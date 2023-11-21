Progress on hostages release: Israel's Netanyahu

STORY: A source briefed on the talks told Reuters on Tuesday that a Qatar-mediated agreement between Israel and Hamas for the release of hostages and a multi-day pause in hostilities is in its "final stages" and is "closer than it has ever been".

The deal brokers the release of around 50 civilian hostages by Hamas and the release of Palestinian women and children from Israeli custody, the source briefed on the talks said.

The agreement would mark the biggest hostage release and first prisoner swap since the war began on October 7. Hamas took about 240 hostages during its rampage into Israel, which Israeli authorities say killed 1,200 people.