Profit.co Announces Strategic Partnership With Aspire HR Consultants

Profit.co and Aspire HR Consultants team up to help businesses in the Middle East implement OKRs easily

FREMONT, Calif., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Profit.co, an Objectives and Key Results (OKR) software company, strengthens its Middle East presence by signing a strategic partnership with Aspire HR Consultants (Aspire HRC), an Egypt-based HR consultancy firm. This partnership will open up fresh avenues for Profit.co in the Middle Eastern region. While Aspire HRC works with hundreds of reputed global and MENA based companies, Profit.co brings in an Industry-leading OKR software with a stellar set of clients.

Profit.co offers an intuitive, cloud-based OKR technology to help organizations define their Corporate Objectives and Key Results and cascade them into departmental, team and individual Objectives and Key Results in a measurable framework. Since its launch in 2018, Profit.co is servicing over 1000 global clients across various verticals including Technology, Government, BFSI, Media Analytics, Packaging, Supply Chain, ITeS, Logistics and entertainment. The industry-leading Profit.co OKR software enables organizations with abilities to achieve their corporate goals through "iterative business execution".

Commenting on their partnership with Aspire HRC, Profit.co's Founder and CEO, Bastin Gerald, said, "After showing success in the USA and Europe, we are excited about growing our market in the Middle East, especially in Egypt. Our partnership with Aspire HRC will help us to amplify our efforts to create awareness about Profit.co and capture considerable mind-space with industry influencers in the Middle East."

Commenting on Profit.co's partnership, Aspire HRC, Founder & CEO, Rania Abdalla said, "We are very excited to usher in Profit.co-Aspire HRC partnership. We are excited that our, as well as Profit.co's, visions are quite aligned, and especially focusing on end-to-end value to clients, enabling iterative business execution from startups to large corporations in the markets where we have a strong presence."

About Profit.co

Founded in 2018, Profit.co, HQ in Fremont, CA, USA, is an enterprise OKR (Objectives & Key Results) platform, integrated with Task Management. With its easy-to-use UI, Profit.co enables businesses to practice OKRs at every level of an organization. Profit.co allows users to align vertically with their management or horizontally across different departments and, hence, helps them to ensure complete alignment of OKRs across the organization. Learn more at Profit.co, or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Aspire HR Consultants

Aspire HR Consultants, www.aspire-hr.com, is a Human Resources solutions & services specialized firm. Since our start in 2008, we believe in delivering robust Human Resources solutions to help our partners and customers excel. We operate from Cairo and Dubai and cover the Middle East and Africa region. With our three divisions in Executive Search, Consultancy, Assessments & HR Services, coupled with strategic partnerships, we have become the client's HR one-stop-shop. Learn more at aspire-hr.com, or connect on Linkedin and Facebook.

