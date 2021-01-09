Progressive Congressman Compares Trump Twitter Ban to Capture of Saddam Hussein

Brittany Bernstein

Representative Jamaal Bowman (D., N.Y.) celebrated the news that Twitter had permanently suspended President Trump’s account on Friday by posting video footage of a U.S. official announcing the detention of former dictator Saddam Hussein during the Iraq War.

Bowman shared the video in response to his own post from hours earlier in which he asked the platform, “why is Donald Trump still out here tweeting after inciting a fascist mob? Suspend his account!”

The video features Paul Bremer, who led the Bush administration’s efforts in Iraq, saying, “Ladies and gentleman, we got him,” to massive applause.

Twitter announced Friday it had decided to permanently suspend Trump from its platform, citing “the risk of further incitement of violence,” after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Five people died in the rioting.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” a post from Twitter Safety read.

The company cited two of the president’s tweets from Friday as the reason for the permanent suspension: one in which he announced he would not be attending President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20 and a second where he praised his supporters as “great American Patriots” who will not be “disrespected or treated unfairly,” just days after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, leaving five people dead.

“Due to the ongoing tensions in the United States, and an uptick in the global conversation in regards to the people who violently stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, these two Tweets must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President’s statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior from this account in recent weeks,” the company said.

Ahead of the permanent suspension, Twitter had locked the president out of his account for the first time this week, after he tweeted that the “things and events” that happened Wednesday were what happened “when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots.”

Bowman, along with his other Democratic lawmakers, has called for Trump to be removed from office after the week’s events.

