Progen Holdings Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS: S$0.004 (vs S$0.007 loss in FY 2021)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Progen Holdings (Catalist:583) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: S$7.53m (up 91% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: S$1.65m (up from S$2.68m loss in FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 22% (up from net loss in FY 2021). The move to profitability was primarily driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: S$0.004 (up from S$0.007 loss in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Progen Holdings shares are down 2.0% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that Progen Holdings is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis that you should know about...

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Why Warren Buffett's Highest-Yielding Dividend Stock Looks Like a Brilliant Pick Right Now

    One of the secrets to Warren Buffett's success through the years has been to surround himself with smart people. If we limited our sights to only the stocks listed in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) 13-F filings, Paramount Global would rank as Buffett's highest-yielding stock.

  • This Baby Berkshire Might Be the Cheapest Stock in America Right Now

    Many companies have tried to copy the conglomerate model run by Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). It is extremely difficult to beat the market consistently over multiple decades the way Berkshire has. The stocks that succeed at it can create life-changing returns for shareholders.

  • Prediction: These 3 Stocks Will Be Worth Over $1 Trillion by 2030

    You can count on one hand the number of stocks with market caps of more than $1 trillion that trade on U.S. exchanges. In my view, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is the obvious top choice to be the next stock with a $1 trillion market cap. Berkshire currently ranks behind Amazon as the stock that's closest to the magic number, with its market cap of around $674 billion.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Posts A Big Loss, Hoards Cash

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway posted a big loss due to market volatility but plans to have a "boatload" of cash.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Dogecoin in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    You probably don't need me to tell you this, but 2022 was a challenging year for crypto investors. Ironically, cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has remained one of the market's most lucrative investments over the past three years. Despite being a meme coin created as satire, Dogecoin exploded in value over the past few years.

  • 3 Stocks Than Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    Patient investors can generate winning returns by holding onto great stocks through the highs and lows of the market.

  • Here are 4 reasons to be wary of holding cash even as the stock market rally breaks down and bond yields surge

    A record $5 trillion in cash is in money market accounts, but there are reasons for investors not to stockpile too much cash, one strategist says.

  • I Have $40,000 to Invest. What's the Most Lucrative Way to Do So?

    If you came into an extra $40,000, how would you use it? It might be tempting to put that money into something instantly gratifying, like a vacation. But for some, it may be wiser to use those funds to invest … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $40,000: 7 Smart Investments appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: 3 Top-Rated Stocks That Tick All the Right Boxes

    This year started off gangbusters, with strong across-the-board gains for stocks in January – and it’s been followed in February by moderate losses, as stocks first leveled off and now are trending down. The market shifts have investors worried that last year’s volatility is still with us, making for an unpredictable market environment. And it has those same investors looking for a way to cut through the data ‘noise’ and find the right stocks for an unsettled time. TipRanks’ Smart Score is just

  • Warren Buffett Appears to Swipe at President Biden in Shareholder Letter

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett’s annual letter, released on Saturday morning, included the usual homespun wisdom that his shareholders have come to expect, with modest and self-effacing reflections on his own unearned luck and fallibility. In that section, Buffett discusses companies that buy back their own shares, which he describes as a benefit to shareholders—assuming the shares are bought at a reasonable price. Berkshire Hathaway bought back $7.9 billion of its own shares last year, a decrease from 2021.

  • 2 Exceptional Growth Stocks Down 49.6% to 67.1% That Billionaires Keep Buying

    Despite disappointing stock market performances, billionaires keep buying these growth stocks like there's no tomorrow.

  • Want a Stock That Can Double? Focus on Revenue Growth

    If you're looking for stocks that will double even faster than that, you're likely going to be focusing on growth stocks. A variety of factors can influence the growth of a stock, including profit growth, dividend growth, improving margins, share buybacks, or qualitative factors like an acquisition, new product, leadership, or the emergence of a growth market. Revenue growth is the most popular and easiest way to measure the growth of a business.

  • ‘Not living their life to impress others’: These are the top car brands that rich Americans earning more than $200K drive most — here's why you should steer toward them too

    These successful folks have a different kind of drive.

  • Suze Orman Warns You're Leaving Money on the Table if You Make This 401(k) Mistake

    A 401(k) is a great retirement account for many people. Unlike an IRA account, which is a retirement account you open with a brokerage firm of your choosing, your employer manages your 401(k) account (although you do pick the investments within it). You have contributions taken directly from your paycheck, which are made with pre-tax dollars, so a 401(k) is a very convenient way to invest for the future.

  • 3 Magnificent Growth Stocks That Can Make You a Fortune by 2040

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all plunged into respective bear markets last year and produced their worst returns since 2008. Despite being held down by historically high inflation in the short run -- higher inflation reduces the discretionary spending power of low earners -- PayPal's digital payment networks (PayPal and Venmo) are still in the early innings of their growth.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy if You Need Income Today

    If you're looking to make a little extra income these days, investing in dividend stocks can be a great option. Many companies pay their investors well, making them ideal for those seeking to generate some passive income. Three attractive dividend stocks are Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP).

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Right Now That Are Cash Cows

    With this in mind, three Motley Fool contributors were asked to pick stocks to buy right now that are cash cows. Here's why they chose AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Prosper Junior Bakiny (AbbVie): There are many ways in which a company can be deemed a "cash cow."

  • 3 High-Dividend Stocks That Pay You Monthly

    Owning dividend stocks is a great way to generate passive income. While most companies pay dividends quarterly, a few make monthly dividend payments. Three excellent monthly dividend stocks are AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG).

  • Dave Ramsey Said This Is the 'Biggest Money Suck' When It Comes to Saving. Here's How You Can Avoid It

    Putting money into a savings account is important for everyone. You'll need some cash in a savings account for emergencies and for short-term purchases and you will also need to make sure you're investing in a brokerage firm to accomplish long-term goals such as retirement. Finance expert Dave Ramsey identified one such expense, which he has referred to as "the biggest money suck when it comes to saving."

  • 2 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    High-growth stocks seem to be back in style with Wall Street after an abysmal 2022. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Procore (NYSE: PCOR) are two stocks that give investors an excellent chance to capitalize on this shift. CrowdStrike is a leader in endpoint cybersecurity software, which protects network access points like cellphones, laptops, or cloud workloads.