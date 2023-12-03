Program teaches Kannapolis residents the ins and outs of city planning

Local government can feel distant and confusing for many, but this Kannapolis program aims to educate residents on what goes into making the City run.

The Kannapolis 101 Academy led residents through multiple city departments to get a behind-the-scenes look at the services and function of the City.

Dozens of participants learned how to plan a budget, gained an understanding of economic development, and visited first responders.

After completing the eight-week program, residents are recognized by the Kannapolis City Council.

Congratulations to Dave Argabrite, Linda Chininga, Yolanda Cooke, Bob Doty, Kemp Edwards, Serena Edwards, Zach Erwin, Naomi Hatchell, Austin Johnson, Ted Laukaitis, Darrell Lipe, Mylene Matthews Manzano, Sam Merchak, Isaac Miller, Patricia Parr, Willie Rash, Melinda Richardson, Donna Safrit, Joyce Schmit, Patricia Sellers, Jamie Smith, Pamela Smith, Arthette Stafford Walker, Beryl Torrence, Cindy Truesdale, and Debbie Wilkinson!

If you’re interested in joining the next session, apply at kannapolisnc.gov/GetInvolved.

