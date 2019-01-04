How to Profit from This Panic

Learn about three things that need to happen this month to establish a market low that we can profit from for the next 6-12 months.

Earlier this week, I described the 4 Major Fears eating at the insides of this market -- and why it was setting up a huge buying opportunity.

Since then, Apple's warning and a big ISM Manufacturing miss delivered a tag-team blow to the emerging bounce off of S&P 2350 -- the site of a 20% correction for the US benchmark.

Lump those reveals under two of my "major fears," namely, Growth Peak and Trade Angst.

And just when it looked like stocks would head back down to test the lows -- as if investors were running for the hills on full-blown recession hysteria -- on Friday morning we heard some important words of flexibility from Fed Chair Jay Powell.

So is the correction finally over? Or should we listen to the bears and get ready for another 10-20% downside, since the average bear market/recession scenario produces a 35% swoon?

Or, as I have suggested, has this just been a gigantic overreaction destined to correct itself upward when money managers realize the error of their panic and come swooping in for bargains all around?

Let's look at 3 things that need to happen this month to establish a market low we can live with, and profit from, for the next 6-12 months...



1) US Growth Saves the World

We know that Q4 economic growth will slow from its hot pace of over 3.5% in Q3, but by how much? The peak in growth has definitely been evident in one pulse of the world's largest consumer economy: housing.

Sales of new single-family houses in October were about 9% below September and 12% below the October 2017 seasonally adjusted annual rate of 618,000. We saw this growth peak begin to show up in the housing stocks first this summer as they continued a steady decline, unable to move higher with the broader market.

And Thursday we got a big current read on growth expectations from the ISM manufacturing index which not only dropped 5 points to 54.1, but missed expectations by the most since January of 2014.

Granted, this data is a survey of purchasing manager sentiment about their economic outlook and activity, so it can have behavioral and emotional volatility -- especially after the S&P 500 dropped 15% in the first 15 trading days of December up to Christmas Eve. And at 54, it's still in expansion territory.

The crucial question here is this: are expectations "catching down" to how much of a slowdown is in the works? Some finally are. Two months ago, Goldman Sachs chief equity strategist David Kostin thought that the October market correction was an overreaction with the ISM so strong near 60. Last weekend, before this latest plunge, the bank lowered their GDP forecast for 2019 to under 2%.

Bottom line: If institutional investors are waking up and smelling the coffee here, they will also be lowering their 2019 earnings estimates from overly-optimistic 9% growth to something more in line with 2% GDP growth. And that should put a panic bottom in stocks this month or next, depending on our next two criteria. Overall, US stocks will remain the cleanest investing landscape in a messy global picture and I want to buy that panic.

Continue reading . . .



2) The Fed Saves the Day

Large investors need to hear a message from the Federal Reserve this month that they are very cognizant of not only a growth slow-down here and abroad, but also the impacts of steadily tightening monetary policy on financial conditions. Interest rate-sensitive cyclical industries and credit markets have already felt the squeeze of this tightening.

While a rate cut any time soon is out of the question, a "big pause" in the pace of hikes and a nod toward flexibility about balance sheet liquidation will be very welcome. When the Jay Powell Fed indicated last month that the current $50 billion in asset "run-off" (maturity without replacement) of Treasury bonds and MBS (mortgage-backed securities) was on "autopilot," investors reacted very negatively.