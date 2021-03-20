Programs begin resuming at Daviess detention center

Mar. 20—The Daviess County Detention Center is slowly returning to pre-pandemic operations.

Jailer Art Maglinger said the jail is set to resume some of its inmate programs on April 1, and the jail's substance abuse program has begun taking new inmates, including state inmates from other jails.

"Some were here already, but we were able to resume our transfers" from other jails, Maglinger said Friday. The substance abuse program hasn't been able to accept new inmates during the pandemic, and transfers of state inmates from other facilities were halted.

On April 1, the jail is scheduled to resume programs that require outside instructors, such as its GED program, and moral reconation therapy and the "Portal" re-entry class, which were halted when the jail was in the midst of a large COVID-19 outbreak.

Currently, the jail has just one positive COVID-19 case, with an inmate that was already in quarantine when she was diagnosed, Maglinger said.

The classes will be limited to 10 inmates each, and inmates and instructors will follow COVID safety guidelines.

Church services that would draw large numbers of inmates from different cells remain suspended for now.

"The idea is to limit the number of people coming in," Maglinger said.

The jail also plans to resume in-person attorney-client meetings for inmates on Monday. Attorneys coming into the jail will be screened for COVID-19, such as through temperature checks.

Public visitation will remain virtual. Every inmate receives one 15-minute virtual visit per week, although more time can be purchased.

"I don't know if we'll ever go back" to in-person visitation, Maglinger said.

Jail work crews were halted at the onset of the pandemic. Maglinger said he is working to get more inmates eligible to serve on work crews and the jail is looking into resuming a road work crew that would be supervised by jail staff.

DOC officials "are not considering programs that have community supervisors," such as at the county animal shelter or transfer station, Maglinger said.

"We are trying to replenish the inmate workers as much as we can," he said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

