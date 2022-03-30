PROG Holdings: This Subprime Lender Is Cheap but Risky

Praveen Chawla
·4 min read

PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRG) is a subprime lender which specializes in enabling consumers to make purchases of items from retailers they cannot afford to pay for immediately. It uses its proprietary process to evaluate and extend credit. The company used to be known as Aaron before it spun off its retail business (now know as the Aaron company) in November of 2020 while retaining its fintech business.


The company is headquartered in Draper, Utah and currently employs 1,849 full-time employees. PROG has three businesses: Progressive Leasing, a provider of e-commerce, app-based and in-store lease-to-own purchase options; Vive Financial, a provider of omnichannel second-look (subprime) revolving credit products; and Four Technologies, a Buy Now, Pay Later provider that allows consumers to pay for merchandise through four interest-free installments.

I believe this company is undervalued and has great potential, but it is also a rather risky bet. Here's why.

Segment breakdown

The Progressive Leasing segment provides consumers with lease-purchase solutions through its point-of-sale partner locations and through its e-commerce website partners in the United States (collectively, POS partners). The company does so by purchasing merchandise from the POS partners desired by customers and, in turn, leasing that merchandise to the customers through a cancellable lease-to-own transaction.

The Vive segment primarily serves customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending offers who desire to purchase goods and services from participating merchants. Vive offers customized programs, with services that include revolving loans through private label and Vive-branded credit cards. Vive's network of POS partner locations and e-commerce websites includes furniture, mattresses, home exercise equipment and home improvement retailers.

PROG Holdings: This Subprime Lender Is Cheap but Risky
PROG Holdings: This Subprime Lender Is Cheap but Risky

Source: PROG's investor materials

PROG integrates its processes with many retailers, some of them shown above. The company estimates that about 40% of the U.S. population is subprime from the lenders' perspective, and that is its target market as subprime customers are charged higher interest due to lack of credit options and higher delinquencies. The company has developed the requisite expertise and experience to profit from this demographic, despite the higher risks of default.

PROG Holdings: This Subprime Lender Is Cheap but Risky
PROG Holdings: This Subprime Lender Is Cheap but Risky

Source: PROG's investor materials

Financial condition

PROG's financial strength is quite good for a finance company. The company maintains reasonable leverage and a solid debt-to-equity ratio, as shown in the below screenshot from the GuruFocus summary page:

PROG Holdings: This Subprime Lender Is Cheap but Risky
PROG Holdings: This Subprime Lender Is Cheap but Risky

The following is a snapshot of the company's year-end balance sheet:

PROG Holdings: This Subprime Lender Is Cheap but Risky
PROG Holdings: This Subprime Lender Is Cheap but Risky

And here we have a summary of the company's long-term debt, net of applicable unamortized debt issuance costs, as of Dec. 31, 2021:

Type

($) thousands

Senior Unsecured Notes, 6.000%, due November 2029

600,000

Revolving Facility Outstanding1

Less: Unamortized Debt Issuance Costs

(10,346)

Total Debt, Net of Unamortized Debt Issuance Costs

589,654


Of the long-term debt, the company has used up $425 million of it to buy back company stock in 2021 and intends to use the rest for more buybacks. The company also has a revolving line of credit of $350 million, which it plans to use for working capital. The debts are subject to various covenants of liquidity and solvency.

PROG's growth of revenue and Ebitda over the past five years has been very good. Note that prior to 2021, they were consolidated with the Aaron retail business, and these numbers below are unconsolidated:

PROG Holdings: This Subprime Lender Is Cheap but Risky
PROG Holdings: This Subprime Lender Is Cheap but Risky

Valuation

PROG is trading at a price-earnings ratio of about 8 and an enterprise-value-to-Ebitda of about 6. For a business that is growing well in the double-digit CAGR range, this is very cheap. I think the stock price ought to be more than twice where it is at currently.

Most likely, recession fears are affecting the stock. If the U.S. economy does enter a recession, subprime loans will likely see enormous defaults, since the poorest people are the ones who suffer the most during times of recession. This risk is real and undeniable; in other words, the stock is undervalued for good reason.

However, PROG seems to be confident in its business capabilities given that it bought back over 13% of its outstanding stock last year and is continuing to buy back more this year. It does not pay a dividend, and buybacks appears to be the main instrument of shareholder returns.

Ultimately, this is spread business and the company earns its keep by pocketing the difference between the cost of capital and return on invested capital less delinquencies and expenses. I estimate this gross spread is in the high single digits over a business cycle. This is very good, as the net interest margin for a regular bank (which deals with prime customers) is in the low single digits. The company is obviously dealing with a less creditworthy clientele and has to deal with a high level of delinquency and write-offs, exposing it to even greater risk if the market tanks. However, the management team is experienced and has been through multiple recessions. The company (previously as Aaron) has been around since 1955. Overall, I believe this undervalued subprime lender could be a value opportunity for those with high risk tolerance.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • UConn overcomes adversity again to advance to Final Four

    UConn's players were visibly shaken Monday night when teammate Dorka Juhasz suffered a horrific injury to her left arm during the first half of the Huskies regional final win over North Carolina State. “I think having been through all the things that we have been through and knowing that we're in the middle of a game right now, I think they refocused pretty well, considering,” coach Geno Auriemma said. The Huskies were led by 27 points from Paige Bueckers, who was playing just her ninth game back after missing almost three months with a fracture and torn meniscus in her left knee, an injury suffered during the last minute of a win over Notre Dame on Dec. 5.

  • UConn bests NC State in thrilling double OT finish

    Yahoo Sports’ Cassandra Negley walks you through the exceedingly close matchup between UConn and NC State that sent UConn to their 14th consecutive Final Four.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • GameStop Stock Halted On NYSE, Extends Slide With AMC As Trading Resumes

    Meme stock favorites GameStop and AMC Entertainment were briefly halted from trading on the NYSE Tuesday as shares snapped one of the longest rallies on record for the video game retailer.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. The S&P 500 (SPX) rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in afternoon. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market Is Over: 3 Stocks to Buy on the Bounce

    Sure, you might still see some mentions of a Nasdaq bear market here and there. Fintech stocks were hit especially hard in the big Nasdaq sell-off in recent months. Block's (NYSE: SQ) shares plunged nearly 70% from their peak at one point.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 2 Stocks for 80% Upside (Or More)

    The markets started 2022 with heavy losses – but the last two weeks have seen sharp gains that have lifted stocks back out of correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 11% from its March 14 trough, while the NASDAQ, which had fallen farther, had gained 16% in the last couple of weeks. Goldman Sachs' David Kostin sees an interesting pattern, as we go forward. According to the chief US equity strategist, institutional investors will pull back, while households will be the major source of purchase ac

  • Bitcoin Miner Stronghold Digital Issues a 2022 Warning. The Stock Is Sinking.

    Shares of Bitcoin miner Stronghold Digital were down more than 30% in premarket trading Wednesday after posting a revenue miss for its fiscal fourth-quarter and a 2022 outlook warning. Co-Chairman and CEO Greg Beard said in a news release the company has faced significant challenges. For the fourth quarter of 2021, Stronghold Digital (ticker: SDIG) averaged a hash rate of approximately 0.3 EH/s. The Company estimates it will average a hash rate of approximately 0.9 EH/s for the first quarter of 2022.

  • 3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Heading Into April

    They are all down more than 30% year to date, and now could be the perfect time to load up on these stocks.

  • Energy Transfer: A David Tepper-Backed Dividend Play

    Energy Transfer LP is one of the largest midstream energy companies in North America

  • Why Anil Ambani had to quit the boards of his own companies

    Once the world's sixth-richest billionaire, Anil Ambani declared himself a pauper to Chinese banks in 2020.

  • Growing grocery chain announces first Tennessee location

    Just recently, the company announced that it would be expanding its footprint into several new states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama.

  • Ethereum Merge Sparks Supply-Squeeze Price Jump Over 40%. Should You Buy?

    Several factors are cutting the available supply of Ethereum on crypto exchanges, driving up the price of the ETH coin.

  • How Much is Charles Munger Worth?

    American businessman and investor Charles Munger, best-known as Warren Buffet's business partner and vice-chairman of holding company Berkshire Hathaway, announced a partial retirement at age 98....

  • Boeing (BA) Wins Deal for KC-135 Air Refueling Jet Program

    Boeing (BA) is set to supply horizontal stabilizers for KC-135 jets.

  • Philippines-based MSME platform GrowSari raises $77.5 million Series C

    GrowSari, a Manila-based platform for digitizing small businesses in the Philippines, announced today it has raised a total of $77.5 million for its Series C round. Investors included the International Finance Corporation, KKR, Wavemaker Partners and the Temasek Group’s Pavilion Capital. Co-founder and CEO Reymund Rollan told TechCrunch that GrowSari raised again because it wants to expand its fintech offerings for store owners and build its supplier marketplace, including commodities.

  • QuantumScape May Bring Drivers an All-Electric Porsche 911, Report Says

    The electric 911 could be powered by solid-state batteries QuantumScape is seeking to commercialize, according to a report.

  • Tesla stock split indicates 'a massive position of strength,' Dan Ives says

    The news of Tesla (TSLA) laying the groundwork for its second stock split in two years has made analysts and investors optimistic.

  • Why Fred Smith is stepping down from the CEO role at FedEx — and what he'll do next

    Over the course of five decades, Fred Smith turned FedEx into an international giant. Here's a breakdown of why he decided to step down, why he's confident in Raj Subramaniam, and what he'll do next.