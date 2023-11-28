How this program has helped Burlington County Christmases for over 50 years

During the holiday season, it's easy to get wrapped up in wish lists and wondering what may be waiting under the tree, but it's also important to remember just how far one gift can go.

The Burlington County Times' Give a Christmas partnership with NJ211 is preparing to bring a little extra seasonal sparkle to low-income families in Burlington County, but that feat is dependent on donations.

As of Nov. 16, there have been 229 eligible applications for assistance this holiday, and that number continues to grow as applications are sent in and sorted before the Dec. 1 deadline.

Blessings in Burlington County

For over 50 years, the Give a Christmas program has been helping families in Burlington County make their holiday just a little bit more special.

This feeling is one that Ilena Torch is all too familiar with and appreciative of. The South Jersey native said that, despite moving around, she always makes a point to apply to GAC when living in New Jersey, because she's seen the way that it has made the holidays brighter for her family.

"It's always a blessing and a pleasure for my children to put a smile on their faces," Torch said about being able to "give them a little bit more" than she could alone living on a fixed income.

The mother described one Christmas, when the gift cards had come later than expected, that she was able to take her kids to the toy store to pick out whatever they wanted that Santa couldn't fit under the tree.

"They bought everything furthermore that they wanted, that they needed and literally had had on their Christmas lists, but I couldn't afford to get it," Torch said.

Jennifer Murphy, another South Jerseyan knows the pressures and powers of motherhood, raising six children and making a point to donate frequently to GAC throughout the years. She plans to do so again for 2023.

"We've hardly ever been rich," Murphy said, looking back on the holidays she provided for her children. Still, she expressed the importance in sharing values of gratitude and generosity and just being "neighborly."

"Nobody can do it on their own," Murphy said.

As far as the program itself goes, its donors included, Torch encourages those who can to continue to donate and participate in giving back to the Burlington County community.

"Keep it going," Torch said. "Keep helping people and know that God is gonna give it back to you."

How to donate to Give a Christmas

Donating to the Give a Christmas program is simple, easy and open to everyone.

Click here to donate online. To donate by mail, click here to download the coupon. Donations received after December 25 will roll over to next year's program.

How to apply to Give a Christmas

The GAC program is only open to low-income Burlington County families with children.

Applicants can either visit The Burlington County Times' website for more information or apply via text, by sending "GAC" to 898-211.

From there they can answer the screening questions and receive a link to the online application.

Families should be prepared to present proof of residency, income and family size. Documentation is due Dec. 8.

For questions about the Give a Christmas program, email Executive Editor Audrey Harvin at aharvin@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: The meaning of a gift: Give a Christmas in Burlington County