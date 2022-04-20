How is profession defined? In ruling, judge rejects challenge to makeup of Arizona clemency board

Maricopa County Courthouse

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge rejected a challenge from a death row prisoner alleging the state clemency board is comprised of too many former law enforcement officials.

Clarence Dixon, sentenced to death for the 1978 murder of Deana Bowdoin, is scheduled to go before the board on April 28. His execution is scheduled for May 11.

In a Petition for Special Action filed in the Superior Court, Dixon’s legal team claimed the Board of Executive Clemency is “illegally constituted.”

State law says "No more than two members from the same professional discipline shall be members of the board at the same time."

Dixon's attorneys pointed out that three of the four current members of the board formerly worked as law enforcement officers, while the fifth seat is vacant.

But in a ruling issued Monday, Judge Stephen Hopkins disagreed with their definition of "professional discipline," calling it extremely broad.

"Historically, law enforcement has not been thought of as a 'profession,'" Hopkins wrote. "It is not regulated as other professions are, and has little of the characteristics of what is typically considered a profession."

Hopkins went on to say the word "discipline" is a more restrictive limitation within a profession.

"For example, a general surgeon is a different 'discipline' than is a vascular surgeon," Hopkins said, stressing again that "Law enforcement is not a 'profession.'"

Hopkins said the three members of the clemency board in question — Salvatore Freni, Louis Quinonez and Michael Johnson — "represent a different 'discipline' within the large rubric of law enforcement based upon their employment histories."

Johnson and Freni both retired from the Phoenix Police Department after decades of service, and Quinonez served for 27 years in federal law enforcement, according to their profiles on the Board of Clemency website.

Joshua Spears, an attorney on Dixon's legal team, said they are reviewing their options to appeal the Superior Court's ruling.

"Mr. Dixon is entitled to a fair clemency hearing before an impartial Clemency Board that complies fully with state law," Spears said, "not one that is illegally stacked with law enforcement officials."

