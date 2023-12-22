This is the progress South Jersey needs made in Washington in 2024

As a young single father and electrician who worked to support my family, I never thought that I would go from the construction site to Congress, representing South Jersey, the place I have called home my entire life. I carry that experience with me every day as I work to grow the middle class, strengthen the economy and deliver for our communities. Growing up in South Jersey, we know that the best social program is a good paying job and a quality education with security in our nation and neighborhoods.

Congressman Donald Norcross speaks during a press conference where U.S. Housing Secretary Marcia Fudge announced a $35 million federal Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant to the City of Camden. June 2, 2021.

As international instability continues to threaten our supply chains and pinched working families I have fought back on the front lines. That’s exactly why I wanted to give you an update on what I have been able to deliver for our communities.

What we've gotten done

My historic "Buy American" provision was passed in the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act and will become the law of the land. This legislation will secure our supply chain and strengthen our national security while creating American jobs and improving partnerships with our allies around the world.

I have delivered major federal investments for our region including a $750 million investment in our MACH 2 regional green hydrogen production hub which will include thousands of good paying clean energy jobs. The work has been done on the additional third lane on the AC expressway in Gloucester and Camden Counties and opened the ‘Missing Moves’ ramps which directly connect 295 South from 42 North and will spur economic growth and development and will cut back on gridlock traffic.

I am also proud to have delivered 15 local Community Project Funding awards throughout the district totaling nearly $11 million and more than $165 million in federal funding to clean up toxic waste, fund education, and expand health care throughout our communities. From historic investments in public safety and infrastructure improvements to expanding broadband access and bolstering climate resiliency, we are creating jobs and improving quality of life in South Jersey.

In addition to these vital projects and investments in 2023, I continued to fight for hard working Americans and seniors by introducing legislation improve retirement security for workers, expand apprenticeships, ensure that mental health care is a priority in our system and increase access to care for people experiencing opioid use disorder.

I’m proud of the progress we have made in 2023 and this year is proof of the good that we can do and the things we can deliver when we put people over politics.

What needs to come next in Washington

But there’s still work to be done in 2024, and a lot of it. I understand that families are still struggling to make ends meet and I will continue to make life more affordable.

We have historically low-unemployment rates, falling inflation and wages are up, but we must capitalize on this momentum by supporting policies that strengthen the economy from the bottom up and grow the middle class. We will also have to work harder than ever in 2024 to protect our democratic institutions, fight back against attacks on reproductive freedom and stand against the dysfunction and extremism in Washington D.C.

It is an honor to serve and represent South Jersey in Congress, the place I have called home my entire life. It’s your government, and I’m fighting every day to ensure it works for you. Our communities deserve their fair share, and I will stop at nothing to bring federal dollars back home and ensure that South Jersey remains a welcoming and prosperous place to live and work.

I wish you and your family a great holiday season, and I look forward to continuing to work together in 2024 to make South Jersey a better place for everyone.

Rep. Donald Norcross represents New Jersey’s First Congressional District.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Donald Norcross: These are my 2024 priorities for South Jersey