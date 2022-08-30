Professional rock climber arrested, accused of sexual assault in Yosemite, prosecutors say

A professional rock climber has been arrested after being accused of sexual violence in Yosemite, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

The three-count indictment was unsealed Tuesday following the arrest of Charlie Barrett, 38, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced in a news release.

Barrett was charged with aggravated sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact, according to prosecutors, related to forcible sexual assault on two occasions and abusive sexual contact on a third occasion in August 2016.

If convicted, Barrett faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine, prosecutors said.

Barrett is known for climbing difficult rock faces in California and has written guidebooks on climbing in Yosemite National Park and the Eastern Sierras, according to Tahoe Quarterly magazine.

Anyone with information related to this case or believes themselves to be a victim, can submit a tip online, call 888-653-0009, or email nps_isb@nps.gov.