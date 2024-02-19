A program of hope: PTECH gives students new possibilities to achieve goals

Feb. 19—Perhaps Roslyn Morgan said it best. PTECH is hope.

"It's a great opportunity," she said. "It gives you a little bit more hope when you don't have it."

Morgan, a freshman at Logansport High School and a member of the PTECH program, said she wasn't doing the best in eighth grade, though she did a bit better than she did the year prior in seventh, but she was still failing classes and almost had to go to summer school.

She also said she was really shy and could not do a class presentation without panicking.

The Roslyn Morgan that sat at the computer editing video Thursday afternoon was quiet but confident, diligent in her task. While other scholars drifted away from their work to horse around, Morgan stayed on task.

Now she felt comfortable presenting and saw herself breaking out of her shell. And on top of that, she's a straight A student.

"(PTECH has) been amazing and I've had much more fun in this class than I have in any year (of school)," she said.

She hopes to go into engineering after high school. Her uncle is an engineer, too, she said. PTECH is the perfect place for her to start working towards that goal.

"Roslyn has come leaps and bounds since we first met her at the junior high," said assistant principal Dr. Christy Diehl. "She has truly found her passion, tapped into her true potential and is one of our shining stars. When we look at our core values of who we are as a program, Roslyn embodies all of those and a young leader."

Before PTECH, Morgan felt like maybe she didn't have the same odds as other students who perhaps have more resources than her family.

That's changed. PTECH has leveled the playing field for her and her 20 classmates.

"I feel like I have a better opportunity than I did before," she said.

What is PTECH?

PTECH (Pathways in Technology Early College High School) is in it's first year at Logansport High School.

It is a four-year high school program in which students will have the opportunity to graduate with an Ivy Tech associate degree in advanced manufacturing. Students, called young scholars in the program, will build employability skills as well as community building skills.

Logansport is one of four high schools in Indiana participating in the program. Soon there will be 250 schools in 13 states.

The first cohort of students, just wrapping up eighth grade, were introduced in May of 2023 during a ceremony at the McHale Performing Arts Center.

"This is a program we need in Logansport because this will be life changing," said Michele Starkey, superintendent of the Logansport Community School Corporation, after the ceremony.

It is already changing lives.

The students selected for the program come from various backgrounds but all share a commonality: they struggled in the traditional classroom setting.

Some of the students were failing. Some had disciplinary problems. All had potential.

PTECH was their second chance.

"In eighth grade, I really had no motivation for learning," said Justin Martinez. "I wasn't really trying to do any school work. But when I joined PTECH, that all changed. There are more projects and presenting. We actually get to get up and do something. It's not just bookwork, bookwork."

As part of PTECH, the young scholars work with different organizations in the community and interact with leaders.

They've pitched new businesses to Deputy Mayor Jacob Pomasl. They shared new product ideas to local business owners such as Black Dog Coffee owner Marissa Bergstedt. They've participated in workplace learning challenges with Steinberger Construction and will do so again this semester with Tyson.

For the Tyson challenge, the students will be reorganizing a chemical storage area.

"One of the things the kids will have to do is research the chemicals that are in the storage area—what chemicals can be stored together, what chemicals can not be stored together," said Amy Werner, workplace learning coordinator. "There's safety paperwork that will be given to the kids and they will have to go through it and make sure they are following those guidelines for storage. They are going to have to make labels. And they also gave the kids a hypothetical $5,000 budget for the area for shelving, dividers and other items they might want to use to organize the space."

Victoria Johnson, a science teacher at the high school, visited the storage area with the young scholars. She is currently teaching them chemistry and will be helping them with the project along the way.

PTECH is made up of multiple teachers. Along with Werner, there's Chris Pearcy, an English teacher, Math teacher Haleigh Toumine, art teacher Nikki Ingalls, history teacher Angela Harmon and Dr. Diehl.

"Right now they are doing a Black History Month project," said Werner. "In that project there are elements of English, social studies, math and art. But it doesn't matter what part of the project the kids are working on, any of the teachers can facilitate the learning. That's what's really cool about PTECH. It doesn't have to be where we are working on math for 55 minutes and then we are working on English for 55 minutes. We are working on our project. Some of us might be writing. Some of us might be analyzing data, some of us might be working on the composition of our presentation."

Is it working?

Fifteen of the 21 students made the fall semester honor roll.

A day in the life

On Thursday morning, the young scholars started their day with chemistry.

Ms. Johnson added something to the bottle of green fluid on the lab table.

What was it she added, Christian Humana asked.

"It's the mysterious Compound X," Ms. Johnson answered.

"You don't have to make it sound cool," Humana replied.

Johnson absorbed the heated liquid into several syringes, passed them around to the young scholars and asked them to add pressure to plunger. As they did so, the green mixture inside began to bubble and boil.

They've been learning about the phases of matter (solid, liquid and gas) and completing phase diagrams.

The class ends with the scholars doing an assignment on their laptops. One scholar grew frustrated after he saw he missed several questions. He grabbed his laptop and walked over to Johnson. They go through the missed questions together.

After study hall, Mr. Pearcy and Ms. Toumine talk about the Tyson project with the scholars. Several of the kids will be drafting an email to Tyson with questions about their project.

"What are the dimensions of the storage area?" one student asked.

"Can the safety equipment be moved?" asked another.

"How big are the chemical storage containers," a third asked.

From there they break up into different groups. Most students work on editing video for promotional films they are making about PTECH. They huddled around computers, working their way through edits using Adobe Premier Pro 2024. A few students head to the journalism classroom with Mr. Pearcy to film a video for the social media platform Tiktok.

"(They are) learning the ability to curate and edit their own work and to create something," Pearcy said of the video project. "Those are skills to have in whatever career they end up in someday. Even if they aren't directly using that software or making a video, a lot of what we have spent time on this year is teaching them to do that. 'Hey, look at your product. How can you improve it? How can you look at it from different angles?' How do we present ourselves, how do you present your work, how do you put something forward that is of quality?"

One group of students that included Braxton Conklin, Tristan Raderstorf, Dakota Duckett and Martinez created a video set in the future. It shows two of the students acting as janitors who are cleaning out a classroom and find a trifold board with information about PTECH. Another student, playing a teacher, explains what PTECH is.

The students gave credit to Toumine who shared the idea of a video set in the future with them. But they did all the work. Despite some shakiness, the video flows in a logical progression and does what it set out to do: promote the program.

After lunch it was time to do present the Black History Month projects. Each scholar chose a historical or popular figure that they would perform as during an interview where they shared facts about the person's life.

Humana eagerly accepted the opportunity to go first and sat across from Toumine, answering questions as football legend Lawrence Taylor.

Humana plays football for the Berries and is equal parts PTECH ambassador, class clown and leader. He's the type of person who befriends everyone he meets, that will give a pep talk when needed and he is overflowing with generosity. He's the perfect scholar to promote the program to younger students. The sky is the limit when it comes to his potential. Humana has the personality and talents to change lives as a leader (or football coach) one day if he continues to work hard and desires to be one.

When it came to effort, Johonna Bell outshined her peers with her Black History Month presentation. She chose Madam C.J. Walker, the first self-made female millionaire, and came to school in an old-style black dress, a shawl and with her hair in a similar style as Walker had once worn hers. Bell not only looked like her historical figure but she knew Walker's life history as well.

"The reason why I picked her was because she was the first Black female millionaire," Bell said. "She created her own hair products for Black women. Black women's hair and people who have straight hair, it's completely different. I got inspired because she came from a slave family and went all the way to being a millionaire."

Bell did not know who Walker was prior to the project. She found out because she was curious about who was the first person to make hair products for Black women.

Bell said she loved that PTECH gives her the opportunity to do project-based learning and develop teamwork skills. She struggled in classes before PTECH, she said. She thought she worked better alone but had discovered that working with her peers, all who are committed to the same goals, was easier for her than groupwork had been in past classes.

"Coming to this program really helped me a lot," she said.

At the end of the day the students head to the Century Career Center where they split into different groups. Some of the students head to Intro to Design, others go to precision machining.

The future

Interest in PTECH is overflowing as the school looks to recruit it's next cohort.

It's also expanding into the eighth grade in the 2024-25 school year. Thursday night they met with parents of seventh-graders and explained the program.

"The goal is to get the same kind of concepts like the project-based learning and the workplace learning down to our eighth grade students to engage them in their learning again," Werner said. "What we have found with a lot of our PTECH students that are ninth-graders, a lot of where the enthusiasm for learning dropped off is the seventh grade. That's when they kind of stopped caring about school. So for us, we need to get them engaged a little earlier so that we aren't backtracking, That's kind of the goal, that we have a junior high where eighth-graders will have PTECH-lite."

She said eighth-graders could apply for PTECH if they wanted to continue in high school.

Werner said watching how the students had transformed since they started had been one of her favorite aspects of PTECH.

"Being able to have these 21 students who I have been able to mentor and help and build a connection with and give them the chance that maybe they wouldn't have had if we didn't have the PTECH program, giving them opportunities to be known in the community. They have so many people cheering for them and who want to see them succeed," she said. "It's been awesome to watch our community embrace this program."

It all comes back to hope. The original cohort still has three years of PTECH to go. Kids can get led astray easily, but PTECH is giving them a foundation in work ethic, accountability and trust.

Many of the scholars already see a pathway from PTECH to their future. If they continue to take it serious and work hard, they will enter college or the workforce with a giant leap, ready to make an impact.