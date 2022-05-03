Programs could get more than $760K to help keep youth out of trouble in Mecklenburg County

Mecklenburg County leaders are discussing the allocation of hundreds of thousands of dollars to fight the rise in crime by young people.

The vote to approve the Juvenile Funding Allocation Plan is expected to happen Tuesday night at the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners meeting.

Three programs will benefit from the funding including, TreSports, which reaches out to young people to empower them through sports.

“What we give them here, is we give them stability, and they’re getting structure,” said Robert Reynolds, who founded TreSports in 2004.

The juvenile court system refers kids to the after-school program to get them on track.

“Some of them make bad decisions and different choices,” Reynolds said. “Making a mistake, because of peer pressure and social media and try to uphold their reputation.”

TreSports teaches things such as anger management, homework and organized sports after school, when kids are more likely to get into trouble.

Reynolds said he has noticed a surge in violence in the last year or so.

“Crime has gone up,” he said. “Gun violence has gone up extremely.”

TreSports could only operate three days a week because of funding cuts during the pandemic.

The program stands to receive $244,000 from the Juvenile Funding Allocation Plan, which is enough to get it running five days a week.

Reynolds said that is an important step.

“Where there is an idle mind, that’s the devil’s workshop,” he said.

Two other programs are set to get funding from the allocation plan:

CMPD Youth Diversion Program: $216,000

Transforming Youth Movement: $302,000 restitution and community service

