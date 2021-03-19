Professor who’s predicted presidential winners since ’80s says Trump won’t be a candidate in 2024. He’s probably right | Opinion

1 / 2

Professor who’s predicted presidential winners since ’80s says Trump won’t be a candidate in 2024. He’s probably right | Opinion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andre Oppenheimer
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Since former President Trump lost the 2020 elections and tried to fraudulently overturn its results, I have been skeptical that he will be able to make a political comeback in 2024. I’m even more skeptical now, after hearing the predictions of the man many refer to as “Washington’s oracle.”

Allan Lichtman, the American University political historian who has accurately predicted the outcome of almost all of our presidential elections in more than three decades, told me in an interview that it is “very unlikely” that Trump will be the Republican nominee in 2024 or that he will return to the White House as a candidate of a third party.

As for President Biden’s prospects, he told me that he wouldn’t be surprised if Biden runs for re-election, despite the fact that he would be 82 years old by the time he would start his second term.

Lichtman became a household name in political circles when he accurately predicted Trump’s victory before the 2016 elections, when all the major polls and pundits were saying that Hillary Clinton would be the next president. He has created a system of “13 keys” — 13 questions whose answers have allowed him to predict the winner of almost every U.S. presidential election since 1984.

When I talked to him recently, he told me that it’s way too early to forecast which party will win in 2024, but that Trump is unlikely to become the Republican candidate because, “He has too many other challenges facing him.”

Indeed, Trump faces at least 29 civil and criminal lawsuits against him or his properties, according to a Washington Post count. They range from a massive probe by the New York district attorney into Trump’s finances to claims that he instigated the Jan. 6 attack on Congress — plus defamation suits from women who allege he sexually assaulted them.

Worse for Trump is that, “He’s got $400 million-plus in loans coming due. His brand is failing. His businesses are failing. He has a huge IRS audit. He doesn’t hold office anymore. He’s lost his Twitter feed,” Lichtman told me. That’s a lot of baggage for somebody to run for president, he added.

Granted, Trump will go on the attack and will make it look as if he’s running, but his resources will be greatly diminished, Lichtman says.

As for Biden’s first months in office, Lichtman says that, “He is governing incredibly well.” On a scale of one to 10, he gives Biden a nine, based on, among other things, his executive orders on the environment, voting and climate change, plus his passage of a $1.9 trillion economic-stimulus package. Biden has a more than 50 percent approval rate, something Trump never got during his presidency, he added.

As for the Democratic candidate in 2024, Lichtman says that Vice President Kamala Harris would be the obvious choice, but “I wouldn’t count Biden out.”

When I reminded him that Biden would be 82 in 2024, Lichtman responded, “There’s no precedent in American history for starting the presidency at age 78, either. But, as we know, precedents are made to be broken.”

I agree that Trump faces an uphill battle to make a political comeback, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the Republican Party’s next nominee will be a Trump lackey.

Trump has turned the Republican party upside down. Republicans used to be the party that called for small government and free trade — and that lashed out against Russia’s expansionism.

But Trump called for more government spending — remember, he wanted to give $2,000 stimulus checks to Americans last year, when his own party’s legislators were advocating for $600 checks — came out against free trade and went out of his way to defend Russia’s authoritarian leader Vladimir Putin.

Under Trump, the Republican Party has become the party of white grievances. It’s no coincidence that neither he, nor right-wing Fox News are spending much time criticizing Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic-stimulus package, but focusing on immigration. (For the record, the number of unauthorized migrants is way below its level in the early 2000s.)

So, yes, we may be lucky enough not to see Trump back in the White House. But I’m afraid that Trumpism will be with us for a long time.

Don’t miss the “Oppenheimer Presenta” TV show at 8 p.m. E.T. Sunday on CNN en Español. Twitter: @oppenheimera

Recommended Stories

  • Fans enraged over gaming company CEO’s $200M bonus amid layoffs: ‘Corporations are not your friend’

    Dozens of Activision Blizzard employees have lost their jobs but Kotick is poised for big earnings.

  • ‘In the dark of night’: Trump’s Interior chief snuck Murkowski an 11th-hour win

    Interior Secretary David Bernhardt ordered his agency to make novel use of a law to evade conservation restrictions that have blocked development of the Alaskan road to a remote village.

  • Amazon driver quits, saying the final straw was the company's new AI-powered truck cameras that can sense when workers yawn or don't use a seatbelt

    The driver, identified only as Vic, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that he believes the AI-powered cameras were a breach of privacy and trust.

  • Both Fox News and Russian state media are trying to get Biden to debate Putin

    Some say there's a rule in politics that if you're demanding your opponent debate you, "you know you're losing," as CNN's Manu Raju has put it. Even so, several Fox News hosts and guests, as well as Kremlin-controlled media, are pushing for President Biden to debate Russian President Vladimir Putin, for some reason. The Kremlin was unsurprisingly displeased by Biden labeling Putin a killer this week, and Putin later challenged Biden to a debate of sorts. "I want to propose to President Biden to continue our discussion, but on the condition that we do it basically live," he said, reports ABC News. State-controlled media in Russia has continued to repeat the demand for a "duel," reports The Daily Beast. Kremlin-controlled Russian state media keeps demanding that President Biden debate Putin, except now they're describing it as a "duel." pic.twitter.com/4GGgly8yhk — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) March 19, 2021 Over at Fox News, Sean Hannity seemed to agree it was a good idea. "What have I been saying?" he said, noting Biden would have "no time to prepare" if he agreed to Putin's suggestion of meeting as early as Friday or Monday. He argued Biden has so far been "protected" by U.S. media, and a live debate would show his true colors. Outnumbered host Harris Faulkner said it would be "hypocritical" for Biden not to debate. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) grinningly predicted "I don't think the American would prevail" in such a debate. They're rooting for Putin pic.twitter.com/WcNjxcFkLR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 19, 2021 Vox's Aaron Rupar argued the Fox clips amounted to "rooting for Putin," something The New York Times' Ezra Klein agreed with, calling it a "really remarkable moment in what the American Right has become." Project Lincoln conservative Stuart Stevens said "If you had asked me 20+ years ago if the Republican Party was going to become the Putin Cheerleading Squad, I'd have bet more likely the sun would become a giant red star first." While it's unclear exactly what Putin even wants to debate Biden over, Russia-owned outlet RT tried to get "#ChickenJoe" trending, so far largely unsuccessfully. More stories from theweek.comBeware the lonely, angry menIs Rand Paul a real doctor?The lies women internalize about the police

  • Elderly Asian woman who fought back attacker surprised with US$660,000: 'Please know your family is supported'

    After an elderly Asian woman fought off an attacker in San Francisco, an online fundraiser created by her grandson has already raised more than US$646,900, compared to the US$50,000 goal. "I am amazed by her bravery," Chen wrote on the GoFundMe page. "She was the one that defended herself from this unprovoked attack.

  • California Becomes First State in America to Approve Statewide High School Ethnic Studies Curriculum

    While Republican-run states like Florida are proposing statewide educational curricula that will “expressly exclude” critical race theory—because a lot of white people in power are fragile AF and that fragility will undoubtedly extend to the classrooms in their states—California has adopted the nation’s first statewide ethnic studies high school curriculum, and one that doesn’t shy away from discussing things like police brutality and systemic racism in America.

  • The ex-wife of a key Trump employee investigated by prosecutors says the company controls people by 'compensating you with homes and things'

    Prosecutors are reportedly trying to "flip" a loyal Trump Organization employee with numerous financial entanglements with the company itself.

  • Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen says he learned about startups in prison as he pleads for early release

    Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump’s ex-personal lawyer, said in a newly unsealed court document that he learned about startups in prison, as he pleaded to be released early from home confinement.

  • Wanted Arizona man who hid in desert for months is arrested

    Deputies aided by Border Patrol agents and state police arrested Marana-area resident David Whitaker on Monday after finding him living in a shack he had constructed, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said. Online court records didn't show a defense lawyer for Whitaker who could comment on the allegations against him.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell judge redacts private information, saying it would cater to a craving for the 'sensational and impure'

    Ghislaine Maxwell’s private life contains revelations that should not be made public because they would "merely serve to cater to a craving for that which is sensational and impure,” a judge has ruled. The socialite, who is awaiting trial on multiple charges relating to the sexual abuse of young women and girls, applied to have portions of her interview transcripts redacted, citing privacy concerns. In a ruling made on Thursday, Judge Alison Nathan agreed to not make the interviews public, saying: “Those portions of the transcript, which were redacted in the civil matter, concern privacy interests and their disclosure would merely serve to cater to a craving for that which is sensational and impure.” It is not known exactly what revelations have been redacted, but in previous requests, Ms Maxwell has sought to protect details about consensual sexual relationships with other adults. In January, Loretta Preska, the federal judge in the civil case, ruled that these details remain private. “Although the prurient interest of some may be left un-satiated as a result, Ms Maxwell’s interest in keeping private the details of her sexual relationships with consenting adults warrants the sealing of those portions of her testimony,” she said.

  • SF School Board Member Accused Asians of Using ‘White Supremacy’ to ‘Get Ahead’

    A member of the San Francisco School Board referred to Asian Americans as “house n****r[s]” in a 2016 tweet thread, in a comment highlighted by the organizer of a movement to recall her. Alison Collins, who serves as vice president on the school board, published a long Twitter thread in December 2016 in which she explained her intention “to combat anti-black racism in the Asian community at at [sic] my daughters’ mostly Asian Am[erican] school.” Collins accused “many Asian American Ts, Ss, and Ps” — teachers, students, and parents — of promoting “the ‘model minority’ BS” and of using “white supremacist thinking to assimilate and ‘get ahead.’” “I even see it in my FB timeline with former HS peers. Their TLs are full of White and Asian ppl. No recognition #BlackLivesMatter exists,” she stated, before describing how her daughter had experienced Asian-American boys teasing a Latino classmate. “She spoke up when none of the other staff did,” Collins recalled. “The after school counselor was Asian. :/” She then demanded to know “[w]here are the vocal Asians speaking up against Trump?” “Don’t Asian Americans know they are on his list as well?” Collins continued. “Do they think they won’t be deported? profiled? beaten? Being a house n****r is still being a n****r. You’re still considered “the help.” The entire thread was highlighted by a parent-led group titled “Recall SF School Board.” 30 REASONS TO RECALL THE SF SCHOOL BOARD 19. Commissioner Collins appears biased against Asian Americanshttps://t.co/lX2Q0IhFyw pic.twitter.com/LyAe6gty13 — Recall SF School Board (@recallsfboe) March 19, 2021 In a subsequent press release, the organization called the tweets “unacceptable for any elected school official, but especially so in a school district where over a third of the children are Asian.” Siva Raj, one of the two organizers of the group, told National Review that Collins’ comments shed additional light on the board’s decision to eliminate merit-based admission at Lowell High School — the best high school in the district — and replace it with a lottery system. “The district’s about a 30-34 percent and Asian American, Lowell is about 55 percent — Asian American kids tend to do better on merit based admission scores,” he explained. “Ever since the recall campaign started, one of the things we’ve been trying to understand and kind of clarify is that this whole decision was made with the best intent . . . and now we can understand why: there seems to be deep seated prejudice against the Asian American community.” “It’s unacceptable for our elected leader, any elected leader, to have such high degree of personal animosity towards any ethnic minority in this country,” he continued. “Let alone someone who’s on our school board, who’s making day-to-day decisions on the safety and welfare of all our children. I would expect her to be absolutely, completely 100 percent unbiased.” Collins, who joined the San Francisco school board in 2018, has personal ties to the public school system, which “helped her mother rise out of poverty, and helped her father become one of the first Black professors at UCLA,” per her bio. On her personal website, Collins notes a number of initiatives she participated in to aid Chinese-speaking students and their families. She told National Review that “I’m not going to comment on social media posts from five years ago,” adding that she has “been heartbroken seeing the escalating violence against my Asian-American brothers, sisters and siblings.” “What has been even more upsetting is seeing the ways that the media often erase the true nature of the problem,” she continued. “Seeing hate crimes labeled ‘sex addiction’, and seeing videos of police and EMTs responding to the needs of perpetrators of violence while overlooking the needs of the people they target is telling. This isn’t just about one or two incidents circulating in the news cycle—it’s a pervasive culture. One we must all collectively name and dismantle.” In explaining the decision to change the admission standards at Lowell, which was also a school being considered for a name change by the school board, Collins explained in a February blog post that it was a “key contributor” to “the problems with racist abuse and discrimination at the school,” and referenced infamous antiracist proponent Ibram X. Kendi. “Folks who argue that changes to admissions policies are unfair are also uninformed of the relationship between test-based admissions policies and racist discrimination educators have been discussing for decades,” she explained. “In fact, the resolution cites testimony Ibram X. Kendi prepared in support of the Boston School Committees’ decision to eliminate standardized test scores from admissions to Boston’s selective enrollment “exam schools.” After a January “anti-racism training” at Lowell was hacked and flooded with racist slurs and pornographic images, Collins and the school board moved to make the admissions shift permanent. Raj acknowledged the concerns, but said the response aimed “to score political points.” “There have been incidents of bullying, racism, sexual harassment, all kinds of things that happened to school district over the years that have not really been addressed, that have not really been directly addressed,” he said. “People have been using them to score political points rather than actually addressing the root causes of all of these incidents.” Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with a comment from Collins.

  • 'They finished them off': Mexican town rocked by ambush that killed 13 cops

    Bullet casings still littered the ground on Friday in Coatepec Harinas, a troubled municipality southwest of Mexico City where 13 police officers on patrol were brutally murdered in an ambush by suspected drug gang members. The attackers rounded up bodies of the fallen police officers into a pile and continued to spray them with bullets, according to a local officer at the scene on Friday. The police convoy came under fire in broad daylight as it patrolled about 40 miles (64 km) south of the city of Toluca, in a zone where gangs including the Familia Michoacana drug cartel are known to operate, officials said.

  • One of Hollywood’s biggest flops ever is a masterpiece—especially in its extended cut

    Watch This offers movie recommendations inspired by new releases, premieres, current events, or occasionally just our own inscrutable whims. This week: With the fabled Snyder Cut improbably making its way to HBO Max this week, we’re looking back on other significant directors’ cuts.

  • Reps for Nathan 'Doggface' Apodaca Say Stevie Nicks Won't Allow 'Dreams' to Be Used in NFT Sale

    Representatives for Nathan 'Doggface' Apodaca say Stevie Nicks wouldn't allow "Dreams" to be included in the viral video he's selling as an NFT.

  • Demi Moore celebrates ex Bruce Willis' birthday and their 'blended families'

    Moore shared a family photo in honor of Willis' special day.

  • Billie Eilish reveals the shocking secret behind her new blonde hairdo: 'Why I have trust issues'

    Her signature black locks and neon green roots are no more. The post Billie Eilish debuts shocking new blonde hairstyle appeared first on In The Know.

  • Melania Trump’s Naked Photos Are the Talk of Twitter Again Thanks to This Unlikely Star

    Last weekend, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion performed their record-breaking hit “WAP” at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. Today, Melania Trump’s naked photos from her modeling days got more attention than they have in years. How are these two things connected? In the big picture, the Republican party and conservatives in general connect these […]

  • A woman was locked out of Keys motel. She died trying to climb through the bathroom window.

    A Maryland woman was killed in what appears to be a tragic accident in the Florida Keys Friday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

  • ‘You sign up to be expendable’: Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther double on life as a Marvel stuntman

    Aaron Toney, a household name in the world of Marvel stunt doubles – he’s frequently to be found swooping over skyscrapers on the wings of Falcon or leaping onto the roofs of moving cars in a Black Panther suit – once gave Chadwick Boseman a piece of his mind. It was the first day the two worked together – in fact it was the first time they had ever met – on a rooftop shoot in Germany, for the 2011 film Captain America: Civil War. They were rehearsing a fight scene – Boseman liked to do many of his own stunts and Toney was standing in for Sebastian Stan’s Bucky – when, without any warning, Boseman grabbed Toney’s arm and threw him to the floor. “I wasn’t happy about it,” he tells me over the phone from Los Angeles. “Because he threw me in the direction of one of my friends who was also working with us. So I said, ‘Hey, you can’t do stuff like that. Someone could get hurt. You have a long career ahead of you and I think you’re going to do really great things, I just don’t want you to get into the habit of thinking it’s okay.’” Today, his words have the ring of tragic irony. Boseman did not have a long career ahead of him – the 43-year-old American actor died last summer from colon cancer. Usually, when someone’s passing is so untimely, the stories that get told about them err on the uncomplicatedly positive. But Toney thinks it’s important to remember the real Boseman and clearly, despite the inauspicious beginning, their relationship was one of real affection. “I think a lot of people wouldn’t be so direct with an actor and at first, it kind of struck him, like ‘What do you mean I can’t do that?’ But what was interesting is that from that day forward Chad was always really, really good with me. We would chat about how he was doing in life and he would coach me on the African dialects that they were using for Wakandan. I think it indirectly built up a mutual respect between us. He was a deeply profound, genuine soul. I miss him.” We’re speaking just before The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel’s second experiment with a television format, lands on Disney+, once again featuring Toney as the double for Anthony Mackie’s Falcon. It’s a bittersweet moment for him. While he’s palpably buzzing at the prospect of fans seeing the show – “The wings are full on bulletproof now! They’ve become their own character” – it also marks his last appearance as a professional stuntman. After 15 years, he’s stepping off the highwire, to take on the slightly less dangerous work of a stunt coordinator and run his own production company.

  • No, Shawn Bradley Wasn’t Paralyzed in a “Bicycle Accident”

    How the media flubbed the language of the former NBA player’s devastating injury after he was hit by a driver while on his bike.