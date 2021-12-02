Professional boxer, suspect in assault, arrested after standoff at Turlock home

After a standoff at his Turlock home, a professional boxer was arrested Wednesday in connection with a road rage and assault incident from earlier this week, police said.

The Turlock Police Department said a Nov. 16 road rage incident left a victim “unconscious and suffering great bodily injury” and officers began seeking for a suspect in the case.

Police identified 31-year-old Nathan Leroy Davis Sharp as a suspect after a surveillance footage photograph of him was released to the public.

While conducting surveillance around 4 p.m. Wednesday, investigators with the Special Investigations Unit spotted Sharp entering his home.

Sharp did not emerge from the residence after police made initial contact, and neighbors were evacuated as a precaution.

He stayed inside for about an hour while police continued to make announcements over the public address system. Eventually, Sharp came outside and was taken into custody.

Detectives searched Sharp’s home on a warrant after his arrest, and police said he may be facing charges for additional crimes.

Sharp was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail and faces preliminary charges of battery, causing great bodily injury and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information about crimes possibly connected to Sharp should contact Detective Gina Giovacchini at 209-668-6539. People also can contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780, or email tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.