Professor Settles Lawsuit Against Student + Retailer Leaving Town

There was plenty of news across Connecticut on Thursday. If you missed any of it on your local Patch, here's a roundup of some of the most-read stories.

The student complained of an unfair grade, according to the Connecticut Post.>>>Read More.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. was sued this week by Major League Wrestling, a smaller rival.>>>Read More.

A well-known national grocery store is planned to open, however, town officials are unable to reveal its identity at this time.>>>Read More.

Police said they were on the lookout when officers saw the $100,000 car on the highway. One adult and five juveniles charged.>>>Read More.

The retailer is scheduled to open in its new home later this month, according to a report.>>>Read More.

A delivery man is being credited for helping to rescue a family after their car flipped over.>>>Read More.

Daily coronavirus-associated hospitalizations declined overnight in Connecticut for the first time since the fall.>>>Read More.

Other top stories:

The Patch community platform serves more than 100 communities all across Connecticut in Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, New London, Hartford, Tolland, and Litchfield counties. Thank you for reading.

This article originally appeared on the Across Connecticut Patch