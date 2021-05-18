Russia Envoy Dials Back Talk of Major Breakthrough on Iran Deal

Golnar Motevalli
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A senior Russian diplomat denied reports that he expects an imminent breakthrough in critical negotiations over restoring the Iranian nuclear deal, after tweets suggesting such an advance triggered a slump in oil prices.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s representative at the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency, said that while significant progress had been made by officials seeking to orchestrate a U.S. return to the pact abandoned by then-President Donald Trump, “unresolved issues still remain.”

“The negotiators need more time and efforts to finalize an agreement on restoration” of the deal, Ulyanov added on Twitter. Earlier, the BBC had in tweets quoted him as saying that an “important announcement” would probably be made on Wednesday, when the joint commission of deal signatories will meet for their next round of talks in Vienna.

Three European officials, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter, said they weren’t aware of any major announcements soon.

Oil initially extended losses on the BBC report to fall as much as 3.1% in London, before regaining some ground as Ulyanov rebutted the claims. A return to the 2015 deal is likely to mean that the U.S. will reinstate sanctions waivers for purchases of Iranian crude, raising the prospect of more supply coming to the market.

Brent Tumbles After Reports of Iran Nuclear Deal: Markets Live

For the past six weeks, Iran and the U.S. have been engaged in indirect talks in the Austrian capital. World powers -- including the European Union, Russia and China -- have to achieve two aims: a deal that lifts U.S. sanctions on Iran, and brings Iran back into compliance with limits set on its atomic program by the 2015 accord.

In response to Trump’s penalties, Tehran substantially expanded its enrichment activities, nearing the level of uranium purity needed for a nuclear warhead.

More immediately, diplomats face a May 22 deadline on an interim inspections agreement between Iran and the IAEA. The Islamic Republic’s lead negotiator in Vienna, Abbas Araghchi, has said his country would consider extending that deal, if needed.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani -- who championed the original agreement and is several months away from leaving office -- is under pressure from a hardline parliament that’s hostile to the nuclear deal. Conservative lawmakers are demanding Iran continue expanding its nuclear work while the U.S. is out of the accord.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil slides from 2-mth high on report of potential Iran nuclear deal

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil slid nearly 2% on Tuesday, tumbling from a two-month high, after media reports said the United States and Iran have made progress on reviving a deal restricting Iran's nuclear weapons development, that could release more barrels into the market. Prices plunged on the reports citing Russian ambassador to the UN Mikhail Ulyanov as saying significant progress had been made, but the losses were capped after he said on Twitter that negotiators need more time to finalize an agreement. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.12 cents, or 1.7%, to $65.43.

  • Oil futures fall sharply following a BBC Persia report that implies progress in the Iran nuclear talks

    Oil futures fell sharply to fresh intraday lows on Tuesday, with traders attributing the losses to a BBC Persia report that implies progress in the Iran nuclear talks. A tweet from @bbcpersian translated to English using Google said that Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's envoy to the United Nations Security Council in Vienna told BBC Persia that important news will probably be published by tomorrow. Kasra Naji, a special correspondent for BBC Persian TV, tweeted that Ulyanov told him there's "been a significant development in the talks & there may be an important announcement tomorrow." Talks between Iran and world powers have been ongoing, aimed at a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to limit Tehran's nuclear activities. A deal would likely lead the U.S. to lift sanctions on Iran, allowing the country to boost oil exports. West Texas Intermediate oil for June delivery fell $1, or 1.5%, to $65.27 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after trading as low as 64.11. July Brent crude lost 99 cents, or 1.4%, to $68.47 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

  • Oil Dips Amid Prospects of Progress on Iran Nuclear Deal Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil clung to losses as investors weighed developments in ongoing talks between world powers to revive the Iran nuclear deal.Futures in London fell as much as 3.1% on Tuesday after a Russian envoy in Vienna said significant progress has been made in efforts to broker an agreement between Iran and the U.S, the BBC Persian news channel reported However, the same diplomat, Mikhail Ulyanov, subsequently took to Twitter to play down reports that a major announcement on the matter was likely on Wednesday.“I said that significant progress have been achieved, in my view,” Ulyanov said in the tweet. “That is true. But unresolved issues still remain and the negotiators need more time and efforts to finalise an agreement on restoration of JCPOA.”A return to the 2015 nuclear deal could allow for the removal of U.S. sanctions on the Persian Gulf country’s crude exports, raising the prospects of more supply coming back to the market. Iran has already been preparing to ramp up global oil sales, though the flow of additional crude may be gradual even if a deal is struck.See also: Iran Gears Up for Return to Oil Market as U.S. Talks AdvancePrices were already weak earlier in the session after Brent futures failed to sustain a rally past the key psychological $70-a-barrel mark, which it hasn’t closed above since May 2019. Meanwhile, concerns are lingering around the worsening Covid-19 crisis in India. The South Asian country’s gasoline exports soared 85% in the first half of May from the same period last month, according to Vortexa.“We’ve had a pretty robust rally, but the question continues to be if we’re going to see some slowdown because of continued issues in India,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities. “The market’s going to need something fundamental happen for prices to break out” to the upside “and at this point we’re not getting it.”Still, oil is joining other commodities in a blistering rally this year. Crude prices are up more than 30%, as raw materials emerge as a hedge against inflation. Much of Wall Street is calling for higher prices, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. talking up the prospects of $80 a barrel oil. At the same time, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are boosting supply to meet rebounding demand.Meanwhile, shippers on the largest U.S. fuel pipeline say they can’t access the pipeline’s communications system, preventing them from making nominations or submitting changes to their batches of fuel. The Colonial Pipeline has been working to restart after a cyberattack more than a week ago caused a spate of panic-buying across a dozen states.In the U.S., oil inventories are expected to have risen last week, according to a Bloomberg survey. If confirmed by U.S. government data on Wednesday, that would be the first weekly increase in three weeks. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reports its storage tally later Tuesday.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Big retailers like Walmart, Macy's see shoppers back in stores

    More Americans are starting to shop in stores again for everything from sports equipment to jewelry, Walmart Inc, Macy's Inc M.N> and Home Depot Inc said on Tuesday, as Covid-19 restrictions ease and the U.S. economy opens up. All three retailers topped Wall Street's quarterly sales estimates, propped up by the increased foot traffic and government stimulus checks that fattened shoppers pocketbooks. Visits to Walmart and Home Depot stores in April grew by 21.7% and 23.6% respectively, according to Placer.ai, a data firm that tracks foot traffic.

  • U.S. tiptoes through sanctions minefield toward Iran nuclear deal

    As the United States searches for a path back to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, it is tiptoeing through a minefield laid by former U.S. President Donald Trump. The mines are Iran-related sanctions Trump imposed on more than 700 entities and people, according to a Reuters tally of U.S. Treasury actions, after he abandoned the nuclear deal and restored all the sanctions it had removed. Among these, Trump blacklisted about two dozen institutions vital to Iran's economy, including its central bank and national oil company, using U.S. laws designed to punish foreign actors for supporting terrorism or weapons proliferation.

  • ‘American Idol’ Judge Katy Perry Says Luke Bryan Crashed Her Breakfast in Spandex Bike Shorts

    ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the 'American Idol' judges after the latest episode Sunday night on ABC.

  • More than a billion sparrows in the world, study finds

    At least 50 billion individual wild birds are on the planet, including 1.6 billion house sparrows, scientists say.

  • Saweetie Masters Transitional Dressing in the Wildest Way With a Leopard Lingerie Set, a Puffer Coat & Thigh High Boots

    Saweetie has given transitional dressing a new meaning.

  • L Brands (LB) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?

    Does L Brands (LB) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?

    Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • China's factory output slows as bottlenecks crimp production

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factories slowed their output growth in April and retail sales significantly missed expectations as officials warned of new problems affecting the recovery in the world's second-largest economy. While China's exporters are enjoying strong demand, global supply chain bottlenecks and rising raw materials costs have weighed on production, cooling the blistering economic recovery from last year's COVID-19 slump. Factory output grew 9.8% in April from a year ago, in line with forecasts but slower than the 14.1% surge in March, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Monday.

  • HBO Max, Chip and Joanna Gaines, and 'Shark Week' are just some of the 100-plus brands included in AT&T and Discovery's massive streaming deal

    The massive media merger will create one of the largest content libraries yet - possibly even bigger than Netflix. Here's what we know is included.

  • Canoo's electric microbus will start under $35,000 when it comes to market next year

    Los Angeles-based electric vehicle startup Canoo is bringing its first vehicle to market next year. While Canoo did not release pricing for the other two vehicles, it said that deliveries for the pickup and production for the delivery van are slated to start as early as 2023. The base, delivery (not to be confused with the bigger multipurpose delivery van) and premium models will be priced up to $49,950, the company said.

  • Nearly 300 Indian doctors have lost their lives in the second wave of Covid-19

    “The second wave of the pandemic is turning out to be extremely fatal for all and especially for the healthcare workers who are at the forefront."

  • Air France uses cooking oil to fly to Canada as green fuel debate rages

    Air France-KLM flew a biofuel-powered Airbus A350 from Paris to Montreal on Tuesday, demonstrating the airline's readiness to adopt low-emissions fuel despite deep industry divisions over the pace of its adoption. Air France flight 342 took off from Charles de Gaulle airport with a 16% mix of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in its fuel tanks, produced in France by Total from used cooking oil. The flight signalled a "shared ambition to decarbonize air transportation and to develop a SAF supply chain in France", the companies said in a joint statement with airport operator ADP.

  • On-duty police officer sexually assaulted by gas station manager, Georgia cops say

    “Due to the boldness” of the attack, police believe the manager has assaulted others in the past.

  • What Makes GrowGeneration (GRWG) a New Buy Stock

    GrowGeneration (GRWG) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • Democrats push party leaders to think big on infrastructure

    As Senate Republicans prepare to deliver a revised infrastructure proposal to the White House this week, progressive House Democrats are pushing party leaders to keep thinking big -- warning against a narrow package. A letter, obtained first by ABC News, calls on Democratic leaders to be skeptical of Republican overtures -- and underscores the delicate balance President Joe Biden must strike inside his own party as he works to secure another major legislative achievement. "While bipartisan support is welcome, the pursuit of Republican votes cannot come at the expense of limiting the scope of popular investments," nearly 60 House Democrats, led by Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., wrote in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

  • Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Get Dressed Up to Celebrate Her 35th Birthday

    Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly enjoyed a date in Santa Monica over the weekend to ring in her birthday

  • Colonial Pipeline plagued by new network outage as DarkSide hackers net $90 million from victims

    ‘Network issues’ are still impacting customers’ ability to access fuel shipments, two weeks after a cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline