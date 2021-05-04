Professor overcomes loss to craft COVID-19 student brochures

  • This illustration provided by LaGuardia Community College, shows a diagram in Korean explaining RNA vaccine technology used in the COVID-19 vaccines as a part of the LaGuardia Community College's second online Undergraduate Research Newsletter, which breaks down the science behind the coronavirus vaccinations. The multilingual project was spearheaded by professor Lucia Fuentes, who guided her honors biology students in researching, preparing and publishing information on the coronavirus and the vaccines developed to counter it. (LaGuardia Community College via AP)
  • This illustration provided by LaGuardia Community College, shows a Spanish-language diagram explaining the function of antigens in vaccines, which is part of a brochure on COVID-19 produced by students at the college. The multilingual project was spearheaded by professor Lucia Fuentes, who guided her honors biology students in researching, preparing and publishing information on the coronavirus and the vaccines developed to counter it. (LaGuardia Community College via AP)
  • This illustration provided by LaGuardia Community College shows an online brochure on COVID-19 produced by students at the college, which has been translated into Chinese and several other languages. The multilingual project was spearheaded by professor Lucia Fuentes, who guided her honors biology students in researching, preparing and publishing information on the coronavirus and the vaccines developed to counter it. (LaGuardia Community College via AP)
1 / 3

Virus Outbreak-One Good Thing-Student Brochures

This illustration provided by LaGuardia Community College, shows a diagram in Korean explaining RNA vaccine technology used in the COVID-19 vaccines as a part of the LaGuardia Community College's second online Undergraduate Research Newsletter, which breaks down the science behind the coronavirus vaccinations. The multilingual project was spearheaded by professor Lucia Fuentes, who guided her honors biology students in researching, preparing and publishing information on the coronavirus and the vaccines developed to counter it. (LaGuardia Community College via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LUIS ANDRES HENAO
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When the coronavirus pandemic struck New York City, LaGuardia Community College professor Lucia Fuentes assigned students in her honors biology class to compile all the information they could find about COVID-19.

The result? An online multilingual brochure based on research from peer-reviewed journals, the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that has become a valuable resource for immigrants in the United States and their families abroad.

“Science is complicated and we have to make it more accessible,” Fuentes said. “This is why ... I thought it would be a good thing for the students, and that it would be a contribution.”

Nothing stopped the project — not even the death of Fuentes’ husband on March 25, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19, or her own bout with the disease. In her grief, she remains committed to her students and determined to prevent others from getting sick.

“I wasn’t going to drop my students, and I knew they were going through tons of really horrible stuff,” she said. “I talked to some of them afterwards ... and they really appreciated that.”

She also valued their support.

“Students gave me strength,” she said. “Knowing that they expected me to be there, that’s what propels me. It always has. I love my students.”

The class brochures were also printed and distributed in her native Guatemala as well as in Colombia. Her most recent work involves information about COVID vaccines.

Students have already helped translate the latest brochures into their native languages, including Albanian, Korean and Portuguese.

Fuentes’ project is rooted in her own life experiences. She fled Guatemala after her father — Alberto Fuentes Mohr, a respected political leader, economist and diplomat — was kidnapped in 1970 and killed in 1979. When she went into exile to Switzerland, she didn’t know French, and she felt like she fell behind in class because of the language barrier.

“It was an eye-opener in every way in terms of how I realize the struggle and the questioning of the `fairness’ of those of us who get the possibility of having an education,” she said.

When she became a college professor, she saw how her students faced a similar struggle.

“I realized that it was the language. They were smart, they knew the stuff, it was just the language.”

Ruben Felipe Perez, a LaGuardia student from Colombia who hopes to attend medical school, called Fuentes an “amazing human being” who inspires many by overcoming great challenges in her quest to keep others safe.

“She just turned all that grief into giving to the rest of the community,” he said.

___

“One Good Thing” is a series that highlights individuals whose actions provide glimmers of joy in hard times — stories of people who find a way to make a difference, no matter how small. Read the collection of stories at https://apnews.com/hub/one-good-thing

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment through The Conversation U.S. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Recommended Stories

  • 25 Extra Grocery Costs You’re Probably Forgetting About

    Whether you're being charged bag fees or overpaying for prepared foods, it can be easy to cut your grocery bill when you stop paying all the hidden costs.

  • With overdose deaths at an all-time high, NC lawmakers must not end syringe programs

    A bill pending in NC would effectively shut down syringe programs that are saving lives, stopping disease spread. (Letters to the Editor)

  • This high-tech, 'Shark Tank’-approved product claims to be the world’s first 'self-cleaning' on-the-go water bottle

    Cleaning your water bottle just got simpler.

  • Funeral Held for Andrew Brown Jr., Black Man Who Was Fatally Shot by Police in North Carolina

    It feels like we’ve been trapped in a never-ending cycle of grief. Even as we felt palpable relief seeing Derek Chauvin be found guilty for the murder of George Floyd, we were immediately reminded that the cycle of police violence doesn’t take a break. Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed by police officers in North Carolina last month and on Monday mourners gathered at his funeral to celebrate his life.

  • Pfizer sees robust COVID-19 vaccine demand for years, $26 billion in 2021 sales

    Pfizer Inc on Tuesday raised its forecast for 2021 COVID-19 vaccine sales by more than 70% to $26 billion and said demand from governments around the world fighting to halt the pandemic could contribute to its growth for years to come. Revenue from the vaccine - developed with German partner BioNTech SE - is expected to account for more than one third of Pfizer's sales this year. The forecast is based on contracts to deliver 1.6 billion vaccine doses this year.

  • EU and India to revive stalled trade talks, draft statement says

    The European Union and India will agree to relaunch stalled free-trade talks at a virtual summit on Saturday, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters, as concerns about China's rise bring Brussels and New Delhi closer. The draft statement, which must be signed off by EU ambassadors on Wednesday and needs New Delhi's final approval, would bind together two of the world's biggest economies in an alliance seen as a counter to China. If it is approved, the EU and India will say: "We agreed to resume negotiations for a balanced, ambitious, comprehensive and mutually beneficial trade agreement which would respond to the current challenges," the draft statement said.

  • Black Parents Say Remote Learning Gives Them And Their Kids Relief From Racism

    There are a lot of news reports going around that Black kids are not enrolling in in-person learning at the same rate as white children, but there is one benefit to Black kids learning from home: They don’t have to deal with racist teachers or schools.

  • Fidelity cuts Ant Group's valuation in half after Beijing cracks down

    The clouds still aren't parting for Ant Group, Alibaba's fintech arm, which has been caught up in a major antitrust push by China's regulators.Driving the news: U.S. mutual fund Fidelity Investments halved its valuation of Ant after the Chinese regulatory crackdown, the Wall Street Journal reports.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Filings show Fidelity estimated the company's worth at $144 billion in February — down from a $295 billion valuation last August.Details: Last November, regulators halted Ant's IPO, projected to be the largest in history, at the last minute, and Ant hasn't caught a break since.They then slapped Ant parent company Alibaba with a $2.8 billion fine.Ant was forced to restructure and spin out its products into different entities.The big picture: China is seeking to avoid the structural economic problems monopolies have created in the U.S., while simultaneously looking to prevent companies from accruing enough power to challenge the Chinese Communist Party's decisions.And China's Big Tech firms are trying to use the government's antitrust crackdown against each other, urging regulators to go after rivals.But the "battle royale between companies could end up even further empowering the Chinese government, which already keeps a tight grip over online content," the New York Times' Li Yuan notes.Go deeper: Antitrust scrutiny is a growing concern for China's Big TechLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Traumatized witnesses and victims of police violence get shut out of compensation funds

    Too often, direct victims and witnesses of police violence are excluded from victim compensation funds. That needs to change.

  • As anti-Asian hate spread with the virus, this group uncovered disturbing trends

    Three Asian American activists founded Stop AAPI Hate, the anti-Asian hate reporting center, to track the growing number of incidents against the community.

  • Idaho legislative intern reports rape, is ID’d by lawmaker

    The harassment began soon after a report by a 19-year-old intern, who alleged an Idaho lawmaker raped her, became public. One state representative sought a copy of the police report and made inquiries into how the young woman herself could be referred for criminal charges for reporting the alleged rape.

  • Oregon Lawmaker Faces Charges for Letting Rioters Into State Capitol Last Year

    White people really don’t care about law and order. Sure, they may be big fans of the work of detectives Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson, but in the real world it’s clear they believe that the law is a mandate for Black and brown people and simply a suggestion for them. This mentality was firmly on display in Oregon, where a state legislator is facing charges for letting rioters into the state capitol in December.

  • Austria says it will only buy Sputnik V vaccine after EMA approval

    Austria will only buy Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine if the European Medicines Agency approves it, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's office said on Tuesday, further clarifying its position on the planned purchase. Facing public frustration at a slow vaccine roll-out, Kurz said on March 31 Austria would probably order a million Sputnik V doses within a week, but completion of that order still has yet to be announced. Hungary and Slovakia are the only European Union countries to have bought Sputnik V, and only Hungary has used it so far.

  • Oakland Chinatown Leader Attacked While Running Errands, Visiting Victim of Separate Incident

    A prominent leader of Oakland’s Chinatown was attacked while running errands last week. Carl Chan, president of Oakland's Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, was in Oakland running some errands. Chan, however, was attacked in broad daylight before he could pay a visit to Lin.

  • Fear of severe side effects upsets Sicily's COVID vaccination plans

    Sicily will start offering COVID-19 vaccines to people over 50 to speed up its inoculation programme which is being hampered by a reluctant older population who fear potentially severe side effects, the regional governor said on Tuesday. Like many European countries, Italy briefly halted inoculations using the vaccine made by AstraZeneca in March when blood clot concerns surfaced. But in Sicily, where five people who had received the AstraZeneca vaccine died, the elderly are reluctant to be inoculated with the shot.

  • 'Corporations are becoming the new universities of the future,' Pearson CEO says

    Enrollment at colleges and universities dipped amid the pandemic, and one education company chief is optimistic about the increased usage of remote and alternative learning.

  • Baby boy killed in during deadly arrest attempt in Mississippi, police say

    The young boy's father had been wanted in connection with a Louisiana murder investigation.

  • Pennsylvania man arrested for killing his dog and throwing it on the grill

    Authorities say man was ‘incredibly intoxicated’

  • Corpse believed to belong to controversial cult leader found in a Colorado shrine covered in glitter with no eyes

    Seven group members arrested on various charges including child abuse and abuse of corpse

  • Five dead after machete attack at Brazil nursery

    An 18-year-old man stormed into the nursery before turning the weapon on himself, police say.