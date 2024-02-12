The program Milford police say helps them respond to accidents better. How it works

MILFORD — In an emergency situation, every second can be the difference between death and survival.

The Milford Police Department recently joined a nationwide effort, called the Yellow Dot Program, that's designed to help rescue workers quickly get the medical information for those they're trying to help.

"Time is the most important equity," said Jason Covino, training officer for Milford police dispatchers. "Time saves lives."

The Yellow Dot Program is a free program that was created in 2002 in Connecticut, but has since spread nationally. Milford is the second police department in the state, after Pepperell, to the sign up for the program.

The Milford Police Department recently joined the Yellow Dot Program, a free program that's designed to give first responders quick access to people's medical information in the event of emergency.

Covino said the way the program works is simple. Residents can make their medical information available to first responders by visiting the police station and filling out a pamphlet. Information to be provided includes pre-existing medical conditions, allergies to medication and emergency contacts.

The medical information will then be put in an envelope inside the resident's glove compartment and a yellow sticker will be placed on the resident's vehicle. That tells first responders at an accident involving the vehicle that the medical information is available, Covino said.

Police won't ever see medical information 'unless there's an emergency'

"We don't store any of the information here at the station," he said. "People fill it out themselves and put it in the glove compartment (of their vehicles) and we won't ever see it unless there's an emergency."

Covino said the information can be important. Some people who have diabetic emergencies are mistaken for being intoxicated. But if the medical information is in the glove box, Covino said, first responders will know how to go about treatment. And having an emergency contact is important, he said.

Milford started the program in December after a resident called and inquired about it. After some research and learning it cost just $1,000 to get started, police decided to go through with it. More than 170 residents have since signed up.

"For $1,000, even if it only helped one person, it's worth it," Covino said.

To sign up for the Yellow Dot Program, visit the Milford Police Department, 250 Main St. The department also regularly holds Yellow Dot sign-up events.

"We roll out a lot of programs and this is a really good one," Covino said.

