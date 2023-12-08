New program working to keep families together in St. Clair, Sanilac counties

Families in St. Clair and Sanilac counties are getting the resources they need to remain intact thanks to a new family assistance program.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services introduced phase one of the Family Impact Teams project in August to 13 counties, including St. Clair and Sanilac. The project embeds family resource specialists with child protection and foster care staff to support families in applying for benefits such as food stamps, Medicaid and any other needed economic supports.

Essentially, families get referred to the program by their child welfare specialist when it's determined the family has economic needs that if resolved would prevent removing a child from the home or could speed up reunification for a child who was placed in foster care.

There is not an application process for the program.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel met with staff from the St. Clair County Department of Human Resources on Tuesday to discuss how the program was being received in the area.

"We tried to be diverse in the counties we chose for the first phase, geographically, income level and other factors," she said. "I think the St. Clair office has always been really forward thinking and willing to try new things."

Since being implemented in August, 95 families across St. Clair and Sanilac have received services from the Family Impact Teams project. The project has helped approximately 500 families within the rest of the first phase counties.

The Family Impact Teams project was first introduced to Allegan, Barry, Chippewa, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Luce, Mackinac, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair and Wayne counties.

Hertel said the state department aims to rollout the program to the rest of Michigan's counties in early 2024.

Director of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Elizabeth Hertel, left, talks to Port Huron resident Debra Costner, right, on Dec. 5, 2023.

"Our goal is to really keep families together, and the inability to access resources like food, housing or clothing should not be a reason that families are torn apart," Hertel said. "So, it is our pleasure and responsibility to make sure families get that support."

So far, there are 17 family resource specialists working within the Family Impact Teams project. Three are servicing St. Clair and Sanilac counties.

"It's really nice to work with the families," said Jamie Manning, a family resource specialist. "This is also helping to remove any stigma. We really are there to just help keep families together."

Manning is working with 54 families, including Port Huron resident Deborah Costner, who is taking care of her great-grandson Carson. She said the project has assisted her in receiving low-income housing, getting Carson into school and getting him needed items.

"They've been a big help," Costner said. "I wouldn't know half of what I know now if not for them."

Director of St. Clair County Department of Health and Human Serivces Stella Daniels said the program has been a great benefit to families in the area.

She said the goal is the keep families intact and get them the resources they need. She said the state and county departments want to create a positive environment around family assistance programs.

