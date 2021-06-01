Profanity, anarchy symbols found after US Rep. Nancy Mace’s SC home vandalized

South Carolina U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace said Tuesday that police are investigating vandalism at her Daniel Island home after someone spray painted it with profanity and symbols on Memorial Day.

A statement and a video put out by Mace’s congressional office shows graffiti painted on the street outside of the freshman Republican congresswoman’s home, the sidewalk leading up to the house and on the side of her home.

Part of the graffiti on the sidewalk reads, “No gods, no masters, all politicians are bastards,” and is followed by the anarchist “A” symbol. “Pass the pro act” also was spray painted on the side of her home, referring to a bill currently in Congress that would protect the rights of workers to organize.

“Although my kids and I are thankfully fine, the criminal events at my home where I’m raising my two children are unacceptable no matter your politics,” Mace said. “I sincerely appreciate law enforcement doing all they can to find the criminal trespassers who vandalized my home with Antifa symbols and profanity on Memorial Day.”

In a statement, Mace refered to the symbols and slogans as belonging to “antifa,” though the symbols and slogans are linked more closely with the anarchist movement. Antifa is a far left, anti-facist movement, while anarchism advocates for the removal of government. Not all anti-facists identify as anarchists.

“There is a significant difference between nonviolent protests, and criminal acts of intimidation and vandalism,” Mace said in a statement and tweeted. “We should all be able to feel safe in our own homes, regardless of our political beliefs.”

This was not the first vandalism reported by Mace.

In October 2020, a month before she was elected to Congress, Mace reported that her car had been keyed and an expletive had been scratched into the side. At the time, Mace said she was convinced the act was politically motivated and meant to intimidate her.

On Tuesday morning, Mace called for a deescalation of political rhetoric.

“I urge everyone to take a moment to think about their words and their actions at this time. And it’s not just social media, but our words impact real people and impact real lives,” she said. “We should think about taking it down a notch.”