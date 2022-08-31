Professional rock climber Charles Barrett charged in Yosemite National Park sexual assaults

Federal prosecutors say California rock climber Charles Barrett committed sexual assaults two times and had "abusive sexual contact" a third time at Yosemite National Park.

A professional rock climber is facing sexual assault charges by federal prosecutors.

A three-count indictment was unsealed following the arrest of Charles Barrett. The 38-year-old man is charged with aggravated sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact.

Prosecutors say that Barrett committed sexual assaults two times and had "abusive sexual contact" a third time at Yosemite National Park. It's unclear how many victims are listed in the indictment, but the U.S. Attorney's General Office is asking potential victims to come forward.

Barrett could face life in federal prison and a $250,000 fine, if convicted on the charges. The National Park Service is investigating the case.

If you have information on this case or believe you are a victim, call 888-653-0009, or email nps_isb@nps.gov.

Read the unsealed indictment:

Editor's note: The federal indictment contains explicit descriptions of sexual acts.

Charles Barrett. Indictment by West Hub on Scribd

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: California rock climbing pro indicted in Yosemite sexual assaults