Program being developed to 'bridge the gap' for young adults; new ideas shared for Johnstown's Safe Places Initiatives

Jan. 24—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A new program called 4ged Futures is being developed, under Johnstown's umbrella Safe Places Initiatives, to help provide direction for disconnected young adults, leaders said on Tuesday.

Tony Penna Jr., a Coaches 4 Kids volunteer and the city's recreation director, provided details about the plan during a roundtable event hosted by state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale.

4ged Futures will feature mentorship, education assistance, athletic training and activities at The Kastle in Johnstown's West End, since, as Penna explained, some 18- to 25-year-olds struggle after losing the day-to-day structure of being in school.

The goal will be to provide guidance in preparing the participants for post-secondary education, career paths, the military and life in general.

"We're missing that group of kids," Penna said. "We wanted to have some sort of program to bridge that gap."

Penna called upon the meeting's attendees to provide input and help with recruiting.

"I don't have all the answers," he said. "This is just a template, but I think it's some place that we can start and we all can share in."

Penna's presentation was part of an overall update about the Safe Places Initiatives, formerly known as the Johnstown Safe Haven Project, which offer activities and support for people ages 6 to 25. It has received $500,000 from the 1889 Foundation since being founded in the spring of 2022.

Safe Places started with four organizations — Coaches 4 Kids, Greater Johnstown Community YMCA, Flood City Youth Fitness Academy and 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial — with Hope 4 Johnstown now also participating. Pennsylvania Highlands Community College and other organizations are playing roles, too.

Coaches 4 Kids and the YMCA hold weekend programming for children. Flood City Youth Fitness Academy provides after-school tutoring and activities. 1st Summit Arena offers tickets to events.

"There are so many incredible programs that are happening already," 1889 Foundation President Susan Mann said. "Go down to the Y on a Friday night and it's overflowing. Obviously, we know what's happening at Flood City Youth Fitness Academy, with almost 200 kids on a daily basis, feeding them and making sure that they're well and that they're educating them and mentoring them. The list goes on and on."

Stakeholders from some of those groups, other agencies and legislators shared their thoughts about growing the initiative during the meeting.

"This today is just nothing more than thoughts and ideas," Rigby said. "We're hoping everybody pitches in and we can take this and make it grow. Our goal is to grow it and to become a pilot for the rest of the state to see what we're doing here, and they'll start to copy us."

State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, spoke about the role elected officials can play by working to acquire money for the programming.

"I know what our role is in this," he told the group. "We're not experts. You guys are. But we can provide some funding for these programs. We know what our job is. It's loud and clear."

State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, said there was a "great cross-section of the community" in attendance. He said that, thanks to the collective effort, he feels "there's a bright horizon there on the future."