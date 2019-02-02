A professor's description of the Trump presidency sets off debate on academic freedom

A description of Donald Trump's presidency in a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor's course syllabus has set off the latest debate over academic freedom and political bias on university campuses.

In his course description, political science professor Kenneth Mayer terms the Trump presidency the most “unconventional presidency in American history, with a president who gleefully flouts the norms of governing and presidential behavior that have structured the office since George Washington.”

He continues by saying that Trump supporters “rejoice in his contempt for what they insist is a corrupt D.C. establishment. If elites are against it, Trump’s supporters are for it.”

McKenna Collins, a senior studying communication arts who signed up for "The American Presidency" class, said the description left her feeling intimidated and excluded. She shared her discontent on Facebook, attracting national attention and more than 400 shares of her post.

“It really sets a tone for a negative, biased semester before we, as students, even set foot in the classroom,” Collins said.

The attention prompted Rep. Dave Murphy, R-Greenville, to write a letter to Mayer, copied to the UW System Board of Regents, System President Ray Cross, UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank and members of the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee and several other legislative committees.

Murphy, chairman of the Assembly Committee on Colleges and Universities, said that although he is an advocate for academic freedom, he was shocked by the “politically polarized characterization of the Trump presidency” used in the syllabus.

“Students who identify as Trump supporters will be encouraged to parrot liberal views that you clearly sympathize with or remain silent in an attempt to mask their conservative opinions,” Murphy wrote.

Murphy, who in 2016 criticized UW-Madison for adding a course called "The Problem of Whiteness," called for Mayer to invite a member of the Trump administration to speak with his students.

Dueling letters

Murphy's letter set off a backlash, saying it amounted to an infringement on the academic freedom of professors.

“He has no business censoring legitimate speech on campus,” Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison, tweeted. She and 14 Wisconsin Assembly members responded with a letter to Blank in support of Mayer.

Taylor's letter advocates for freedom of speech and the rights of students to attend courses on a public campus that are not edited by state lawmakers who may disagree with the professor’s content.