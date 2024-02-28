Progress continues on East Branch restoration in Willoughby

Feb. 27—Progress on the restoration of the East Branch of the Chagrin River at Daniels Park in Willoughby continues.

Chagrin River Watershed Partners' design-build team Biohabitats and Meadville Land Service, Inc. are currently preparing to create a 1-acre oxbow wetland in the former channel of the East Branch, according to Watershed Partners. The East Branch has since been re-routed to a more stable configuration.

According to Watershed Partners, the wetland is intended to provide habitat for native plant species, waterfowl and spawning fish. Biohabitats and Meadville Land Service are also moving earth in order to create a boulder cascade area, intended to capture stormwater runoff flowing into the wetland.

A $2.2 million grant was awarded to Watershed Partners from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources through the state's H2Ohio Initiative.

"Chagrin River habitat will be improved and the river corridor will be protected at Daniels Park, and adjacent lands," Watershed Partners said in a statement.

Located at 38401 Johnnycake Ridge Road, the East Branch joins the Chagrin River at Daniels Park before it flows five miles northward to Lake Erie, according to Watershed Partners. Although the East Branch is a state-designated scenic river and the Chagrin River is relatively healthy in this area, the rivers' health is still threatened.

Watershed Partners reported that sediment and nutrient pollution caused by riverbank destabilization, and habitat alterations remain threats to aquatic animals. The pollution is also a concern for the health of Lake Erie, which supplies drinking water for more than 11 million people.

In addition to working together on the East Branch H2Ohio project, Watershed Partners, the Western Reserve Land Conservancy and Willoughby are currently working with other local, as well as regional partners to develop the Chagrin River Corridor and Lakefront Trail Connection in western Lake County.

Willoughby Parks and Recreation Director Judean Keller said this project is a win-win for the community.

"The benefits of this are immense for the entire region," she said. "We are protecting 105 acres of land that will not have public access while improving the water quality of the Chagrin River."