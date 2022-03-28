'Profoundly disagree': Sen. Whitney Westerfield urges 'no' vote on juvenile justice bill

Sen. Whitney Westerfield speaks on Senate Bill 9 -- the anti-abortion "born alive" bill -- on Jan. 7, 2021 at the Capitol in Frankfort.

A last-minute switch to a different committee in the Kentucky Senate has given new life to a juvenile justice bill critics say will harm children and roll back nearly a decade of reforms.

Among the chief critics of House Bill 318 is Sen. Whitney Westerfield, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, who had refused to hold a hearing on it because of his objections to the bill.

But last week, Senate leaders pulled the bill from Westerfield's committee and moved it to the Senate Health and Welfare Committee.

And Monday, the committee passed HB 318 on a vote of 6-3, despite Westerfield urging against it.

In a strongly worded email Sunday to members of the committee, Westerfield, R- Crofton, asked them not to vote for HB 318.

"I profoundly disagree with almost all of it," the email said.

Latest: Louisville Democratic Rep. Marzian dropping reelection bid, cites GOP redistricting

Westerfield was the sponsor of Senate Bill 200, a broad measure the General Assembly enacted in 2014 to limit incarceration and improve services for youths who commit less serious offenses.

"HB 318 will reverse 8 years of outstanding juvenile justice public safety policy that has been remarkably successful," Westerfield's email said. "I sincerely hope you'll consider voting against this bill."

Westerfield's email said Sen. Ralph Alvarado, the chairman of Health and Welfare, was not consulted before the bill was switched to his committee.

HB 318 also is opposed by: Kentucky Youth Advocates; the Justice Action Network, a coalition of groups seeking better outcomes from the justice system; Damon Preston, head of Kentucky Public Advocacy; and Rebecca DiLoreto, an advocate and lawyer with 37 years experience in children's law and juvenile justice.

But sponsor Rep. Kevin Bratcher, R-Louisville, said the measure is needed to fix "loopholes" in past legislation and give police more tools to fight violent crime.

Story continues

HN 318 passed the House March 14 on a 73-19 vote.

Backing the measure is the the Pegasus Institute, which describes itself as an organization researching "public policy solutions based in free market principles, individual liberty and responsibility."

Josh Crawford, executive director of Pegasus, has testified that increased homicides, gun violence and car-jackings in Louisville — many involving youths — are reasons the juvenile law needs to be tightened.

Keith Talley, Metro Louisville's chief of community building, also appeared in support of HB 318 at a House committee hearing.

HB 318 tightens potential enforcement in truancy cases, requires children charged with a serious felony to be held in custody prior to a hearing and strips confidentiality from juvenile court case in which a child has been found guilty of a violent felony offense.

Sign up: On Kentucky Politics newsletter delivered to your inbox weekly

Westerfield said in an interview that tougher sanctions for truancy will lead to more children who miss school being locked up for what is a minor "status offense" rather than getting help with problems in the home that cause truancy.

"That absolutely, absolutely will result in detention for truancy," he said.

Westerfield also objects to mandatory, initial detention for children charged with serious offenses, as do child advocates, who say the decision should be left to a judge.

And Westerfield said he objects to opening confidential juvenile justice records in some cases where a juvenile has committed a serious felony offense.

"Deserved or not, they're going to be branded as a criminal," he said.

Westerfield said the only provision he agrees with in HB 318 is one that places more accountability on parents for children's actions.

Westerfield said in his email he does not "question the intentions or objectives" of Bratcher.

"Sadly, this bill won't fix the problems he's being asked to fix," he said.

Reach Deborah Yetter at dyetter@courier-journal.com. Find her on Twitter at @d_yetter. Support strong local journalism by subscribing today: www.courier-journal.com/subscribe. -

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Sen. Whitney Westerfield urges 'no' vote on juvenile justice bill