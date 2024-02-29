New program in Fort Smith aims to ease reentry for people released from incarceration

Felicia Lyons of Chance for Change in Fort Smith and Tyler Armstrong of Arkansas Legal Services have worked to organize an event to help people in Fort Smith reenter society after incarceration. The new program is called ARISE.

A program to help those reentering society after incarceration has been announced in Fort Smith.

Chance for Change and the Center for Arkansas Legal Services partnered to form the new Arkansas Reentry Integrated Support Expo, or ARISE, according to a news release from the group.

ARISE is designed to provide “comprehensive support and resources for individuals reentering society after incarceration.”

“Our goal is to foster community engagement, empowerment, and successful reintegration for those seeking a fresh start. It is our desire to create a comprehensive pop-up experience for those seeking reentry services," said Felicia Lyons, Chance for Change's executive director, in a statement.

Chance for Change is a reentry program that has served the Arkansas River Valley since 2017, helping people who have been incarcerated.

The event is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at St. James Baptist Church, 4916 High St. in Fort Smith.

For more information, call Lyons with Chance for Change at 469-830-5913 or the Center for Arkansas Legal Services at 501-376-3423.

