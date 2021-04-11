‘Profoundly sad:’ 3-year-old accidentally shoots 8-month-old brother, Texas cops say

An infant died after he was accidentally shot by his 3-year-old brother in Texas, police say.

Around 11 a.m. on Friday, Houston police received a call from a hospital about an 8-month-old boy who had been shot in the abdomen, assistant chief Wendy Baimbridge said during a news conference.

Authorities soon learned that the boy had been shot in a bedroom at a local apartment complex. They believe his brother “most likely” fired the gun.

Adults in the home took the baby to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, Baimbridge said.

“This is heartbreaking, obviously, anytime one of these incidents involves our little ones ... it’s tragic, it’s profoundly sad,” Baimbridge said. “It’s one of those cases that you just don’t want to get. It’s one of those cases that you remember. It just stays with you because they’re truly innocent.”

Police did not say how the child got hold of the gun.

Initially, authorities said they had not recovered the weapon or determined its owner, explaining that the investigation was “in its infancy.”

Friday afternoon, police found the gun in the car used to take the baby to the hospital.

“I want to take this moment to plead with parents and guardians all over to not allow your firearms to be accessible to anyone in the house,” Baimbridge said. “Lock them up. There are things you can do to render the weapon safe. “

No charges have been filed.

The incident remains under investigation.

