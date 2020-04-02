Profound Medical Corp.'s (TSE:PRN) Profit Outlook

Profound Medical Corp.'s (TSE:PRN): Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. On 31 December 2019, the CA$216m market-cap posted a loss of -CA$20.2m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on PRN’s investors mind, I’ve decided to gauge market sentiment. Below I will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for PRN.

PRN is bordering on breakeven, according to the 7 Medical Equipment analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of CA$1.9m in 2022. So, PRN is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. How fast will PRN have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 53% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, PRN may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving PRN’s growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing I would like to bring into light with PRN is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in PRN’s case is 64%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

