A progressive cool down this week, with snow by next weekend
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has your forecast for 10/22.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Jackson's twice been fined for helmet-to-helmet hits this season. A third seems likely after Sunday.
Mohamed Ibrahim, who was playing in his first ever NFL game, underwent surgery in Baltimore after taking a shot to the hip on Sunday.
Humphries was aiming for Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks, but made contact with an official instead.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Mac Jones found Mike Gesicki for a one-yard touchdown in the final seconds of the Patriots’ wild upset win on Sunday.
Your usual host Kirsten was shredding off-road at the Rebelle Rally this week, so I'll be taking over the newsletter. In its eighth year, the Rebelle has become a proving ground of sorts for the 65 all-women teams who participate as well as stock manufacturer vehicles. There were 10 vehicles out of the 65 that fell into the electrified category such as the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe.
USC dropped to No. 24 after losing to Utah.
Offseason rehabilitation of the injury didn't work.
The college football balance was upset after some late-night results Saturday.
Virginia delivered one of the biggest upsets of the season.
The Nittany Lions lost the big one against Ohio State. Just like last year. And the year before that. At some point, you have to wonder if they'll ever reach college football's upper echelon.
A study by U.K. climate group Possible found that due to a market shift to SUVs and crossovers, the average new ICE car pollutes more than one from 2013.
Kia has issued a recall that applies to nearly 23,000 units of the Borrego, a big SUV with body-on-frame construction.
UFC 294 is a stacked card with many consequential bouts. We look at the keys in the rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski and debate whether Khamzat Chimaev has gotten into Kamaru Usman's head.
Penn State heads to Ohio State in a matchup of top-10 teams.
Spain-based Luzia is trying to introduce AI chatbot tech to users through a WhatsApp-based bot. The company, founded in 2023 by Álvaro Martínez Higes, Javier Andrés and Carlos Pérez, is trying to address the Spanish and Portuguese-speaking market for chatbots. Using Luzia is pretty easy.
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel's comedy bit honors rapper Snoop Dogg's contributions to the popularization of marijuana.