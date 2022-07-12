Program enables special ed students to work for companies around town

The American Museum of Science and Energy in Oak Ridge.

An Oak Ridge Special Education program allows for students to work at businesses around town.

The program, called Transition School to Work is for high school students with "moderate to severe disabilities," stated a document in the Oak Ridge Board of Education agenda for a recent meeting.

"There's just some really great things our special ed program and Mr. Stults are doing," Schools Superintendent Bruce Borchers said at the meeting, referring to John Stults, supervisor of special education.

Bruce Borchers

The document goes in depth on more specifics for the program, which supported 15 students in unpaid Internships and 17 current students in paid employment by the end of the 2022-2023 school year. The program by the end of the 2022-2023 school year supported 32 students in paid and unpaid employment in Oak Ridge and was growing daily.

They worked at the following companies, which School Board Vice Chairwoman Laura McLean recognized at the meeting.

Four students worked unpaid at the American Museum of Science and Energy. The program, the school system stated, developed a partnership with AMSE, working to create student educators to lead tours and help run exhibits.

Two students worked unpaid at the Anderson County Animal Shelter.

One student had a paid job at Chicken Salad Chick.

Three students had paid jobs and one worked unpaid at Food City.

One student had a paid job at Suite Life Pet Resort.

Three students worked unpaid at Holiday Inn Express and Suites.

One student worked during a previous semester at Millborne Bakery.

One student had a paid job at Panera Bread.

One had a paid job at Wendy’s.

One had a paid job at Bojangles.

Two had paid jobs at Oak Ridge Nursery School.

Four had unpaid jobs at The Grove Church last semester.

Two had paid jobs at Zaxby’s.

One had a paid job at Oak Ridge Floral last semester.

Two had paid jobs at McDonalds.

One had a paid job at Billy's Time-Out Deli.

One had a paid job at Outback Steakhouse.

Vice Chairwoman Laura McLean works on a laptop at an Oak Ridge Board of Education meeting.

Also the program included a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) workshop led by East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

The program reportedly increased vocational rehabilitation referrals by 75%.

The School Board voted unanimously to apply for a state of Tennessee grant for a new seven person van for transportation for this program at its May meeting in order to reduce use of the school system's current vehicle for the program, a 2004 Dodge Caravan. McLean made the motion and School Board member Angi Agle seconded.

The full agenda and audio for the meeting is available on the school system's website, ortn.edu.

Ben Pounds is a staff reporter for The Oak Ridger. Call him at (865) 441-2317, email him at bpounds@oakridger.com and follow him on Twitter @Bpoundsjournal.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Oak Ridge Special education students work at companies around town