Profile: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un

·8 min read

When Kim Jong-un took control of North Korea at just 27, the world knew little about him.

The sombre, subdued and rounded figure that was often the subject of international ridicule in those early days has now made North Korea a global threat in a way his father Kim Jong-il never did.

Kim Jong-un also did what no previous North Korean leader could - bring a sitting American president to the negotiating table.

But historic talks with the former US President Donald Trump and early moves to improve relations with the South led nowhere eventually.

Pyongyang's relationship with Washington and Seoul has since soured and turned increasingly volatile.

In November, the North fired at least 23 missiles, the most it has ever launched in a day, including one that landed less than 60km off the South's city of Sokcho - the closest a North Korean missile has come to South Korea's territorial waters.

Under Kim Jong-un, in 2022 alone, Pyongyang tested a record number of missiles, aimed two ballistic missiles over Japan, and has continued preparing for a seventh nuclear - one that analysts expect despite dire warnings from the US, South Korea and Japan.

'Morning Star King'

Soon after Kim Jong-un, the youngest son of Kim Jong-il and his third wife Ko Yong-hui, was born in 1983 or 1984, a state-sanctioned personality cult swung into action.

Mythology claimed that the Kims were a semi-divine dynasty who had a close affinity with the near-sacred Mount Paektu that sits on the Korean-Chinese border.

By that logic, the young Kim would be naturally endowed with heroic qualities and preternatural strength. In fact when he was announced as the leader in 2011, the pronouncement made clear that he "inherits the ideology, leadership, courage and audacity of [his father] Comrade Kim Jong-il".

Audacity was not an inappropriate word to use: within five years of coming to power, he had executed his uncle, is widely believed to have ordered the assassination of his half-brother in a Kuala Lumpur airport, and North Korea claimed it had developed a hydrogen bomb that could be mounted in an inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Kim Jong-un had little political or military experience, but almost immediately after the death of his father, he was hailed as "the great successor". He was also named head of the party, state and army, and took on the mantle of North Korea's Supreme Leader.

An undated picture shows what is believed to be North Korean leader's son Kim Jong-un in Berne
The undated image shows Kim Jong-un as a student in Switzerland

He was initially not thought to be able to take up his father's mantle. Analysts focused instead on his older brother Kim Jong-chol and older half-brother Kim Jong-nam.

But Kim Jong-nam's deportation from Japan in May 2001 and Kim Jong-chol's reported "unmanliness" improved the younger Kim's chances.

Analysts saw him as the heir-to-be after he was awarded a series of high-profile political posts.

Swiss-educated like his brothers, Kim Jong-un avoided Western influence, returning home when not in school and dining out with the North Korean ambassador.

After coming back to Pyongyang, he is known to have attended the Kim Il-sung Military University.

His mother was thought to be Kim Jong-il's favourite wife, and she clearly doted on her son, reportedly calling him the "Morning Star King".

In August 2010, when Kim Jong-il visited China, one report said Kim Jong-un had accompanied his father on the trip.

By then he was widely seen as the heir-apparent and when Kim Jong-il died, this was quickly confirmed.

Military-first

Mr Kim made his first public speech as North Korea marked the 100th anniversary of the birthday of founder Kim Il-sung on 15 April 2012, praising the "military-first" doctrine and vowing the time when his nation could be threatened was "forever over".

Kim Jong-un celebrates the successful launch of a Hwasong-14 ballistic missile
State media showed Kim Jong-un celebrating the launch of a ballistic missile in 2017

His single-minded development of North Korea's nuclear and missile programme appears to have led to rapid strides. Of the six nuclear tests that took place between 2006 and 2017, four happened under Kim Jong-un.

In 2017, Pyongyang also claimed that it had successfully tested a miniaturised hydrogen bomb that could be loaded onto a long-range missile, but experts remain divided on how advanced its program is.

That year it also test-fired several missiles, claiming it had tested intercontinental ballistic missiles that could reach the US. This led to fresh UN sanctions and tensions with then US President Trump's administration also spiked, leading to a fiery war of words.

Yet, unexpectedly, Kim Jong-un offered an olive branch to Seoul in his new year's address, saying he was "open to dialogue".

A flurry of diplomatic activity followed, with high-level meetings between the two Koreas, and they even marched under one flag in the Olympic opening ceremony.

Kim Jong-un also made his first known foreign trip as leader around that time, taking a train to Beijing - North Korea's main ally and trading partner.

He also tried to improve relations with Mr Trump, and in April 2018, the two leaders held historic face-to-face talks in Singapore to broker deal that would possibly lead to denuclearisation of the North.

The following year, the two leaders, joined by South Korea's Moon Jae-in, participated in an impromptu but largely symbolic meeting at the demilitarised zone (DMZ) that separates North and South Korea.

Kim Jong-un. Donald Trump and Moon Jae-in
President Trump is flanked by Mr Kim (L) and his then South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in (R)

However, relations between the US and North Korea later deteriorated, with a second Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi in March 2019 ending abruptly without any deal. Talks stalled after the Trump administration refused to lift sanctions until Pyongyang fully abandoned its nuclear programme.

Then, in January 2020, Kim Jong-un said he was ending the suspension of nuclear and long-range missile tests put in place during talks with the US, and threatened that "the world will witness a new strategic weapon".

And in early 2022, North Korea announced that it had successfully launched its largest intercontinental ballistic missile to date - the Hwasong-17, which was first unveiled in 2020.

But in November, an ICBM launch - Pyongyang's seventh this year - was said to have failed mid-flight. A South Korean defense source said this was believed to be the Hwasong-17.

Meet the Kims

Not much was known of Kim Jong-un's personal life until television footage of an unidentified woman attending events with him surfaced. In July 2012, state media announced that he was married to "Comrade Ri Sol-ju".

Little is known of Ms Ri, but her stylish appearance led some analysts to suggest that she was from an upper-class family. Reports have suggested that Ms Ri may have been a singer who caught Mr Kim's attention during a performance.

According to South Korean intelligence, the couple have three children.

Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim Yo-jong, holds a senior post in the Workers' Party of Korea - and stole the limelight when she represented her brother at the Winter Olympics in the South.

According to South Korea's spy agency, Ms Kim steers "overall state affairs" and has responsibility for Pyongyang's policy towards the US and South Korea, among other policy issues, and is "the de-facto number two leader". However, Seoul's spy agency has been wrong about North Korea in the past.

It is not known whether his elder brother, Kim Jong-chol, holds an official role.

The most high-profile indication of a possible power struggle within the North Korean elite came in December 2013, when Kim Jong-un ordered the execution of his uncle Chang Song-thaek. State media said he had been plotting a coup.

Kim Jong-un is also widely believed to have ordered the murder of his exiled half-brother, Kim Jong-nam, in February 2017 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

In April 2020, rumours about Kim Jong-un's health suggested he might have undergone a serious operation and there was uncertainty about his recovery.

The reports were based on South Korean fringe publication Daily NK and seemed to be backed up by the fact that Kim Jong-un had missed the anniversary of his grandfather's birthday - Kim Il-sung was the almost mythical founder of North Korea.

The 38-year-old's health has been a cause for concern for much of the time he has been the country's leader. He gained weight during his decade in power, leading to speculation that he could have been suffering from conditions like diabetes and gout.

But in 2021 he emerged looking considerably thinner, with even state television airing concerns about his sudden weight loss.

Kim Jon-un's children are reported to be too young to be even considered successors and his death or long-term incapacity may lead to a power vacuum in the nuclear state, bringing fresh instability to the region.

Recommended Stories

  • GOP aiming for longtime Democratic NW Indiana US House seat

    In Tuesday's election, Republicans are hoping to take a northwestern Indiana congressional seat that has been a Democratic stronghold since the 1930s in the GOP-dominated state. National Republicans targeted first-term Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan for defeat as part of their push toward regaining a majority in the closely divided U.S. House, throwing their support behind Jennifer-Ruth Green, a Black U.S. Air Force veteran. Democrats have typically won the 1st District, which hugs Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline near Chicago, by large margins, but former President Donald Trump closed the gap by appealing to working class voters in the district that has some of the country’s largest steel mills.

  • Balint aims to break barriers in Vermont's House race

    Voters were deciding who would fill Vermont's only seat in the U.S. House, a rare opening in the state's three-member Congressional delegation. The Democratic candidate, Becca Balint, would be the first woman and first openly gay person to represent the deep-blue state in Congress if elected. Balint, president of the Vermont state Senate and a former middle school teacher, faces the other major party candidate Liam Madden, an independent who won the Republican primary.

  • Massachusetts voters weighing stark choice for governor

    Massachusetts voters are weighing starkly different candidates for governor as they cast their ballots. The election pits Democrat Maura Healey, who would be the state's first woman and first openly gay candidate elected governor, against Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who was endorsed by Donald Trump. If elected, Healey would return the governor's office to Democratic hands for the first time in eight years.

  • Massachusetts attorney general race focuses on crime, equity

    In the race for Massachusetts attorney general voters are choosing between Democrat Andrea Campbell and Republican Jay McMahon — each hoping to break new ground while highlighting very different priorities during their campaigns. If elected, Campbell, a former Boston city councilor who ran unsuccessfully for mayor last year, would become the first Black woman to serve as the state's top law enforcement officer, while McMahon would be the first Republican elected to the post since the 1960s. Campbell has promised a focus on equity while McMahon has vowed to target crime and corruption.

  • Challenged by Demings, Florida's Rubio seeks 3rd Senate term

    Republican Sen. Marco Rubio is seeking a third term and facing Democratic Rep. Val Demings as the GOP tries to take back control of the narrowly divided Senate. Demings is a third-term congresswoman who has prominently featured her background as a police officer and Orlando’s first female police chief. If she wins, she would be Florida’s first Black senator.

  • The Latin community is done being treated as an afterthought by Kentucky politicians

    When we see campaigns hire junior staff to engage the Latin/Hispanic community...it makes it clear that we are not a priority.

  • Beasley, Budd seek to succeed Richard Burr in North Carolina

    North Carolina Democrats campaigned for history while Republicans sought to extend a winning streak for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, as Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd competed to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr. Beasley, a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, would be North Carolina’s first Black senator if elected. Budd, a three-term congressman, has sought to capitalize on Donald Trump’s endorsement, soaring inflation and tens of millions of dollars spent by super PACs attacking Beasley’s judicial record on crime and her support for President Joe Biden’s policies.

  • Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop fights to defend Georgia seat

    Georgia's senior congressman faced his toughest Republican challenger in more than a decade Tuesday as voters decided whether to give Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop a 16th term amid high inflation and low approval of President Joe Biden. Bishop's showdown with GOP newcomer Chris West was the only competitive U.S. House race in the Deep South after congressional maps across the region were redrawn last year to give most seats a lopsided advantage for one party or the other. Bishop, a 75-year-old Black Democrat, has spent three decades cultivating a reputation as a moderate to win support among farmers and military voters in the largely rural district, which includes Albany and portions of Columbus and Macon.

  • ‘Monet’s Garden: The Immersive Experience’ Is Trying a Little Too Hard

    Courtesy of Monet’s GardenAfter forking over $40 for a ticket for one adult, a middle-aged blonde woman in a maroon cardigan was hovering by a scanner that was converting outlines of the flowers and lily pads she’d just colored in with markers into digital artwork. Next to the scanner, draped in and surrounded by fake flowers, was a life-sized reproduction of the famed Japanese bridge the Impressionist painter Claude Monet lovingly depicted in his iconic, beloved paintings of water lilies. After

  • In New Jersey, another capital city struggles to provide safe water

    On the heels of a water crisis in Jackson, Miss., officials in New Jersey have moved to tighten state oversight of Trenton’s water system.

  • Tim Scott seeks final US Senate term; bigger office may loom

    U.S. Sen. Tim Scott is running for what he says is a final six-year term from South Carolina, but the only Black Republican in the U.S. Senate may have bigger future political ambitions. Scott is facing Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews as he seeks a second full term, which he promised would be his last. Scott was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2013 by then Gov. Nikki Haley when Jim DeMint resigned the seat.

  • Kemp and Abrams in rematch race for Georgia governor

    Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are facing off in a rematch of the state’s last governor’s race, with both seeking a remarkable achievement. Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a state senator and secretary of state, could clinch another term despite attacks from former President Donald Trump that threatened to snuff out support in his own party. Abrams, a lawyer whose 2018 loss to Kemp helped launch her into Democratic stardom, would be the first Black woman to serve as a governor in the United States if she were to win.

  • World Cup ambassador from Qatar denounces homosexuality

    An ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar has described homosexuality as a “damage in the mind” in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF only two weeks before the opening of the soccer tournament in the Gulf state, highlighting concerns about the conservative country’s treatment of gays and lesbians. Former Qatari national team player Khalid Salman told a German reporter in an interview that being gay is “haram,” or forbidden in Arabic, and that he has a problem with children seeing gay people. Excerpts of the television interview were shown Monday on the ZDF news program Heute Journal.

  • Japan's cabinet approves 2nd extra budget worth 29.1 trln yen - MOF

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet approved on Tuesday a second supplementary budget of 29.1 trillion yen ($198.54 billion) for a economic stimulus package this fiscal year, most of which will be funded by additional new debt. The Ministry of Finance (MOF) said an additional 22.8 trillion yen of new debt would be issued to help cover the latest supplementary budget, resulting in the total planned new borrowing of 62.5 trillion yen this year. It also aimed to help the tourist sector in various regions take advantage of weak yen.

  • Elmer Stewart Rhodes Throws Oath Keepers Under The Bus

    The leader of the far-right group said anyone who breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 wasn't following his orders. Prosecutors say he egged them on.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president

    Greene urged Republican governors like DeSantis to "fight" and stay in office, "not to abandon their states and try to run for president."

  • Kari Lake's unintentionally hilarious put-down of Barack Obama

    There is a huge amount of irony in what Kari Lake said about Barack Obama, along with a dash of paradox and the usual heaping helping of arrogance.

  • Tell them it is a trap: Russian media find out how Russian propaganda is preparing for possible retreat from Kherson

    The Kremlin has developed a number of recommendations (manuals) for Russian propagandists, which should prepare the audience for the fact that the Russian Federation may leave Kherson. Source: Russian news website Meduza, which received two so-called documents with recommendations Details: The first manual proposes that the Russian propagandists insist that the Kherson front is very important for the Ukrainian government, and that is why it will send "tens of thousands" of troops to secure victo

  • When Trump Announces Candidacy, Watchdog Will File Insurrection Disqualification Challenge

    The 14th Amendment bars reelection of officials who have given aid and comfort to enemies of the government after taking an oath to defend it.

  • Nikki Haley says Warnock should be deported at Walker rally

    Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) on Sunday said that Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) should be deported as she rallied for Georgia’s Republican Senate nominee, Herschel Walker. “Legal immigrants are more patriotic than the leftists these days,” Haley said at the Hiram, Ga., rally. “They worked to come into America and they love America.…