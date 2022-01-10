Profile: Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nicaraguan leader Daniel Ortega in the 1980s and in 2018
Nicaraguan leader Daniel Ortega in the 1980s and in 2018

Short in stature with big square glasses, Daniel Ortega did not resemble a typical military strongman when he first caught the world's attention in the 1980s.

Yet as the leader of Nicaragua's left-wing Sandinista revolution, he was credited with first bringing down a dictator, and then the US-sponsored rebels, who tried to block his move into legitimate power.

Now in 2022, four decades later, he is being sworn in for his fourth consecutive term as president and is the longest-serving leader in the Americas. But in recent appearances he has looked frail, and his speeches have been increasingly erratic.

To his supporters, he remains a true patriot; they call him Comandante Daniel, with a mix of reverence and affection.

His critics, who include many former allies, say he has become a corrupt and authoritarian ruler, turning his back on his revolutionary ideals and coming to resemble the dictator he deposed.

Daniel Ortega, the son of a shoemaker, was still a teenager when he joined the left-wing Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN).

The group was fighting against the dictatorship of Anastasio Somoza, whose family had ruled the country since 1936.

In the 1960s, the young Ortega dropped out of a law course to fully commit to the cause. While still in his twenties, he held up a branch of Bank of America in the capital, Managua, with a machine gun, in a bid to raise funds. He was arrested and severely tortured during seven years in jail.

In 1974, he secured an early release - along with other Sandinistas - in exchange for hostages. The deal involved him being sent to Cuba, but he used this as a chance to train in guerrilla warfare and then snuck back into his homeland, where the peasant-led uprising was about to turn into a full-scale civil war.

The Sandinistas took power in 1979, forcing President Somoza into exile. Mr Ortega was elected as his successor in 1984, after serving on the Sandinista's five-member "national reconstruction" board.

  • 1945: Born in a rural town

  • 1960s: Joins the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) as a teenager

  • 1984: Elected president

  • 1990, 1995, 2001: Loses presidential elections

  • 2006, 2011, 2016: Wins second, third and fourth term

  • 2018: Large protests break out against him

Most international observers recognised the 1984 election as generally free and fair, despite opposition complaints.

However, US President Ronald Reagan dismissed it as a "sham" and stepped up his support for armed counter-revolutionary groups known as Contras.

This was the height of the Cold War, and Washington saw the Sandinistas as a front for Soviet and Cuban-style communism and a threat to US-backed governments throughout Central America.

Tens of thousands of Nicaraguans died in the Contra war, and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) later ruled that the US had violated international law in its intervention.

President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega is welcomed in Havana by Cuban President Fidel Castro in 1988
Daniel Ortega (pictured on a 1988 visit to Havana) was a close ally of Cuban President Fidel Castro

The first downfall

Despite having made important gains, particularly in health, education and land reform, the first Sandinista government came under criticism for economic failures.

The impact of the Contra war and US sanctions made economic reconstruction impossible.

In the 1990 presidential elections, Mr Ortega was defeated by liberal opposition candidate Violeta Chamorro, a former close associate who broke away from the increasingly radical Sandinistas and who formally ended the war.

A combination of corruption allegations and deep splits within the Sandinista movement led Mr Ortega to suffer two further election defeats in 1995 and 2001.

In between the two campaigns, his stepdaughter Zoilamérica Narváez accused him of repeatedly raping her as a child.

Mr Ortega denied it and avoided trial by invoking his immunity as a member of congress. His wife Rosario Murillo - a poet he met while in prison - stood by him, saying her daughter's claims were shameful.

Both Mr Ortega and Ms Murillo's personal reputations were severely damaged by the scandal.

The transformation

In 2006, Mr Ortega made an unexpected comeback by moving away from his staunch communist roots, saying he would seek foreign investment to ease widespread poverty. (Forbes ranks Nicaragua as the second poorest country in the Western hemisphere.)

In a campaign masterminded by his wife, the black-and-red Sandinista flags were largely replaced by pink campaign posters; the olive-green military uniform was exchanged for collarless white shirts, and the Marxist slogans were swapped for a vague commitment to "Christianity, Socialism and solidarity".

"Jesus Christ is my hero now," he said, playing to the highly religious population.

Days before he was elected, he stoked further controversy by refusing to oppose a complete ban on abortion, which earned praise from Catholic and evangelical leaders but angered liberal voters and rights groups. The law remains in place in 2022.

The tightening grip

In 2009 Nicaragua's Supreme Court removed constitutional obstacles to allow Mr Ortega to stand for another term - a move the opposition condemned as illegal.

Further constitutional changes were made to allow him to run for a third consecutive term in 2016.

A supporter of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega holds a placard reading &quot;Let&#39;s go to the Polls. [Ortega] Until 2021&quot; at protest in Managua on 7 July 2018
An Ortega supporter shares a wish to see the president stay in power

Many boycotted the vote, saying it was unfair as the opposition had been quashed. However, Mr Ortega insisted the changes were necessary for the country's stability.

He picked his wife as his 2016 running mate. As vice-president, Ms Murillo is the more vocal of the two, often giving long speeches on television.

The 2018 uprising

In April 2018, pro-government groups violently crushed a small demonstration against reforms to Nicaragua's pension system.

The outcry among Mr Ortega's critics caused the movement to spiral into a popular call for his resignation.

As the violence continued, a university student received widespread attention for standing in front of Mr Ortega in a televised debate and calling him a murderer.

A relative of Gerald Velazquez, shot dead during clashes with riot police in a church near the National Autonomous University of Nicaragua, carries the coffin containing his body during his funeral, in Managua, on 16 July 2018
A relative of Gerald Velazquez, a student killed in police clashes, carries his coffin in Managua in July

By July, human rights groups said the number of people killed in protest-related violence had exceeded 300.

Mr Ortega resisted calls to step down or call an election. Ms Murillo blamed the crisis on "an invasion... of evil spirits which want evil to reign in Nicaragua".

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Detroit Lions beat Packers 37-30 in fun finale, lose No. 1 pick in 2022 NFL draft

    Detroit Lions won over the Green Bay Packers, but lose out on the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL draft to Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Recent 9.7% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) shareholders, they're still up 74% over 3 years

    Low-cost index funds make it easy to achieve average market returns. But in any diversified portfolio of stocks, you'll...

  • Saturday's letters: Growing bamboo, 2021 riots, deadly misinformation, more

    Article touts benefits of plant, including reduction of carbon dioxide, but Sarasota County calls bamboo an invasive species.

  • Producer Dwayne Hickman, who played Dobie Gillis, has died

    Dwayne Hickman, the actor and network TV executive who despite numerous achievements throughout his life would always be remembered fondly by a generation of baby boomers for his role as Dobie Gillis, has died. Hickman died of complications from Parkinsons on Sunday at his home in Los Angeles, according to a statement from a family representative, B. Harlan Boll. Although Hickman went on to appear on other TV shows and in movies, as well as to successful behind-the-scenes careers as a publicist, talent booker for a prominent Howard Hughes-owned casino in Las Vegas and TV programming executive for CBS, he could never escape his public connection to Dobie.

  • Blossom Cast: Then and Now

    Blossom aired for five seasons on NBC, between 1990 and 1995. Mayim Bialik played the title character, Blossom Russo, a teenager living with her single father, a musician named Nick (Ted Wass), and her two older brothers, ladies’ man Joey (Joey Lawrence) and recovering addict Anthony (Michael Stoyanov). She also had a best friend, an […]

  • These Celebrity Car Collections Are Most-Searched Online

    And also the most-searched car within their collections.

  • Biotech Stocks Are Due to Bounce Back. This One Stands Out.

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a miserable 2021, dropping 7.1% and underperforming the large-cap iShares Biotech ETF by about eight percentage points. This year is already looking better.

  • Not Even Tesla Stock Can Fight the Fed. Why Your Favorite Stocks Are Getting Clobbered.

    The stock market is supposed to be forward-looking. The Federal Reserve released the minutes of its December meeting this past Wednesday, and what was inside them apparently took the market by surprise. Observers pointed to the fact that the Fed discussed winding down its balance sheet—something Chairman Jerome Powell failed to mention at his press conference last month—and its perception of the job market, which appears to be close to full employment.

  • Piers Morgan Blasts Meghan Markle, Cancel Culture Ahead of New Column

    "Pushy little Princess Pinocchio tried her utmost to cancel me," Morgan says as he vows to emerge "like Lazarus"

  • Trump spent January 6 anniversary watching Biden and Pelosi on cable news and he was enraged, report says

    Former President Donald Trump spent January 6, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida, watching President Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi on TV, Newsweek said.

  • Fox News Host Has Some Blunt Talk For Trump: 'You Have To Learn To Lose'

    Brian Kilmeade also dismissed Trump's complaints of election fraud.

  • Raskin: Grisham told Jan. 6 panel about 'names that I had not heard before'

    Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Sunday said former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol about "a number of names that I had not heard before.""She had a number of names that I had not heard before, and she had some ways of looking at it," Raskin told moderator Chuck Todd when asked about Grisham's meeting with the panel during an appearance on NBC's "Meet...

  • NYC Mayor Cites White Supremacy Threat to Justify Brother’s High-Profile NYPD Gig

    CNNBarely a week into his tenure as New York City mayor, Eric Adams is already facing criticism and accusations of nepotism for appointing his younger brother as a deputy police commissioner. On Sunday, he tried to explain himself. Adams confirmed that he had indeed tapped Bernard Adams—a retired New York Police Department sergeant—for the post, which commands an annual salary of $242,000. Justifying the move, the mayor said his brother was “qualified” for the position and would be in charge of

  • Trump boasted that the crowd for his speech on Jan. 6 was so big it was a 'sacred number,' and only a 'tiny percent' stormed the Capitol

    Speaking to One America News, Donald Trump complained that the "dishonest" media does not report on the size of the rally for his January 6 speech.

  • A Louisiana school board has asked a newly appointed board member who bragged about marching to the Capitol on January 6 last year to step down

    "No one really had an opportunity to vet this individual prior to his appointment," the Jefferson teachers' union president told the Daily Beast.

  • Eisenhower’s Cagey Counsel on Waging War Still Works

    Topical Press Agency/GettyWhen in 1948 General Dwight Eisenhower, freshly retired from the Army, published Crusade in Europe, his memoir of his leadership of the Allied forces in Europe in World War II, he could count on a vast American audience hungry for details about a war they had experienced either as combatants or civilians on the home front. Eisenhower had a natural bestseller on his hands.The new paperback edition of Crusade in Europe that Vintage has just re-issued won’t generate 1948-l

  • Is the US really heading for a second civil war?

    With the country polarised and Republicans embracing authoritarianism, some experts fear a Northern Ireland-style insurgency but others say armed conflict remains improbable Protesters, with one wielding a Confederate battle flag that reads ‘Come and Take It,’ clash with police at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters Joe Biden had spent a year in the hope that America could go back to normal. But last Thursday, the first anniversary of the deadly insurrection a

  • Republican senator says Trump's fate should be left to the courts

    A Republican Senator who voted against impeaching Donald Trump for his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the nation's Capitol said Sunday that the former president's fate should be left in the hands of the Department of Justice and the federal courts. In an interview with ABC's "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos, South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds agreed that the 2020 presidential election was "fair, as fair as we've seen." Rounds was at the Capitol when the insurrection occurred -- with thousands of Trump supporters bashing through the doors and windows and overwhelming police.

  • Fact-check: Does Biden have 'the lowest approval rating of any president ever'?

    Other presidents have had lower approval ratings than Biden

  • U.S. warns Iran of severe consequences if Americans attacked

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Iran will face severe consequences if it attacks Americans, the White House said on Sunday, including any of those sanctioned by Tehran for the 2020 killing of General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Iran's sanctions on Saturday came as Tehran's proxy militias continue to attack American troops in the Middle East. "We will work with our allies and partners to deter and respond to any attacks carried out by Iran," Sullivan said in a statement.