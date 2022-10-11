New program “Heal 901 Cures” designed to put an end to gun violence

Teenage crime has been a major issue in Memphis this year, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

Just a few weeks ago, a 15-year-old was accused of a shooting spree in Midtown Memphis leaving several injured.

Now an effort to put an end to gun violence.

FOX13′s reporter, Cierra Jordan spoke with the leaders of this new program trying to stop the violence.

The first meeting happened at the Shelby County Health Department Monday morning.

They will soon launch a new project called Heal 901 Cures.

The president of Heal 901 said their goal is to make Memphis a better place for future generations.

‘’Our community is now at epidemic levels and we need to do something about it,” said Heal 901 President Durell Cowen.

The continued problem of juvenile crime in Memphis and Shelby County has the attention of public health officials.

According to the Memphis-Shelby Crime Commission, juvenile arrests went up nearly 21% from 2020 to 2021.

In 2022, the children have been involved in some high-profile cases.

Two 15-year-olds were charged with the killing of a Memphis pastor in July.

Last month, police charged another 15-year-old with a string of shootings in Midtown that could lead to a life behind bars.

Heal 901′s president said we need to do more.

“They need to see consistency. It’s a lot of people who are in and out of their lives because of various reasons, and we are looking to be the consistent voice in the lives of children in the inner city. That means going to football games and rooting these children on,” Heal 901 President Cowen.

With the help of the Shelby County Health Department and Cure Violence, Heal 901 Cures plans to take a proactive approach to end gun violence in Memphis.

“We are going to be available in the evening hours with our services, even our mental health services.

Cure Violence Global is doing an 80-hour training program for Heal 901 Cures outreach workers.

The program is expected to start by the first week of November.

