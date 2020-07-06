'Profound weakness': 35-year-old bodybuilder sick with COVID-19 talks about near-death experience

Charlie Aragon poses in front of a mirror before he became ill with COVID-19.

PHOENIX – Charlie Aragon never thought COVID-19 could get him. At least not in the way that it did.

Aragon, 35, lives on the Gila River Indian Reservation in Arizona and is employed by the tribe as a compliance officer. He shares a home with his parents and his 5-year-old son.

Pictures taken prior to his illness show Aragon had the physique of a bodybuilder, a testament to his favorite activity: weightlifting.

Aragon has always been devoted to gym workouts that include bench presses, squats and dead lifts and kept up a high protein, low carb diet.

But he's not lifting any weights right now, and most of his muscle tone is gone. All he can muster are daily walks near his home.

Aragon lost nearly 60 pounds off his 5-foot-9, 247-pound frame when he was in the hospital and though it's been two months since his release, he still struggles with weakness and has not regained all the weight he lost.

"I was the last person I ever thought would get sick from this," Aragon said.

Phoenix critical care physician Dr. Jennifer O'Hea, who treated Aragon at Banner – University Medical Center Phoenix, said she's found that recovery times for people who have been seriously sick with COVID-19 are lengthy – in general at least three times as long as the patient was hospitalized, if not longer.

"We're just starting to see some studies come out about the neuromuscular complications of this illness. We are definitely seeing patients with profound weakness," O'Hea said.

"Certainly a lot of it is because our patients end up being on a ventilator for weeks and weeks. But I think that there will probably be something special about this illness and the amount of weakness that it leads to for our recovering patients."

Charlie Aragon, 35, takes a walk with his son, Charles, 5, near his home in Laveen as part of his recovery from COVID-19 July 1, 2020. He was hospitalized on a ventilator and close to death after catching the disease in March. More

Aragon became ill in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in Arizona and believes he caught the virus from a co-worker in his office who tested positive, though he did not find that out until after he got out of the hospital. He's not aware of any public health official ever notifying him of his co-worker's illness via contact tracing.

Because he's in his 30s and does not have any underlying health conditions, Aragon did not think he would get seriously ill.

At worst, it would be a few days in bed with a cough and maybe a fever, he believed.

People over the age of 65 are more likely to die from COVID-19. As of Monday in Arizona, 73% of the state's 1,809 known deaths from COVID-19 had been in people over the age of 65.

As of Monday, 116 people in Arizona ages 44 and younger had died from the novel virus, which works out to about 6% of all known deaths, data from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows.

But doctors and nurses in Phoenix hospitals have reported an increase in younger patients in their 20s, 30s and 40s, including in intensive care units (ICUs).

24% of hospitalized Arizona patients have been 44 or younger

While it's common for critically ill COVID-19 patients to have underlying health conditions, particularly diabetes, obesity and hypertension, Aragon did not have any of those. He'd never been hospitalized before and was rarely sick.

"We know that people of all walks of life can get very bad viral and bacterial pneumonias, whether that is from influenza or bacteria in general. We see it every flu season with very healthy, young people. So we weren't surprised to see that COVID-19 also was not discriminating," O'Hea said.

"We're seeing all kinds of patients Charlie's age and younger, medical problems or not. We have had several post-partum patients. As I said, this virus is not discriminating at all."

Of the 5,161 Arizonans who as of Monday had been hospitalized for COVID-19-related illness since the beginning of Arizona's pandemic, 24% have been under the age of 45, the state's numbers say.