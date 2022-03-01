🌱 Program Provides Assistance To Local Residents + D.C. Festival

Good day, neighbors! It's me again, Alexis Goring, your host of the Laurel Daily.

First, today's weather:

Sun mixing with clouds; mild. High: 62 Low: 46.

Here are the top three stories today in Laurel:

The 2022 National Cherry Blossom Festival is almost here! The festival will take place in Washington, D.C. from March 20 through April 17 in commemoration of the 110th year of when Tokyo's mayor gifted trees to our nation's capital. The peak bloom dates for the famous cherry blossoms are predicted to fall during March 22-25. This event will be held in person, along with programs and activities that allow visitors to skip the crowds and engage with the festival based on their comfort level. (Patch) The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra wants to reach more Marylanders with music by going beyond the walls of the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. Therefore, the BSO will deliver orchestra performances and educational programming to jurisdictions throughout Maryland this summer. The goal is to reach all 24 jurisdictions of Maryland over the next three years, starting this summer. (WBAL TV Baltimore) The funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), signed into law last March by President Joe Biden, will be used to improve quality of life for Laurel residents, to provide for immediate community recovery needs, and to create a long-term investment for Laurel’s future. To promote recovery, Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) Water was awarded $300,000 to assist City residents with past-due water and sewer bills that occurred after March 3, 2021. Anyone who lives within the City of Laurel boundaries may be eligible for assistance under the City of Laurel ARPA Program.(City of Laurel)

From our sponsor:

Today's Laurel Daily is brought to you in part by our friends at GoodRx — the best way to save money on your prescriptions. GoodRx helps you locate the lowest prices for medications at local pharmacies, so you're not overpaying. Works for pet medications too! To see how much you can save, go to GoodRx.com.

Story continues

Today in Laurel:

Homeschool Class for 6th-12th Graders: Entrepreneurship Basics in Laurel —Study the habits and mindsets of successful entrepreneurs, and students will write down their own goals and establish their own planning/goal setting system. Students will be exposed to how to develop branding and marketing plans along with learning how to make decisive decisions as a sole proprietor. (9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.)

Adelphi Walk-in COVID-19 Vaccination —Mary's Center in Adelphi is offering COVID-19 vaccination on a walk-in basis for any Maryland resident. No appointment, insurance, medical order, or payment is needed. (9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

President Lincoln's Cottage Guided Tour —An intimate guided tour through Abraham Lincoln's seasonal home at the Soldiers’ Home, where he spent a quarter of his presidency. This interactive tour lasts about an hour. Tickets are required to enter the Cottage. (10:00 a.m.)

Homeschool Class: Cook with Books in Laurel —Each week, class will begin with a thoughtfully selected children’s picture book. Then we will put on our pretend chef’s hat and prepare a scrumptious recipe that will bring our story to life. Our taste buds will then be delighted with an easy to create snack. A list of easy to find ingredients will be given at the start of the class so they can have those items on hand during “cooking” time. Children will then copy the recipe into their notebook/folder (free printable provided) so that they can make it again and again. (10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.)

Washington D.C. Veterans Amputee Support Group — Washington D.C. Veterans Amputee Support Group meets 1st Wednesday each month at the VA Medical Center in the Physical Therapy Department | Basement | Room # GC210. (12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.)

Swahili Live Wednesdays | AfroHouse & AfroBeats: After Work Social —The after work social takes place at Swahili Village - The Consulate DC. Enjoy amazing food, VIP Bottle Packages and Great Music Vibes. Celebrate life! Must be 21+ to attend. IDs required. (5:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.)

Pure Poetry Live Open Mic at Club Elevate —A platform were artists and supporters of art come together and share their heart through art! Featuring Su Ra Ali out of New York hosted by Orville The Poet Music by DJ Bimshire Must be 21+ to attend. (6:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.)

Outdoor Ice Skating at Washington Harbour—Experience D.C.'s largest outdoor skating rink at The Washington Harbour! It's open for skating every day, including the holidays. Open for general admission, as well as private rentals. (11:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Laurel Police Department: Fingerprinting Services are back for the City of Laurel! Fingerprinting is by appointment only. (Facebook)

City of Laurel - Government: Lisa Wright from the @WomansClubofLaurel stopped by with goodies to thank City of Laurel employees for all we do to support them. Thank you so much. We really enjoyed all of it! (Facebook)

Laurel Police Department: Only a few days left of our sock drive and we need brand new socks of all sizes, mens, women and children! Please stop by the lobby of the station to drop off new socks through Sunday. (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Russett: Has anyone encountered USPS employees lying and alleging that they left a notice and claiming that they delivered a food package days after a $200 one-day delivery payment? (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Cardinal Forest: My mobile dog groomer is accepting new clients. Lisa is wonderful. Zander's mobile dog groomer.240-405-8642 (Nextdoor)

Maryland Office of People's Counsel, Director of Consumer Services, Brandi Nieland, State of Maryland: If you use natural gas or oil to heat your home, keep your eye on the thermostat and try to conserve to make it through what is left of our winter months to save some money. (Nextdoor)

Social Media and Digital Marketing Specialist Kevin Wegman, Prince George’s County Government: Is your child a soccer fanatic and between the ages of 6 and 19? Registration is officially underway for the Prince George's County Youth Soccer League! (Nextdoor)

Anne Gill, Neighbor: Pallotti Early Learning Center will be holding its annual Open House on Saturday April 2 from 10 a.m. to noon. Please see below for more details. (Patch)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

3 Gear Games / 3 Gear Studios — (Visit website)

Add your business here

Events:

Flash Sale on Remaining Daycare Materials (March 2)

One Skate for Many Hearts Fundraiser (March 6)

Brilliant, Bold, Confident, Beautiful Girls Support Group Struggling with Self-Esteem Issues (March 9)

Add your event

Job listings:

Loving the Laurel Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at alexiswritesforpatch@gmail.com

You're officially in the loop for today! See you tomorrow morning for another update.

— Alexis Goring

About me: My name is Alexis A. Goring. I'm a Bowie area resident with a pulse for people, news and feature stories! I've worked as a freelance writer/editor/proofreader in the media industry for 15 years. I'm also a published author, experienced blogger, and founder of Writer at Heart Editorial Services. Visit my website for more details about me and my work. Here's the link: https://alexisagoring.jimdofree.com.

This article originally appeared on the Laurel Patch