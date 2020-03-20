Profiles: Who were the Delhi gang rape convicts?

From left to right: Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Singh and Pawan Gupta

Four men convicted of the notorious gang rape and murder of a student in the Indian capital Delhi in 2012 have been executed.

Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur and Pawan Gupta were hanged on the premises of the Tihar jail.

Courts convicted six people for the rape and murder of a 23-year-old physiotherapy student in a moving bus.

However, one who was a juvenile at the time, was released in 2015 after serving three years in a reform facility.

Another died in jail.

In the last few months, all four men filed petitions in the Supreme Court in a bid to reduce their sentences to life imprisonment. But the top court rejected their petitions, leaving the men with no other legal recourse. A last minute appeal to have the death penalties commuted in the Supreme Court was also rejected hours before the executions were carried out.

Here are brief profiles of the convicted men.

Mukesh Singh

Mukesh was convicted along with his brother Ram Singh, who died in jail in March 2015

Mukesh used to live with his brother in a two-room shanty in the Ravi Dass slum and worked as an occasional driver and cleaner on the bus.

He was charged with raping the victim, and also for brutally beating the woman and her male friend with an iron rod - he had denied the charges.

Mukesh Singh did not sound remorseful about the crime in the BBC documentary, India's Daughter More

It was alleged that he - and not Ram Singh - was driving the bus when they picked up the couple from a stop outside a popular mall, where they had gone to watch a movie.

Reports at the time quoted Mukesh Singh as saying that he was driving the bus while the other five raped the woman and assaulted the couple.

His lawyer has claimed that his client had been abused and tortured in jail - charges that were later denied by prison authorities.

In a later petition weeks before his execution, he claimed that he was a juvenile but the court rejected it.

He was also the subject of a 2015 BBC documentary called India's Daughter where he blamed the victim for what happened to her.

"A decent girl will not roam around at nine o'clock at night. A girl is far more responsible for rape than a boy. Housework and housekeeping is for girls, not roaming in discos and bars at night, doing wrong things, wearing wrong clothes," he said.

The death penalty, he said, "would make things even more dangerous for girls".

"Now when they rape, they will not leave the girl like we did. They will kill her."

The documentary revived public outrage over the incident.

Vinay Sharma

A gym assistant and fitness trainer, Vinay Sharma also lived in the Ravi Dass slum.

Of the five convicted, he was the only one who had a school education and spoke English.

Vinay Sharma was a fitness trainer More

In 2015, he sought a month's bail to sit his first-year university examination - a request turned down by the judge who ordered the university officials and jail authorities to make arrangements for him to sit his exams inside prison.

In court, Vinay Sharma had previously claimed that he was not on the bus when the crime took place and that he had gone to a concert along with co-accused Pawan Gupta.

When he was sentenced to death in court in 2013, he broke down in tears.

Akshay Thakur

A helper on the bus, Akshay Thakur had migrated to Delhi from the northern state of Bihar.

He was arrested on 21 December 2012 - five days after the crime.

Along with rape, murder and kidnapping, he was convicted of trying to destroy evidence by helping to wash the bus after the attack.