Profit up in first nine months for Japan's Suzuki Motor

A Suzuki logo placed on a vehicle during the 89th Geneva Motor Show. Uli Deck/dpa

Profit rose in the first nine months of its financial year for Japanese carmaker Suzuki Motor Corporation compared with the same period of the previous year.

Suzuki Motor reported on Wednesday that its attributable profit for nine months grew 8% to 198.1 billion yen ($1.34 billion) from 183.4 billion yen last year, and earnings per share rose to 409.3 yen from 377.38 yen.

The group's operating profit for the period rose nearly 30% to 346.6 billion yen.

Sales for the year-to-date period rose by 12.7% to 3.85 trillion yen from last year's 3.41 trillion yen.

For the full year, the company continues to expect attributable profit to increase 8.5% from last year to 240 billion yen or 496.27 yen per share.

Sales for the full year is expected to grow 12% year-on-year to 5.2 trillion yen.