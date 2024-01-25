New program allows Raleigh residents an extra yard waste bin. Here’s how to get one

Raleigh residents can get a second yard waste bin starting next week.

The city currently allows residents to purchase an additional recycling cart and an additional garbage cart, but residents have been limited to one yard waste bin since the yard waste collection program started up in 2022.

But starting Feb. 1, residents can purchase an additional yard waste bin per household for a fee.

Here’s how you can get one.

How to get an extra yard waste bin in Raleigh

Starting Feb. 1, account holders can call for an extra cart or submit their request via an online web form.

“Emailing a request will not be an option, as account verification will be required for the request to be processed,” said Maine Johnson, spokesperson for Raleigh’s solid waste department.

Solid Waste Services plans to release more information in the days leading up to Feb. 1, he said.

Raleigh service specialist Mike Robinson Jr., right, and Ariel Campos pick up yard waste off Berskhire Downs Drive in North Raleigh Wednesday, April 19, 2018.

How much does a new yard waste cart cost in Raleigh?

An additional yard waste cart will cost $50, which will be added to your next utility bill.

Residents also will need to pay an extra $2 per month for the expanded yard waste service.

For more information, visit raleighnc.gov/landfill-and-reuse. If you have questions, call 919-996-3245.

Raleigh’s current yard waste program launched July 2022, Johnson said, but it limited households to one yard waste bin each. If residents had extra yard waste, they could:

Place up to 15 biodegradable bags at the curb through collection.

Schedule a special collection (which comes with a $50 fee).

Take excess yard waste to the Yard Waste Center (900 N. New Hope Rd. in Raleigh) during operating hours.

How long will it take to get an extra yard waste cart in Raleigh?

Up to eight weeks, Johnson said.

Customers can begin using their new cart as soon as it gets delivered.

The additional $2 per month service fee will also start at that time.

Yard waste paper bags.

