Progress on Brexit issues, next days critical, EU says

FILE PHOTO: Plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels
FILE PHOTO: Plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's chief executive said on Wednesday that she could not say if there would be a trade accord with Britain but there had been progress and that the next few days would be critical.

The United Kingdom left the EU in January but the two sides are trying to clinch a deal that would govern nearly a trillion dollars in annual trade before informal membership - known as the transition period - ends on Dec. 31.

"As things stand, I cannot tell you whether there will be a deal or not. But I can tell you that there is a path to an agreement now. The path may be very narrow but it is there," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"We have found a way forward on most issues but two issues still remain outstanding: the level playing field and fisheries. I am glad to report that issues linked to governance now have largely been resolved. The next days are going to be decisive," von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Brussels.

One of the hardest remaining issues is fish, where von der Leyen said there may not be a deal. Britain has insisted on taking control of its waters while the EU wants access to the fishing waters.

"On fisheries the discussion is still very difficult," she told EU lawmakers. "It sometimes feel we will not be able to resolve these questions," she said, vowing to continue to negotiate.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, Marine Strauss, writing by Robin Emmott)

Latest Stories

  • Trump retweets call to jail Georgia governor and secretary of state

    The president retweeted a message posted by attorney Lin Wood suggesting that he will soon prosecute Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — both Republicans — for refusing to cave to his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

  • Pregnant woman has hands amputated and is thrown from back of truck by Mexican drug cartel for ‘being a thief’

    The grisly incident happened in the Central Mexican state of Guanajuato.

  • Report: Of the hundreds of people invited to Mike Pompeo's indoor holiday party, a few dozen showed up

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo found out what happens when you send out 900 invitations to an indoor holiday party during a pandemic that has killed at least 300,000 Americans: not that many people show up.The Tuesday event for the families of diplomats in high-risk locations was hosted by Pompeo and his wife, Susan, in Washington, D.C. As of Monday night, only about 70 people had accepted their invitations, and even fewer showed up, two U.S. officials with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post. Pompeo had been scheduled to speak, but canceled his address and had someone else deliver a message in his place, the Post reports.Government health officials have urged people not to attend indoor gatherings amid the pandemic, and several lawmakers and the American Foreign Service Association, a nonpartisan union representing diplomats, asked Pompeo to cancel the party over concerns it would be a super-spreader event. The State Department had said masks would be required and social distancing enforced; photos obtained by the Post show a masked Santa greeting children, with maskless people sitting down to eat around him.One woman, the wife of a diplomat now overseas, told the Post she RSVPed no on her invitation over worries that if she became sick, there wouldn't be anyone to take care of her children. "It was a completely irresponsible party to throw," she said.More stories from theweek.com Trump's Mar-a-Lago neighbors don't want him to move there. They may be able to stop him, too. Joe Biden still doesn't get it The brand that reportedly makes Trump's favorite concealer is enjoying its newfound notoriety

  • US COVID-19 deaths top 300,000 just as vaccinations begin

    The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus topped 300,000 Monday just as the country began dispensing COVID-19 shots in a monumental campaign to conquer the outbreak. It is more than five times the number of Americans killed in the Vietnam War. "The numbers are staggering -- the most impactful respiratory pandemic that we have experienced in over 102 years, since the iconic 1918 Spanish flu,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious-disease expert, said days before the milestone.

  • Half a million Muslims forced to pick cotton as scale of Chinese slave labour exposed

    China is forcing hundreds of thousands of Uighurs and other minorities to pick cotton by hand in the western region of Xinjiang, a key source of the world’s cotton, according to a report by a Washington-based think tank. Rights activists have estimated that Chinese authorities have detained more than one million Uighurs and other, mostly Muslim, minorities in detention camps in Xinjiang since 2017. Beijing denies that Uighurs’ rights are abused and says re-education centres provide vocational training to help people gain employment, and are necessary to curb extremism. Now, information from Chinese government documents and state media reports provides evidence that at least half a million people have been forced to pick cotton through a coercive state-mandated labour transfer and poverty alleviation scheme, the Center for Global Policy says. In 2018, three majority-Uighur areas within Xinjiang alone mobilised at least 570,000 people to pick cotton through the scheme, according to the think tank report published Monday. It estimates that the total number of people from ethnic minorities sent to pick cotton “likely exceeds that figure by several hundred thousand”.

  • Biden coughs his way through first speech since being confirmed as president-elect: ‘Hand him a glass of water!’

    President-elect Biden blamed his throat clearing and coughing on a little cold

  • Florida's Sun Sentinel found an odd gap in state COVID-19 deaths ahead of the election

    While looking at Florida's COVID-19 death tally, the South Florida Sun Sentinel found a pattern suggesting the state "manipulated a backlog of unrecorded fatalities" so the daily death numbers were artificially low ahead of the November presidential election, the newspaper reported Tuesday.There is a lag between the date a person dies of COVID-19 in Florida and the date the state reports the death as part of the public count. The Sun Sentinel found that with just a few exceptions, starting on Oct. 24, Florida stopped including deaths that occurred more than a month earlier in daily counts. It wasn't until Nov. 17, two weeks after the election, that these backlogged deaths were consistently included in the daily tally.These deaths have "long formed a significant part of the daily totals in Florida" because it can take some time for death reports to make it from a doctor's office to the health department, the Sun Sentinel reports. For example, from Sept. 23 to Oct. 20, the state included in its daily tallies 1,128 deaths that took place at least one month earlier. This accounted for 44 percent of the deaths that were announced over those four weeks.On Oct. 21, the state said it would start conducting additional reviews of each suspected COVID-19 death in Florida before adding it to the official count. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a supporter of President Trump, has a history of downplaying the coronavirus pandemic, and the Sun Sentinel reports he has also speculated that the death statistics in the state were inflated. The Sun Sentinel said it asked several state officials about the data patterns, including the spokesman for the Florida Department of Health, and no one would comment.Scott David Herr, a Florida computer scientist who tracks the state's daily COVID-19 data, told the Sun Sentinel "it's hard to know if there was a limitation around election time or random other things were happening. The Department of Health hasn't explained why lags have been inconsistent. When they keep changing whatever is going on behind the scenes, when the lags keep changing, that is where it gets confusing." Read more at the Sun Sentinel.More stories from theweek.com Trump's Mar-a-Lago neighbors don't want him to move there. They may be able to stop him, too. Joe Biden still doesn't get it Report: Of the hundreds of people invited to Mike Pompeo's indoor holiday party, a few dozen showed up

  • Indian farmer becomes rich after ploughing over a 14.98 carat diamond

    A farmer from a rural part of India's Madhya Pradesh became rich overnight after finding a 14.98 carat diamond in his leased land. Lakhan Yadav, 45, of Krishna-Kalyanpur village in Madhya Pradesh sold the diamond for £61,330 at auction on Tuesday. Mr Yadav found the diamond in his land nearly 20 km away from his village. “It’s sheer luck. You get it once in life. Everybody doesn’t get it,” Mr Yadav told Daily Telegraph. Mr Yadav found the fortune in the 625 square feet of land that he had taken on lease from the government. The farmer owns two hectares bought with the compensation money, two buffaloes, and now a motorcycle that he bought with the first payment he was given after depositing the diamond with the district administrion. During the nationwide Covid lockdown his school-aged children would tend to the buffaloes at home and he went to dig land. Mr Yadav, who is illiterate, now wants to spend the money to educate his children. “With this money, anything is possible. I will build a new house and spend money on the education of my children,” he said. Mr Yadav said he would put the rest of his money into a bank account so that he can live on the interest from it in his old age. “I am not capable of investing this money because I am illiterate. I want my children to study well and then spend the money wisely,” he said. However, striking it lucky once was not enough and Mr Yadav wants to continue his search for more diamonds. “A person is never satisfied with money and life. No one wants an end to his life and no one wants that he should not get more money,” he said. Madhya Pradesh is richly endowed with mineral wealth. It is the sole producer of diamond in India.

  • Trump signs executive order making Christmas Eve a federal holiday in 2020

    All federal employees will be excused from duty on 24 December

  • Georgia secretary of state slams Perdue and Loeffler for demanding voter data they already have

    Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger would like Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler to re-evaluate their priorities.On Monday, the two senators facing re-election runoffs in January tried once again to discourage confidence in the upcoming election, demanding an updated list of registered voters before early voting began. But as Raffensperger, a Republican, pointed out in a Tuesday press release, Loeffler and Perdue already had the information they were looking for."Though I've told the Republican Party to stop focusing on me and instead direct their energies to winning the Senate runoffs, clearly they haven't listened," Raffensperger said in the release. He went on to call it "embarrassing" that Perdue and Loeffler not only don't know the information they want is publicly available, but also that it's in the hands of their campaigns as well. A National Republican Senatorial Committee representative confirmed the campaigns have the lists.> Early voting has already started but it’s not too late for them to call their offices and get their campaigns in order.> > — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) December 15, 2020Raffensperger has refused to play into President Trump and other Republicans' false claims of widespread voter fraud and election manipulation amid the 2020 election, instead affirming President-elect Joe Biden's win there and receiving threats for doing so.More stories from theweek.com Trump's Mar-a-Lago neighbors don't want him to move there. They may be able to stop him, too. Joe Biden still doesn't get it Report: Of the hundreds of people invited to Mike Pompeo's indoor holiday party, a few dozen showed up

  • Somalia cuts ties with Kenya, shots fired at Mogadishu protests

    Somalia cut diplomatic relations with neighbouring Kenya on Tuesday, accusing it of meddling in politics as protests and gunfire erupted in the capital Mogadishu over delayed elections. The dispute could undermine cooperation in the fight against the Islamist group al Shabaab in Somalia, where Kenya provides 3,600 troops to an African Union peacekeeping force. "Somalia calls back all its diplomats from Kenya and orders Kenyan diplomats to leave Somalia within seven days," Somali Information Minister Osman Dube told the state news agency.

  • Army Suspends Battalion Commander, Sergeant Major in Korea Amid Racism Allegations

    The Army has suspended a battalion commander and command sergeant major in South Korea while an investigation is being conducted into allegations of racism, bigotry and discrimination.

  • Trump faces uncertain future and legal threats after White House departure

    President Trump is leaving the White House but he is not going to do so quietly.

  • Parents face charges after renting party bus for their child's 14th birthday, police say

    Several fights broke out after the group of kids were dropped off at a shopping center in Mount Healthy, Ohio, police said.

  • Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell calls Joe Biden 'president-elect', breaking with Trump

    The most senior Republican in the US Senate, Mitch McConnell, has congratulated Joe Biden on his election victory and called him the “president-elect” for the first time, breaking with Donald Trump. Mr McConnell, the Senate leader, made the acknowledgement on Tuesday morning, the day after the electoral college formalised Mr Biden’s win by voting him in as the next president. The move undercuts Mr Trump’s continued attempts to claim without evidence he was the real winner of the election and suggests appetite is waning on Capitol Hill for publicly backing the president's position. “As of this morning, our country has officially a president-elect and a vice president-elect,” Mr McConnell said on the Senate floor. He added later: “The electoral college has spoken. So today, I want to congratulate president-elect Joe Biden.” The remarks came as more Republican senators began to publicly acknowledge Mr Biden’s victory and say they would work with him in the preceding 24 hours.

  • Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny may have been poisoned by a very bad Negroni, investigation suggests

    A sweeping investigation into the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny pins the non-fatal act on Russia's FSB spy agency, and suggests a very poor tasting cocktail may have been the source.Per the report — which was conducted by the investigative website Bellingcat in partnership with CNN, Der Spiegel, and The Insider — Navalny, a major thorn in the side of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was in the Russian city of Tomsk on Aug. 19 when he met his traveling team at a hotel bar for a drink around 11:15 p.m. He ordered a late-night Bloody Mary, but was told by the bartender the ingredients weren't on hand and that he should have a Negroni instead.Navalny took the advice, but quickly set the drink aside after a sip or two because, he said in an interview, it "tasted like the most disgusting thing I've had in my life." He soon went to bed, and the next morning fell critically ill on his flight back to Moscow.> Bellingcat's investigation suggest Navalny was poisoned with a negroni that had some novichok bitters mixed inhttps://t.co/Q7Pg41d2Xr pic.twitter.com/pWeSWGOJkS> > — max seddon (@maxseddon) December 14, 2020The investigation suggests that drink may have been tainted with the poisoning agent Novichok, although CNN notes the toxin could have also been added to laundry he had done at the hotel, placed on a towel or pillow case, or injected into a shampoo bottle. Read more about the investigation into Navalny's poisoning, which used phone and travel data to implicate the FSB at Bellingcat and CNN.More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden still doesn't get it Trump's election loss coping mechanism is straight out of The Simpsons Top Senate Republicans acknowledge Biden's win after Electoral College vote, but not Mitch McConnell

  • New coronavirus strain spreading in UK has key mutations, scientists say

    British scientists are trying to establish whether the rapid spread in southern England of a new variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 is linked to key mutations they have detected in the strain, they said on Tuesday. The mutations include changes to the important "spike" protein that the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus uses to infect human cells, a group of scientists tracking the genetics of the virus said, but it is not yet clear whether these are making it more infectious. "Efforts are under way to confirm whether or not any of these mutations are contributing to increased transmission," the scientists, from the COVID-19 Genomics UK (COG-UK) Consortium, said in a statement (https://bit.ly/3mhpTJX).

  • Japan 'Twitter killer' Takahiro Shiraishi sentenced to death

    Takahiro Shiraishi was convicted of killing nine people he contacted on the social media platform.

  • Assassins kill Kabul deputy governor by putting magnetic bomb on his car

    Assassins killed the deputy governor of the Afghan capital by putting a magnetic bomb on his armoured car as he drove to work. Mahboobullah Mohebi was killed alongside his secretary in the latest in a wave of killings targeting politicians, civil servants, journalists and activists. Elsewhere a deputy provincial council member was also killed hours earlier by a similar attack in the remote Western province of Ghor. Neither attack was claimed, but government officials blame the Taliban for the wave of assassinations, saying the insurgents want to sow fear and destabilise the government. Islamic State group has also claimed responsibility for several attacks in recent months. The use of magnetic, or so-called sticky bombs, has leapt in Afghanistan and in recent weeks Kabul has seen attacks almost every day. The homemade devices are put under vehicles, or sometimes on their roofs. The most sophisticated versions are designed to punch through the protection of an armoured car. Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the council overseeing tortuous talks with the Taliban, condemned the attack and said the increase in attacks is a clear enemy of the Afghan peace process. Sima Samar, special presidential envoy and state minister for human rights, tweeted that the "people are tired of terrorist attacks every day". She also urged the Taliban to agree to a "cease-fire to stop the killing and more bloodshed". America's troop withdrawal deal with the Taliban and the tentative start of negotiations between Ashraf Ghani's government and its Taliban foes have failed to stem bloodshed in the country. A ceasefire is top of the government's agenda, but the Taliban's military pressure is their biggest bargaining tool and the militants have refused to reduce attacks. Scores of civilians and government forces are being killed each week in continued clashes. Talks between the two sides on Tuesday halted for a 20-day break, after months trying to hammer out basic ground rules and an agenda for discussions. Separately, the Afghan defense ministry said the army had repelled a Taliban attack in the district of Arghandab, outside Kandahar, where the insurgents are waging a multi-pronged offensive.

  • Joe Biden still doesn't get it

    In the same week a majority of Republican members of Congress joined President Trump's efforts to overturn the presidential election, the incoming Biden administration announced a plan to create a position to find common ground with conservatives.Louisiana Congressman Cedric Richmond, who has been named a senior adviser and director of the Office of Public Engagement for the president-elect, shared the unbelievable news last week during the Wall Street Journal's CEO Council as reported by Bloomberg."Right now I'm trying to set up the office and I'm actually looking at establishing a position that reaches out to conservatives — because it's about moving forward," Richmond said. "We cannot stay where we are."Richmond added that he would work to "create a demand in the country to make politicians work across the aisle and to work together."Hold your laughter for the apparent compromise: infrastructure. "The famous words are, there's no such thing as a Democratic bridge or a Republican bridge," Richmond noted.Republicans won't even agree to help stop the mass death, pain, and suffering Americans are facing from the unrelenting COVID-19 pandemic. So I have a hard time believing they can be convinced to get excited about working on some bipartisan bridges any time in the near future. But it's clear that Joe Biden is committed to the promise he made in his victory speech after becoming president-elect."I will work to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify," Biden proclaimed. "I won't see red states and blue states, I will always see the United States." As for Trump supporters, Biden asked "let's give each other a chance."As cute as that line was when then-senatorial candidate Barack Obama first said it so many years ago, it's time for it to be retired. Obama sold that dream and the country responded with our current nightmare — one that, if left to the actions of most elected Republicans, would never end.In the weeks that have followed Biden's promise, GOP leadership rejected a resolution declaring Biden as the president-elect. (If you recall, they spent the entire election calling him a "socialist" while relentlessly attacking his son.) As for those Trump voters, only a quarter of Republicans recently polled accept the election results.It is fairly apparent that there will be no u-n-i-t-y in this country, yet Richmond announced this implausible position anyway.Days after he did, more than 120 of the 196 Republican members of the House of Representatives signed their names to an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit filed by the Texas attorney general that sought to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election and keep Donald Trump in office for a second term. Among them was House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. When initially asked if he supported the lawsuit, McCarthy wouldn't answer, but colleagues later claimed that he was left off the original filing due to a "clerical error." This is someone who wants to be the next Speaker of the House, and in order to do so, he must appease Dear Leader's cult. Yet, McCarthy is the same person who recently attacked Nancy Pelosi, saying, "Her power is more important than anything else."Joining McCarthy was House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, who defended his support for the suit Sunday in an interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace. When asked, "Do you feel comfortable throwing out millions of votes of your fellow Americans?," Scalise claimed "nobody wants any votes thrown out." Wallace interrupted to point out the obvious: "That's what the lawsuit would have done, sir!"Scalise would not answer directly if he would accept Biden as the president-elect, only saying, "Let's let this legal process play itself out."These attempts to pervert democracy are shocking, but not necessarily surprising. Republicans have never shown much respect for democracy. Ask Black voters, and more recently, anyone trying to vote by mail in a swing state. Republicans have long won elections by suppressing the vote, but they keep upping the ante on their trickery. Twenty years ago it was the Supreme Court stopping the recounts in Florida, and this year it was purposely sabotaging the U.S. Postal Service during a pandemic. When that still isn't enough, Trump and the party base he controls now say screw the vote altogether.It is not hyperbolic to say that the opposition party of the president-elect is actively trafficking in seditious language. Nor is it wrong to worry that some of Trump's most extreme supporters, namely The Proud Boys, are ready to answer Trump's debate call as evidenced by the group roaming the streets of D.C. over the weekend in search of a fight. They will follow the lead of Trump, who himself declared on Fox News that he won't stop contesting the election.Their efforts will fail, as the Supreme Court summarily rejected the Texas lawsuit and Joe Biden has now been certified as the winner by the Electoral College, but the point remains: We are in so much more trouble right now.I don't expect Joe Biden to fan the flames by cursing out Trump, his supporters, and the GOP writ large. However, as much as Joe Biden longs for the days of "civility" and compromise, his goals ought to shift from unity and compromise with Republicans to salvaging whatever semblance of democracy America has left in spite of them. "I'm confident that on the things that affect the national security and the fundamental economic necessity to keep people employed, to get people employed, to bring the economy back, there's plenty of room we can work," Biden said in a recent interview.There are many ways to go about such pursuits. Trying to find common cause with those who no longer believe in democracy at all is a waste of words, time, office space, and our tax dollars.More stories from theweek.com Trump's Mar-a-Lago neighbors don't want him to move there. They may be able to stop him, too. Report: Of the hundreds of people invited to Mike Pompeo's indoor holiday party, a few dozen showed up The brand that reportedly makes Trump's favorite concealer is enjoying its newfound notoriety