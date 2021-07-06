Professional golfer killed after 'happening upon a crime,' police say

A professional golfer who was shot and killed at a Georgia course over the weekend was not the intended target of his assailant, according to police.

Gene Siller, 45, stumbled "upon a crime in progress" and was "killed because he witnessed an active crime taking place," the police said in a statement. "It does not appear he was in any way targeted, but rather was killed because he witnessed an active crime taking place."

It is unclear what crime he interrupted.

The golfer went to check on a report of an unauthorized pickup truck on the Pine Tree Country Club course at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Shortly after, he was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Siller was not the only victim.

Police found a white Ram 3500 on the green of the 10th hole, and its owner, Paul Pierson, and another man, whose name has not been released publicly, were found dead in the bed of the truck after appearing to suffer gunshot wounds as well. Authorities said the men "appear to have no relation to the location at all."

"We are truly heartbroken to hear about the senseless murder that took place yesterday at Pine Tree Country Club in Georgia that took the life of PGA member Gene Siller," PGA President Jim Richerson said in a statement. "The PGA of America sends out thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy to his family, club and the Georgia PGA community."

In his career, Siller had seven top-ten tournament finishes and finished in the top 25 in 19 tournaments, according to his bio page on the PGA website.

Authorities have yet to release information on the perpetrator or a motive for the murders.

"We are aware that the public has many questions, the most pressing one being why this happened; however, it is too early in the investigation to speculate as to motive," police added.

