Professor who police say shot, killed 18-year-old college student denied bond

The fired college professor police say shot and killed a University of West Georgia student had his first court appearance Monday where a judge denied his bond.

Richard Sigman, 47, appeared in magistrate court in a wheelchair with a large abrasion across his forehead.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was inside the Carroll County courtroom, where a judge read Sigman his charges of malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Sigman got into an argument with a man at a downtown Carrollton restaurant, police said.

According to police, security spotted a gun on Sigman and told the professor to leave the restaurant.

Police said at around midnight on Saturday, Sigman then walked to a parking deck off Adamson Square, pulled out a Glock 43 9mm handgun and started shooting.

According to court documents, one bullet hit Jones in the ankle, and another struck the 18-year-old in the neck.

Jones later died at Tanner Medical Center.

After the judge sent Sigman back to jail, the family of Anna Jones walked outside with sheriff’s deputies.

They declined to speak on camera about the case.

In a GoFundMe post, a close family friend wrote, in part: “This was a devastating and senseless crime that left a lot of hearts broken, a community mourning, and a family grieving.”

The University of West Georgia immediately fired Sigman.

University officials offered their condolences to the Jones family.

Sigman is due back in court on Sept. 2.

