Canal Workers Dredge to 18 Meters, 350 Ships Wait: Suez Update

Canal Workers Dredge to 18 Meters, 350 Ships Wait: Suez Update
Salma El Wardany, Mirette Magdy, Jack Wittels and Abdel Latif Wahba
·8 min read

(Bloomberg) --

A new attempt could be made Sunday to re-float the 400-meter-long container ship blocking the Suez Canal.

Tugs managed to shift the Ever Given about 29 meters on Saturday, and dredgers freed its propellers from the canal’s mud. The Suez Canal Authority’s chief declined to set a timetable for re-floating the ship and said the task remains “difficult.”

The pile-up of ships is creating another problem for global supply chains already strained by the coronavirus pandemic. Companies including A.P. Moller-Maersk and Mediterranean Shipping Co. have redirected vessels around southern Africa. About 12% of global trade transits the canal that’s so strategic world powers have fought over it.

Highlights:

Two more tugs will arrive at the Ever Given by Sunday, ship management company saysU.S. President Joe Biden has offered to provide help for EgyptMaersk and CMA CGM divert more vessels to sail around AfricaThere are more than 350 vessels waiting in the area and more are on their way, according to Inchcape Shipping ServicesExplainers: Why the Suez Canal is so important, and why shipping was in a bind even before this crisis

Canal authority dredges to 18 meters (Sunday, London 11:30 a.m.)

The Suez Canal Authority said in a statement it’s so far shifted 27,000 cubic meters of sand around the ship to reach a depth of 18 meters.

More than 350 vessels waiting (Sunday, London 11:06 a.m.)

A further 23 vessels will arrive for transit through Suez Canal in the next 24 hours, according to Inchcape Shipping Services, a maritime services provider. There are 352 cargo vessels -- either moving or stationary -- within the waiting areas of Port Said Anchorage, Great Bitter Lake and South Suez Anchorage, the firm said.

Syrian oil supplies delayed (Sunday, London 10:30 a.m.)

Syria’s oil ministry said the stranded ship has delayed the arrival of a tanker carrying fuel to the country. The government is rationing supplies as a result. “Waiting for the return of normal movement of navigation via the Suez Canal may take an unknown time,” it said.

HMM to divert 3 ships around Africa (Sunday, Seoul 1 p.m.)

HMM Co. will divert three container ships around Cape of Good Hope this week because of the Suez Canal blockage, a spokesman at South Korea’s biggest shipping company said Sunday.

Two of the vessels, which can each carry 24,000 20-foot containers, are headed to Europe and the third to Asia.

Ship Moved Slightly; Refloating Ops Halted (London 9:39 p.m.)

Tugs working to refloat the Ever Given managed to shift the stricken container ship 29 meters (32 yards) on Saturday, and dredgers succeeded earlier in freeing the propellers from the sediment that’s glued the vessel to the bank of the Suez Canal since Tuesday.

Dredging work will continue until 4 p.m. local time Sunday, at which point the refloating operations will resume, Inchcape Shipping Services said. Another two tugs are set to arrive, adding to the 11 currently on site, according to Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, technical manager for the vessel.

The Ever Given’s charterer said it could take at least a couple of days of dredging before enough mud and sand is cleared to attempt a refloat on a high tide. Meanwhile, the rescue team said it would start lifting containers off the vessel to lighten its load.

Ship’s Propeller Is Free, More Tugs on Way (8:30 p.m. London)

Eleven tugs worked throughout Saturday alongside the dredging operations which removed sand and mud from around the port side of the bow, according to a statement from Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, the vessel’s technical manager. Another two tugs are set to arrive Sunday.

The vessel’s rudder has been released from the sediment.

Initial investigations have ruled out mechanical or engine failure as a cause of the grounding, according to the statement.

CMA CGM Diverts Two Vessels (8 p.m. London)

French shipping company CMA CGM Group has diverted two vessels, the Leo and the Attila, around the Cape of Good Hope, according to the firm’s web site.

The Leo is en route from Charleston, South Carolina, to Port Klang, Malaysia. The Attila is plying a route from Kingston, Jamaica, to Singapore, according to shipping data.

The company has 10 ships stuck in or near the canal, plus another nine partner vessels.

Pumping Water Into Sand Could Work (7:35 p.m. London)

The Ever Given could be freed by pumping water into the sand beneath the vessel, the emeritus professor of engineering design at the University of Edinburgh told The Scotsman newspaper.

“I would give it a 50/50 chance of working,” Professor Stephen Salter said.

Ever Given Moves Slightly, Egypt Today Reports (6:44 p.m. London)

The ship has moved 30 meters northward, according to a tweet by Egypt Today Magazine, adding that this suggests the reflotation process will work.

Line of Ships Grows Longer (4:13 p.m. London)

The number of ships waiting to enter the Suez Canal is lengthening as the waterway remains blocked. Data compiled by Bloomberg shows there are 429 vessels queued up Saturday, compared with around 100 at the start of the blockage.

Bulk carriers typically hauling commodities such as grains, coal and iron ore account for the biggest share of the vessels stuck in and around the canal. The data also indicate as many as 14 vessels that could be carrying thousands of livestock.

* Listed are the categories with highest number of vessels waiting

Canal Chief Sounds Optimistic Note (2:05 p.m. London)

The latest efforts to free the vessel have begun to pay off, and new attempts to refloat it could begin Saturday or Sunday, Suez Canal Authority chief Osama Rabie told reporters.

Declining to lay out a timeline for when the operation could be completed, Rabie said 10 tug boats are on site. There are currently more than 320 ships waiting to move, and authorities are working to provide them with all necessary services.

The canal is taking a revenue hit of as much as $14 million a day from the blockage, Rabie said.

Excavation Could Take Days (1:50 p.m. London)

Excavation will take at least two to three days of digging to reach the required depth for the stranded ship to refloat, charterer Evergreen Line said in a statement dated March 26.

Maersk Diverts 14 Container Ships South of Africa (12:52 p.m. London)

Logistics company AP Moller-Maersk A/S has diverted 14 vessel around the Cape of Good Hope, South Africa, to avoid the Suez canal. The number of rerouted ships is up from 12 yesterday and the company said it expects the number to increase.

“For every day the canal remains blocked, the ripple effects on global capacity and equipment continues to increase,” Maersk said in a statement.

Dredging Set to Resume (12:40 p.m. London)

Tugs are connecting up to resume reflotation operations, according to Inchcape Shipping Service. Dredgers are currently working and there are some divers around the Ever Given vessel.

Egyptian Prime Minister Comments (12:09 p.m. London)

In the first public comment from an Egyptian government official on the incident, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said the country was racing against time to restore movement to the facility vital to the entire world and was keen to complete the work as soon as possible.

Livestock Vessels Stranded (9:24 a.m. London)

Several vessels laden with livestock and containers en route to Jordan are stranded near the Suez Canal, Captain George Dahdal, Representative of Jordan Navigation Syndicate, said by phone. Seven vessels loaded with 92,000 livestock that were supposed to arrive to Aqaba on March 21 are stranded. Other vessels loaded with containers including food and other commodities are still stuck due to the traffic jam, Dahdal said.

Qatar Airways Gets Air Freight Queries (6 a.m. London)

Qatar Airways, one of the world’s largest cargo airlines, said shippers stuck in the canal were sending queries as a precautionary measure. The airline expects “to see firmer interest in the coming days if the situation remains the same,” a spokesperson for the company said in response to questions from Bloomberg.

Timing Couldn’t be Worse, Moody’s Says

The canal’s temporary closure might affect 10%-15% of world container throughput, Moody’s Investors Service estimated earlier this week. Under normal circumstances, the temporary delays in global supply chains would not be a “big issue,” it said. However, a global shortage in container capacity and low service reliability has made supply chains highly vulnerable to external shocks despite high consumer demand, its analysts said.

“The timing of this event could not have been worse,” analysts including Daniel Harlid wrote in a March 25 report.

Insurers May Be on Hook for Millions (12:42 a.m. London)

There were potentially thousands of insurance policies taken out on the steel boxes stacked high on Ever Given. They could result in millions of dollars in payouts.

The blockage is set to unleash a flood of claims by everyone affected, from those in the shipping industry to those in the commodities business. Read the story here.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Jesse Watters: Washington puts on a play

    'Watters' World' host examines Biden's first presidential press conference

  • Suez Villagers Have New Neighbor: a Ship Roiling Global Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- Villagers on the banks of the Suez Canal are getting used to their unusual new neighbor. It’s 400 meters long, carries about $1 billion and nobody knows when it’ll leave.Towering above the low-rise red-brick homes, grazing buffalo and green farmland dotted with palm trees, the Ever Given stands like a monument to globalization marooned amid a typically Egyptian rural scene. And since the ship’s grounding last week brought one of the world’s busiest trade routes to a halt, residents have had rare front-row seats to an event whose outcome is key to the global economy.“We’ve never had a ship stuck around here for a very long time,” said a local woman who asked to be called Fatma and has spent her life within earshot of the shipping horns. She gestured to the hulking Ever Given, in whose spotlights the local children have been playing hide-and-seek at night. “We’ve made friends with it already!”As dredgers, tug boats and teams of engineers race to dislodge the ship, the inhabitants of the agricultural hinterlands north of Suez city are basking in the novelty. While some take selfies with the behemoth in the background or wave to the crew, others like Fatma daydream about what it was transporting to world markets.“I need to get a bedroom and a saloon for my new house; I want it French-style!” she chuckled, casting a wistful look at the vessel laden with potentially thousands of red, blue and green containers.The ships plying the waterway may come from all corners of the Earth, but for locals the 120-mile channel linking the Red Sea and Mediterranean that opened in 1869 is a source of Egyptian pride. As far back as the early second millennium BC, Pharaoh Senusret III is said to have established a predecessor connecting the seas using branches of the Nile River.President Gamal Abdel-Nasser nationalized the canal in 1956, wresting it back from eight decades of British control and sparking an invasion by Israeli, British and France forces that failed, cementing his status as an inspirational Arab leader. Current head of state Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi oversaw an $8 billion expansion that opened in 2015 and sought to boost traffic and revenue.With that initiative came stepped-up security. A fence erected in 2014 has blocked villagers from the canal’s edge, otherwise they say they might have befriended their temporary neighbors. Years ago when ships ran aground, villagers remember crew-members tossing sodas ashore to children.For people like Mohammed Awad, 39, who was born in Ismailia, another of the canal’s three cities along with Port Said, the conduit has been a way of life for generations. He grew up fishing in the canal with his father, and his grandfather worked on a dredger that removed the wreckage of ships sunk during the 1973 Yom Kippur conflict with Israel.The canal had been shut from 1967, when Arab countries and Israel fought the Six Day War, and was only re-opened in 1975. That was the last major closure, until now.Like all those living by the canal interviewed for this story, Awad recalls the strong winds and sandstorm that turned the sky yellow and cut visibility on the day the Ever Given ran aground.It’s an accident the state-run Suez Canal Authority says is losing it as much as $14 million a day. The canal generated $5.6 billion for the government last year, around 10% of its total revenue. Until a lengthy press briefing Saturday, authorities had released limited information about the event and access to the site remains heavily restricted.“I panicked when I first heard about the ship,” Awad said. “I know how important the canal is to all of us.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Egyptian authorities say 'human error' may be to blame for the Suez Canal Ever Given crash after initially attributing it to strong wind

    The epic Suez Canal blockage was initially blamed on strong winds and dust storms. Now, authorities say "human or technical error" could be vital factors.

  • Republicans have taken up the politics of bigotry, putting US democracy at risk

    There is no ‘surge’ of migrants at the border and there is no huge voter fraud problem – there is only hard-right attack Ted Cruz speaks to members of the press on Capitol Hill. Photograph: Alex Wong/Getty Images Republicans are outraged – outraged! – at the surge of migrants at the southern border. The House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, declares it a “crisis … created by the presidential policies of this new administration”. The Arizona congressman Andy Biggs claims, “we go through some periods where we have these surges, but right now is probably the most dramatic that I’ve seen at the border in my lifetime.” Donald Trump demands the Biden administration “immediately complete the wall, which can be done in a matter of weeks – they should never have stopped it. They are causing death and human tragedy.” “Our country is being destroyed!” he adds. In fact, there’s no surge of migrants at the border. US Customs and Border Protection apprehended 28% more migrants from January to February this year than in previous months. But this was largely seasonal. Two years ago, apprehensions increased 31% during the same period. Three years ago, it was about 25% from February to March. Migrants start coming when winter ends and the weather gets a bit warmer, then stop coming in the hotter summer months when the desert is deadly. To be sure, there is a humanitarian crisis of children detained in overcrowded border facilities. And an even worse humanitarian tragedy in the violence and political oppression in Central America, worsened by US policies over the years, that drives migration in the first place. But the “surge” has been fabricated by Republicans in order to stoke fear – and, not incidentally, to justify changes in laws they say are necessary to prevent non-citizens from voting. The core message of the Republican party now consists of lies Republicans continue to allege – without proof – that the 2020 election was rife with fraudulent ballots, many from undocumented migrants. Over the past six weeks they’ve introduced 250 bills in 43 states designed to make it harder for people to vote – especially the young, the poor, Black people and Hispanic Americans, all of whom are likely to vote for Democrats – by eliminating mail-in ballots, reducing times for voting, decreasing the number of drop-off boxes, demanding proof of citizenship, even making it a crime to give water to people waiting in line to vote. To stop this, Democrats are trying to enact a sweeping voting rights bill, the For the People Act, which protects voting, ends partisan gerrymandering and keeps dark money out of elections. It passed the House but Republicans in the Senate are fighting it with more lies. On Wednesday, the Texas Republican senator Ted Cruz falsely claimed the new bill would register millions of undocumented migrants to vote and accused Democrats of wanting the most violent criminals to cast ballots too. The core message of the Republican party now consists of lies about a “crisis” of violent migrants crossing the border, lies that they’re voting illegally, and blatantly anti-democratic demands voting be restricted to counter it. The party that once championed lower taxes, smaller government, states’ rights and a strong national defense now has more in common with anti-democratic regimes and racist-nationalist political movements around the world than with America’s avowed ideals of democracy, rule of law and human rights. Donald Trump isn’t single-handedly responsible for this, but he demonstrated to the GOP the political potency of bigotry and the GOP has taken him up on it. This transformation in one of America’s two eminent political parties has shocking implications, not just for the future of American democracy but for the future of democracy everywhere. “I predict to you, your children or grandchildren are going to be doing their doctoral thesis on the issue of who succeeded: autocracy or democracy?” Joe Biden opined at his news conference on Thursday. In his maiden speech at the state department on 4 March, Antony Blinken conceded that the erosion of democracy around the world is “also happening here in the United States”. The secretary of state didn’t explicitly talk about the Republican party, but there was no mistaking his subject. “When democracies are weak … they become more vulnerable to extremist movements from the inside and to interference from the outside,” he warned. People around the world witnessing the fragility of American democracy “want to see whether our democracy is resilient, whether we can rise to the challenge here at home. That will be the foundation for our legitimacy in defending democracy around the world for years to come.” That resilience and legitimacy will depend in large part on whether Republicans or Democrats prevail on voting rights. Not since the years leading up to the civil war has the clash between the nation’s two major parties so clearly defined the core challenge facing American democracy. Robert Reich, a former US secretary of labor, is professor of public policy at the University of California at Berkeley and the author of Saving Capitalism: For the Many, Not the Few and The Common Good. His new book, The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It, is out now. He is a columnist for Guardian US

  • North Korea says Biden administration took wrong first step over latest missile test

    North Korea said on Saturday that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden had taken a wrong first step and revealed "deep-seated hostility" by criticising its self-defensive missile test. North Korea on Friday said it had launched a new type of tactical short-range ballistic missile. Biden said the test violated U.N. Security Council resolutions but he remained open to diplomacy with Pyongyang.

  • Officials say ship blocking the Suez Canal could be free Sunday night

    The head of the Suez Canal Authority says that, if a spring high tide Sunday night helps their efforts in the way they hope, the MV Ever Given may be able to move by the end of Sunday.

  • WEB EXTRA: Satellite Images Show Ship Stuck iI Suez Canal

    A 1,300-foot-long container ship is stuck in the Suez Canal in Egypt after it ran aground on Tuesday (3/23). Satellite images from Thursday show the ship blocking the width of the canal, causing a backup of other supply ships in both directions.

  • 1 shot in central Fresno, police investigating

    Police say the man had been shot once in the chest. His condition has not been released.

  • China Sets Duties on Australia Wine for 5 Years as Ties Sour

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.China will impose tariffs of more than 200% on Australian wine for five years, formalizing curbs that have been in place for months amid an increasingly fraught relationship with Canberra.Imports of Australian wine products will incur anti-dumping levies of between 116.2% and 218.4% with effect from March 28, the Chinese commerce ministry said in a final ruling Friday. Duties on Treasury Wine Estates, Australia’s largest listed winemaker best known for its Penfolds brand, are set at 175.6%.The top commodities buyer introduced the interim tariffs in November after it launched investigations into Australian wine, claiming that the product had been subsidized and sold under market value. That’s been rejected by the industry body and the Australian government, who said it could challenge Beijing at the World Trade Organization similar to the action taken on barley.“I believe we will recommend that we go to the WTO,” Australian Grape & Wine Inc. Chief Executive Tony Battaglene said Friday before the release of the final tariff announcement. “Quite clearly, barley’s gone, and we don’t believe we have a case to answer, so it’s logical for us to go down that route.”China’s Love Affair With Australian Wine Ends in a Messy BreakupThe latest move comes after almost a full year of one-sided trade reprisals volleyed by China at Australia that has hit a range of commodities from coal to beef and lobster. Ties have frayed since 2018, when Canberra barred Huawei Technologies Co. from building its 5G network, and went into freefall last year as leaders called for an independent probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic that first emerged in Wuhan city.Dan Tehan, the Australian minister for trade, tourism and investment, described the tariffs as “extremely disappointing and completely unjustifiable.” He told reporters Saturday that the decision makes it “hard for us to continue to work with the Chinese Government to ensure the complementarity between our two economies.”While the final ruling from China also featured an anti-subsidy tariff of 6.3% to 6.4%, the ministry decided not to impose it in addition to the anti-dumping duties to avoid double taxation.China was the top buyer of Australian wine before the tariffs, spending close to $1 billion in 2019 and accounting for 40% of winemakers’ shipments from Down Under. The duties imposed in November effectively shut access to its most prized market, though strong European sales countered the slump to China.(Updates with minister comments in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Machinery manufacturer Caterpillar is expecting shipment delays due to the Suez Canal gridlock

    The chaos in the Suez means that Caterpillar Inc is anticipating a delay of a week or more in shipments from Asia to its facilities in Europe

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over $1746.90, Weakens Under $1737.50

    The direction of the June Comex gold market into the close on Friday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the pivot at $1737.50.

  • Duchess Kate Helps Turn “Hold Still” Pandemic Exhibition into Coffee Table Book to Support Charities

    The photography book will feature all 100 images from the National Portrait Gallery exhibition that the Duchess of Cambridge spearhead in 2020.

  • Migrants influx continues as U.S. political debate intensifies

    CBS News spoke to one smuggler, who said that even even with the risk of being deported, they still want to try.

  • UK government axes green homes scheme months after launch

    Chancellor's Rishi Sunak announced the scheme in July last year. It allowed people to apply for up to £5,000 ($6,900) to fund green renovations on their homes.

  • Salvage Squad Set to Unload Suez Ship Box by 40-Foot Box

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.The company battling to dislodge a ship that’s blocking the Suez Canal said a crane will arrive at the location this weekend to begin the painstaking process of removing some of the vessel’s cargo in a bid to help it refloat.The Ever Given, a 400-meter long container ship with almost $1 billion of cargo on board, jammed itself fast into the banks of the waterway on Tuesday, and estimates for it to be freed have now risen to over a week. Tug boats and dredgers have made a little progress, but the urgent need to restart the canal means thousands of the carrier’s steel boxes need removing as soon as possible so that the carrier sits higher in the water.“We are awaiting the arrival of a crane with which we can lift containers from the ship,” Peter Berdowski, chief executive officer of Boskalis Westminster, the parent company of the salvage team SMIT, said on Dutch television on Friday. “We will start taking containers from the ship anyway this weekend.”The pressure is on to get the ship floated and out of the way as soon as possible. The blockage is holding up something like 10% of global trade and a swath of imports that are critical to Europe’s supply chains and industry. Scores of ships have already decided to go the long way around -- passing the southern tip of Africa -- also depriving Egypt of vital revenue.PrecedentThere is precedent for a lightering operation. Back in November 2004, another vessel, this time a Suezmax-class oil tanker named Tropic Brilliance, ran aground after mechanical problems in the canal, wedging itself across the conduit in a similar way to the Ever Given. Canal authorities were forced to close the canal. In an almost carbon copy of events over the past three days, tugboats tried to use their immense pulling power to free the tanker, which was carrying 85,000 tons of fuel oil, but those efforts failed.Ultimately, salvage experts brought another tanker alongside, the El Nabila, and transferred roughly 22,000 tons of cargo. On the third day of the grounding, and lighter after the transfer, tugboats were able to free the Tropic Brilliance and reopen the canal. The grounding triggered what, until then, was one of the longest closures of the waterway in years.But lightering the Ever Given will be a different matter. The boxship can carry 20,000 twenty-foot equivalent containers. If salvage experts need to move the same proportion of cargo as they did to free the Tropic Brilliance, it would entail physically removing, one by one, about a quarter of the boxes, an operation that will take days.Helicopter OptionAnother option mooted for this lightering process was to deploy powerful helicopters that could take off the boxes -- each one potentially holding up to 22 tons of cargo. They would be hugely expensive, costing an upfront fee and an hourly rate that can get up to $20,000, according Joseph Farrell III, director of business development at Resolve Marine, a company that offers salvage services. He declined to comment about Ever Given specifically.Air lifting could only be performed by a special type of aircraft called sky-crane helicopters that are able to haul loads of 25,000 pounds (about 12.5 tons), according to Nick Sloane, the salvage master responsible for re-floating the Costa Concordia, which capsized off Italy in 2012.“It is concerning that they haven’t gotten her out yet,” said Alan Murphy, CEO of Sea-Intelligence. “If there’s news that the hull has been breached, or they need to evacuate the boxes to get her free, then it’s a big-time problem.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. sets new vaccine record with 3.4 million doses administered in one day

    The U.S. broke its previous record for most COVID-19 vaccines administered in a single day, with 3.4 million doses reported on Friday, according to the White House.Why it matters: President Biden on Thursday set a new goal of 200 million doses administered in his first 100 days in office. At the current seven-day average, which increased to 2.62 million daily doses with the new record on Friday, the U.S. would comfortably reach that goal before his 100th day on April 30.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: States have reported a total of 133.3 million vaccine doses, with about 117 million administered since Biden was inaugurated, according to Bloomberg's vaccine tracker.26.3% of Americans have received at least their first dose, and 14.3% have been fully vaccinated.Biden has called on every state to make every adult eligible to receive a vaccine by May 1, and over 40 have already said they plan to meet or beat that deadline.Yes, but: That doesn't necessarily mean states have enough vaccine supplies to offer appointments to everyone in the new groups, which could slow down the pace of vaccinations.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 13 Cars That Are Bad News for Tesla

    Teslas are not for everyone, and other fully electric vehicles on the market are giving Elon Musk a run for his money.

  • Seth Rogen Confirms Emma Watson Walked Off the Set of This Is the End : 'No Hard Feelings'

    "I mean, I don't look back on that and think, 'How dare she do that?' You know?" the actor-director said during an interview with British GQ

  • Trump rips Biden for not finishing border wall, says countries are losing respect for US

    Former President Donald J. Trump joins 'Justice with Judge Jeanine' to discuss Biden's border crisis and much more

  • A judge ruled Austin can continue to enforce mask mandate after the Texas attorney general sued to stop it

    A judge pushed back on a suit from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to stop the order that requires masks in Austin's public spaces.