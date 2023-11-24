Program coming to Mitchell School District to offer expanded opportunities to student teachers

Nov. 24—MITCHELL — A new program at the Mitchell School District aims to boost experience and pay opportunities for student teachers while also helping address a need for substitute teachers in the district.

The 4 to 1 Student Teaching Opportunity program, approved for implementation by the Mitchell Board of Education on unanimous vote at its most recent meeting Monday, Nov. 13, is expected to begin in the spring semester of the 2023-24 school year.

The program affords Mitchell School District student teachers the choice to participate in an initiative in which they engage in four days of student teaching and one day of substitute teaching per week. Those who opt in would assume the role of a district substitute teacher on the same day every week.

It will be a way for student teachers to broaden their student teaching experience by substituting in classrooms they may not otherwise be associated with. It will also help address district needs for substitute teachers.

"This helps the district because we're facing the teacher crisis and shortage. We also

have a shortage of substitutes, and qualified substitutes at that,"

Joe Childs, superintendent for the Mitchell School District, told the board of education at the Nov. 13 meeting. "This puts an aspiring educator, someone who has skills, and puts their best foot forward when they get into substitute teaching experience. And it also gives them maybe a more rewarding experience as you can check out things that are happening in buildings outside the building they are teaching in or possibly a different grade level for a different teacher."

Student teachers would typically substitute teach at the approximate same grade level as their assigned student teaching classroom level. An aspiring elementary educator would likely substitute elsewhere at the elementary level, though Childs said the district could offer such teachers substituting opportunities at the middle school level if they so choose.

The program would also offer student teachers substitute pay, something that is not normally associated with the traditional student teaching experience. The Mitchell School District would offer participating students $2,400 for one semester or $4,800 for two semesters of one-day-a-week substitute teaching outside their normal student teaching classroom.

Childs said the pay level was set for participating student teachers to be slightly below what the district would offer a retired educator whose certification had lapsed.

"You'll do this and earn a little money while doing it. Avenue to pay some of your bills and get out of college with less debt," Childs said.

Sarah Timmer, curriculum director for the Mitchell School District, helped organize the program and is in the process of working with officials at area colleges to inform them of the program and how it can impact their students entering the world of education.

She agreed the program should have some appeal to student teachers looking to broaden their knowledge through teaching in different classrooms.

"I think it's a good opportunity for teachers to experience different classrooms and even different schools and buildings. When you step into a room and another teacher is running the room, (student teachers see) there are different methods of delivery and different management strategies," Timmer said.

Some program specifics are still being ironed out before it is officially put into motion next semester, but so far there has been some keen interest in the program, Timmer said.

"I've only gotten to talk to a couple of people so far who are already planning on student teaching this spring, and they are excited about it," Timmer said.

Childs said the program will jibe with university and state board of regent requirements for student teachers.

"South Dakota requires a year-long student teaching experience, and the board of regents determines the required hours for student teachers, and all of our universities meet those requirements. Opting into this program does not leave them short of hours and they can fulfill all their requirements," Childs said.

Brittni Flood, a member of the board of education who did her student teaching at L.B. Williams Elementary in Mitchell, said the program offers benefits she would have embraced during her own time as a student teacher.

"I think it's a great program, I know when I was student teaching it would have really helped to have a little extra income. And I think it's great exposure because I student taught kindergarten, so to go into a seventh grade classroom would have helped make me realize if I like that class or not," Flood said at the Nov. 13 meeting.

The district has around a dozen student teachers working in the district during any given school year, Childs said. Substitute teacher numbers fluctuate from year to year, but the district is always looking for good qualified candidates to step to the head of the classroom when another teacher can't be present.

In terms of substitutes, the district usually draws on a pool made up of former educators willing to step in on a limited basis in particular types of classes, such as science, or within a particular age group, for their substitute teachers. The pool includes both certified and noncertified educators.

With the new program, student teachers could be added to that list on a regular basis.

"We're always looking for quality substitutes, substitutes that are comfortable in the classroom," Childs said.

Combined with the traditional student teaching experience and a chance for supplemental income, Childs said he sees a great opportunity for aspiring educators when the program begins next semester.

"When you student teach you see the management style of the cooperating teacher, and that's a very good experience in most cases," Childs said. "When you substitute teach you get to see what it looks like with various teachers across the district, and not everybody handles their classroom the same way. How is seating set up? How are students moving around and answering questions? It gives you a broader understanding of classrooms throughout the district."

More information on the program can be obtained by calling the Mitchell School District at 605-995-3010.