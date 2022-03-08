Professional race car driver Bubba Wallace on racial justice and new Netflix docuseries

Reuters Videos

STORY: A mother and father, Konstantin and Irina, held back tears while saying goodbye to their six-year-old daughter Eseya and 12-year-old Alexandra, as the young girls were about to leave on a bus that would take them to safety.Such scenes are now normal in Ukraine as civilians try to flee the country while the Russian invasion continues."Now these people want to go to different countries because in Ukraine there's war now and people are worried to stay here," said Svetlana, a member of the Joint Distribution Committee or “The Joint”, a Jewish humanitarian organization that rescues Jews in danger.91-year-old Maya had already experienced the atrocities and inhumanity of the Second World War, having lost her family - father, mother, brother and sister - in a Nazi death camp.Decades later, the terrors of war are haunting her again.Maya plans to go to Romania and then the United States with the help of the JDC.