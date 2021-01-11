A professional cleaner on TikTok shared her easy trick for cleaning a grease-covered oven without using any harsh chemical cleansers

Debanjali Bose
oven cleaning hack
Kacie Stephens' trick allows you to clean your oven more easily without harsh chemical cleansers. @thebigcleanco/TikTok

  • A professional cleaner shared a TikTok hack for easily cleaning a grease-covered oven door without using any harsh chemicals.

  • Kacie Stephens, the owner of Sydney-based cleaning service The Big Clean Co., starts by preheating her oven before sprinkling baking soda and then scrubbing with a wet stainless steel scrubber. 

  • Baking soda is an effective cleaning tool as it cleans the grime and grease that accumulates during cooking.

A professional cleaner is sharing a hack on TikTok that will make cleaning your oven door much easier and involves no harsh chemicals. All it takes is some preheating, a dash of baking soda, and a regular cooking pot scrubber.

Kacie Stephens, the owner of Sydney, Australia-based cleaning service The Big Clean Co., shared the hack on her company's TikTok and took viewers through the steps involved.

 

@thebigcleanco

#cleaning #cleaningtips #ovencleaning #nontoxiccleaning #nontoxic #professionalcleaning

♬ original sound - The Big Clean Co

Stephens starts by preheating the oven to soften the grease the door has accumulated over countless hours of cooking and baking. She reminds viewers to keep the oven's temperature low enough that it doesn't burn them.

The cleaning expert appears to set the temperature of the oven in her demo to slightly above 150 degrees Celsius (or just over 300 degrees Fahrenheit) and sets a timer to remind herself when to turn it off. 

Screen Shot 2020 12 31 at 12.31.50 PM
Stephens preheats the oven to get it ready for cleaning. The Big Clean Co/TikTok

Then, Stephens opens the oven door and sprinkles bicarb soda on it.

Sodium bicarbonate, more commonly known as bicarb soda or baking soda, is a handy substance that cleans dirt, grime, and grease. Baking soda is also an essential ingredient in baking delicious cakes, muffins, and bread

Screen Shot 2020 12 31 at 12.31.35 PM
Stephens sprinkles baking soda on the door. The Big Clean Co/TikTok

Once the oven door is warm and sprinkled with baking soda, Stephens runs a stainless steel scrubber under some water and gets ready for the most labor-intensive part of the process.

Stephens takes the wet scrubber and starts scrubbing the glass door. 

"The longer you've left it, the longer you're going to need to scrub," Stephens tells viewers. "You aren't getting out of this one easy."

Screen Shot 2020 12 31 at 12.31.41 PM
Stephens scrubs the oven door. The Big Clean Co/TikTok

"I've NEVER thought of preheating the oven. Thank you!" a follower wrote. 

Stephens frequently shares simple cleaning and home maintenance tips on her page, including hacks for using dishwashing liquid to clean things other than dishes or tricks for removing stubborn rust stains.

Stephens didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment regarding the cleaning hack.

