Profound Awareness

I confess that a fortnight ago I sidled up to the window prepared to bet the ranch on Mr. Pascal’s proposition. A seductive fellow, Mr. Pascal.

A seventeenth-century intellectual so public that over the next four hundred years nobody ever felt obliged to ask — “I’m sorry, to which Mr. Pascal do you refer?” — Blaise Pascal is frequently described as a philosopher and mathematician. In his posthumously published work, Pensees, which is still read and wrestled with to this day, he posed a question that has long teased the spiritually tentative. It went like this. Pascal posited that every human being must confront a basic question in life: Should he assume that God exists? Or should he assume that God does not exist? Simple enough, eh? If the individual opts for the former, he must deny himself some temporal pleasures of earthly passage, but, if the assumption proves to be correct, he wins personal salvation and eternal life. If he opts for the second assumption, however, he may feast on the delicacies, sensual and otherwise, of the human banquet but knows for a certainty that he will be allotted not one single day beyond physical death.

As you can see, Blaise Pascal was, at least in this instance, more of a mathematician than a philosopher. (Some of his modern followers consider him to be the father of probability theory.) Pascal was making it comfortable for the skeptical to occupy common ground with the faithful. If you took his wager, you were under no obligation to believe in God: Under the terms of his pragmatic calculation, you could merely assume the existence of God. You could be acceptably Christian, that is to say, without necessarily believing in the divinity of Christ. (If this strikes you as some kind of leftish flimflammery, well, that would be your own smallminded judgment, not mine.)

As I say, I was relieved to know that I could take Pascal’s wager and declare a victory of sorts. I wouldn’t be returning from this inquiry with utterly empty hands. Even so, I was aware that taking his bet would never be comprehensively satisfying. It would soon reveal itself as a philosophical cop-out, just as it had done for all those Pascalian odds-players down through the centuries.

I felt the urge to move on from Mr. Pascal and was pleased to discover that I had built some momentum. I was still spiritually malnourished, but I sensed that faith was out there somewhere, hovering, and that my job was not to await an epiphanic event — some dramatic Pauline conversion — but rather to open myself to the power of The Word. My job was to let Him into my life, rather than trying to barge into His.

I picked up a Bible given to me in the middle of the last century by Grandmother Freeman. I should report that it is in embarrassingly pristine condition. In a single sitting, and relishing every verse for its King James diction, I read the four Gospels. (Biblical scholar alert! Avert your eyes from what follows. We have disturbing reports of an amateur thrashing about on your turf.) John, who seems to be the heartthrob of doctoral students with his propensity for complexity-verging-on-opacity, did not do it for me. William Blake may have been thinking about John when he wrote: “Both read the Bible day and night, but thou read black where I read white.” I have nothing against John, personally or pastorally, but I have only one lifetime to spend on this project. Nor did Mark or Luke make the tumblers fall into place on my particular combination lock. Both of them are duly chiliastic, but they tend to veer off into clubhouse chatter in what amounts to a Members-Only lounge. I have been elevated from the waiting list, praise the Lord, but I’m still no more than a provisional member of His club.

But Matthew! The much underrated Matthew! To my untrained eye, he must be reckoned either a) the apostle with prophetic powers greater even than the God whose earthly life he chronicles; or b) the world’s most reliable stenographer. The latter seems far more likely, with Matthew cast as the wire-service reporter who, after swearing off color and hype, locks in the timeline and then nails the quotes. Take the sermon of all sermons, which launches in Chapter Five. Matthew records the Beatitudes with what appears to be absolute fidelity to somebody’s original text. We not only have the perfectly sculpted “Blessed are the poor in spirit for theirs is the kingdom of heaven” and “Blessed are the meek for they shall inherit the earth,” but we have the soaring, “Blessed are the pure in heart for they shall see God.” Ask yourself: Did Matthew jot down rough notes at deadline, making up stuff like a cable news guy with five minutes to air? Did Matthew get a sketchy translation from some descendant of a shepherd who claimed to wander by the Mount that day? Or did Matthew transcribe faithfully the timeless Word of God in all its shimmering beauty?