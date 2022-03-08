Professional race car driver Bubba Wallace on racial justice and new Netflix docuseries

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Bubba Wallace
    Bubba Wallace
    American stock car racing driver

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace joined "CBS Mornings" to discuss his new Netflix docuseries, "Race: Bubba Wallace.” He also talked about his fight for racial justice and more representation within the sport.

Recommended Stories