Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.175

The board of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of December, with investors receiving $0.175 per share. The dividend yield will be 1.5% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Progress Software's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Progress Software's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 18.9%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 33% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Progress Software Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 6 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.50 in 2016 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.70. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.8% over that duration. Progress Software has a nice track record of dividend growth but we would wait until we see a longer track record before getting too confident.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that Progress Software has been growing its earnings per share at 27% a year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Progress Software Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Progress Software might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Progress Software that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Progress Software not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

