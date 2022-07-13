New program at Kroger offers more savings on fuel and additional discounts

Kroger's Boost program offers members 2 times the fuel points.

New inflation numbers released on Wednesday were stinging. Increases in fuel and grocery costs key were cited as inflation culprits.

On Wednesday, Kroger Co. announced that its new savings program, Boost, will be offered across stores nationwide, including all 119 stores in Michigan. Previously it was only available in limited markets.

The program offers additional offering savings on grocery delivery, fuel and groceries.

"We are excited to have Boost here in Michigan to provide ... convenience for our customers no matter how they choose to shop with us," Rachel Hurst, corporate affairs manager for the Kroger Co. of Michigan, said in a statement. "

At its core, Boost is designed to make grocery delivery more accessible, according to the country's largest grocer, while offering delivery in as little as two hours or the next day. The delivery service is through Kroger's partnership with Instacart.

Kroger Boost is a new delivery service from the grocery chain.

One of the biggest bonuses for customers who sign up for Boost is that they earn 2 times the fuel points for every $1 spent at Kroger, with fuel discounts adding up to $1 per gallon of gas. Kroger estimates Boost customers can save more than $1,000 a year on fuel and grocery delivery.

“As customers continue to evolve how they shop and eat, this expansion of our loyalty program offers more personalized value in groceries and fuel, alongside easier access to convenient shopping solutions, such as delivery,” said Yael Cosset, Kroger senior vice president and chief information officer in a news release.

Customers who sign up for Boost will also receive expanded savings across its branded items, such as Private Selection and Simple Truth organic line, in addition to its current loyalty program.

Boost is an annual membership with two tiers: $59 and $99. On orders of $35 or more, the $59 fee provides free, next-day delivery and the $99 fee has free delivery in as little as two hours. There is no limit on the number of deliveries of $35 or more.

Both membership tiers earn 2 times Kroger fuel points for $1 spent on most purchases. The Kroger Plus loyalty program, which is free for customers, earns 1 fuel point for every dollar spent.

Boost members receive the same sale and digital coupon offers from Kroger but also get more than $100 in expanded savings on Kroger brands, including $90 off your first three boxes of Home Chef meals and 20% off Murray Cheese items, when signing up for Boost.

"From time to time, our Boost membership customers will receive additional exclusive offers that will require digital coupon downloads that will provide added savings," Hurst said. "

To enroll in Boost, go to kroger.com/boost.

